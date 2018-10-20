News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC (Week in Review)

AC/DC

Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC was a top story on Monday: Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash revealed that he was a little skeptical of the idea of Axl Rose taking over lead vocals in AC/DC but says that the frontman did a great job with the gig.

Axl was recruited by the legendary band in 2016 to fill in for Brian Johnson on their Rock Or Bust tour after the singer was told he risked losing his hearing if he continued to tour.

Slash told the Los Angeles Times (via Classic Rock), "The Axl-doing-AC/DC thing. I went and checked that out and it was awesome. I was probably as sceptical as anybody because of the iconic status of the band, and he pulled it off and it was great.

He then discussed how he would react if he just a call to step in for another band like Axl did. He said, "I'm probably a little bit more intimidated about the idea of having to fill someone's shoes - someone I look up to or had a big influence on me. If I was going to get that phone call, I'd want to do it in a band that no one would expect me to be in." - here.

More AC/DC News

