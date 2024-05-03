The Hu Share 'Tatar Warrior' Live Video To Announce Live At Glastonbury Package

(SRO) The Hu have released a live video for "Tatar Warrior", to announce the digital and CD release of their live album, The Hu Live At Glastonbury, recorded from their groundbreaking performance at the legendary Glastonbury festival in Somerset, U.K. in 2023.

Due June 7 via Better Noise Music, The Hu Live At Glastonbury features 11 songs, including the band's RIAA Gold-certified hit "Wolf Totem," which to date has received 98 million video views, as well as popular tracks from their 2019 breakthrough debut The Gereg and its follow-up album Rumble Of Thunder (2022).

It also includes the track "Eseerin Vasahina," which The Hu wrote for EA's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. A limited-edition vinyl release of The Hu Live At Glastonbury was released exclusively via Record Store Day (April 20) which included seven songs from the upcoming full-length live album.

