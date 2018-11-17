News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




All-Star Chris Squire Tribute Album Released (Week in Review)

.
Chris Squire

All-Star Chris Squire Tribute Album Released was a top story on Sunday: The long awaited all-star tribute to last Yes icon Chris Squire has been released. A Life In YES: The Chris Squire Tribute was produced by Chris' friend and collaborator Billy Sherwood.

The album includes contributions from Todd Rundgren, Steve Porcaro (Toto), Annie Haslam (Renaissance), John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Sonja Kristina (Curved Air), Patrick Moraz (Yes/The Moody Blues), Steve Stevens, Dweezil Zappa, and more.

"Needless to say this record is near and dear to my heart, Chris and I were friends for decades and his loss was epic. I wanted to honor his spirit, his writing, his bass work... And so I set forth to create this record. Everyone who participated lifted the project and did it out of the deepest respect and love for Chris." - Billy Sherwood

The album can be ordered on CD and vinyl here and includes 2 bonus tracks: one from the prog supergroup The Prog Collective, and one from the popular Pink Floyd tribute album Back Against The Wall. Read more - here.

