All-Star Chris Squire Tribute Album Released

The album includes contributions from Todd Rundgren, Steve Porcaro (Toto), Annie Haslam (Renaissance), John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Sonja Kristina (Curved Air), Patrick Moraz (Yes/The Moody Blues), Steve Stevens, Dweezil Zappa, and more.

"Needless to say this record is near and dear to my heart, Chris and I were friends for decades and his loss was epic. I wanted to honor his spirit, his writing, his bass work... And so I set forth to create this record. Everyone who participated lifted the project and did it out of the deepest respect and love for Chris." - Billy Sherwood

The album can be ordered on CD and vinyl here and includes 2 bonus tracks: one from the prog supergroup The Prog Collective, and one from the popular Pink Floyd tribute album Back Against The Wall. Read more - here.