AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-22-2019

AC/DC

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Hard rock legends AC/DC have reportedly completed work on their new album that will be a tribute to late guitarist Malcolm Young, according to a satellite radio personality.

SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk claims that unnamed insider revealed some details about the new record. He said, "I have a source that will remain nameless but a very, very, well-placed, reliable source regarding AC/DC who I did run into (at NAMM) and asked about AC/DC.

"This source told me to his knowledge that album is done, that they went to that studio in Canada, made this record and what people speculated on, meaning these were riffs, ideas and more of a tribute to Malcolm Young is true.

"Meaning that Malcolm had a bunch of stuff recorded that they worked off of and they sort of incorporated the record. So, this is sort of a unity thing to come together, put out some of Malcolm's music and celebrate AC/DC.

"He didn't tell me about Axl (Rose) or who is on it, he just basically said: 'The guys went in, they went in off of some stuff that Malcolm had, it's a celebration of Malcolm, there is a record done, whether and how that comes out they're not sure and whether they play or not it's not sure.'"


