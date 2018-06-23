The tour is set to kick off on November 2nd in Los Angeles, CA at the Cathedral Sanctuary and will be wrapping up on November 21st in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace.

He had this to say, "I am looking forward to exploring all sorts of songs stripped down as they first occurred in their natural habitat -- just voice and guitar. Although I have played many shows by myself, this will be my first tour of this style and I am excited to see everyone out on the open road." Read more - here.