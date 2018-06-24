Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

We were sent the following details: Set for release September 14 on SONY, Planet Jarre comprises 41 works from his extensive music catalogue, hand-picked by Jarre himself and completely re-mastered to add a new and sparkling freshness to the sound of the package.

To top things off, the Vinyl Book and Ultimate Box Set both come with a download card to enter the world of Jean-Michel Jarre in 5.1. Always fascinated by the best possible sound and technology Jarre mastered some tracks in 5.1. for a unique listening experience. Read more - here.