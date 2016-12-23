J Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary

The latest espied of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands celebrates the 35th anniversary of The J Geils Band's chart topping album "Freeze Frame." The show sent over the following details: Hailing from Boston, The J Geils Band went from regionally successful club act to one of the most popular live bands of the '70s. After fourteen years on the road and 11 albums the #1 Billboard single "Centerfold" gave the band its just reward, a HIT album. Peter Wolf reminisces with In the Studio host Redbeard about what fueled The J Geils Band for all those years and how it felt to finally be on top.



Peter Wolf had this to say, "One of the things about the Geils Band, we really weren't that ambitious about having a zillion seller or something. We never really went into rock'n'roll to make money, we went into rock'n'roll so maybe we didn't have to work 9 to 5.



"It was probably the happiest time in my life, because we were doing tours where every place was sold out and that's a performers dream... All the touring, all the one nighters and all the driving in station wagons and sleeping in funky hotels and funky dressing rooms, finally, there was a certain sense of respect coming back to the band." Stream the episode here.