Today's Day in Rock Stories

It appears that Blink-182 fans will not have to wait for an official new studio album release to get their hands on what Mark Hoppus says is "almost a whole other record." He was speaking about the forthcoming deluxe edition of the group's "California" album, which was the first release to feature Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba. When asked by Billboard about the deluxe edition, Hoppus said, "It's almost, it's more than a whole other record, it's a double album at this point and it's more of an extension of what we did in the studio earlier. "Some of the songs were songs that we did not put on the first album, but are great songs. And some are brand new that we just wrote last week, a lot of high-energy songs, punk rock, some more ballad-y songs, a little more electronic experimentation, it's a good mix. It's not a collection of throwaway songs, it's like a whole other album." Read more

(Gibson) Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis has the flu, and that's forced the band to postpone their concerts in Dublin, Ireland, that were scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 20) and Wednesday (Dec. 21). "We are so sorry that we cannot come to Dublin as planned for the next few days," the band stated on their official website. "Anthony has been fighting off the flu all week and after the show last night [in London] it was clear that he has to stop touring and recover, hence the decision to push back the shows to next year." The Peppers have already rescheduled the Dublin shows for Sept. 20 and 21, 2017. This isn't Kiedis' first time getting sick in 2016. Earlier this year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers had to cancel a gig in Los Angeles when Kiedis became hospitalized due to "complications from the intestinal flu." Read more

Iconic original paintings from Pink Floyd's The Wall album, concerts and films from the private collection of Gerald Scarfe are being sold by San Francisco Art Exchange LLC (SFAE). SFAE sent over the following details: "Epic in scale and steeped in Rock history, these original works of art are marquis collectibles for major individual, corporate and institutional collectors. Due to the extensive distribution of the imagery via album, live-performances, music-videos, and the film (along with the accompanying publicity), the artwork offered is among the most instantly recognizable and significant in pop culture. "The Wall album topped Billboard charts for 15 weeks, and in 1999 was certified 23x Platinum. It remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, selling over 19 million copies between 1979 and 1990 in the US alone. The film was critically acclaimed when it was released in 1982 and won BAFTAs for Best Original Song and Best Sound. Scarfe developed the film's entire visual environment before the project began and his characters became a mixture of live-action and animated imagery, all of which played an integral role in the surreal narrative." Read more and see a list of some of the painting being offered

Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese expressed his anger via a social media post about his lack of inclusion in Pearl Jam's upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Abbruzzese posted a lengthy reaction on Facebook beginning with a quote from a posting from his friend Kari who wrote, "So… Rock & Roll Hall of F***tardia. Ergh. It makes absolutely zero sense to me… I'm just gonna shove this statement up someone's arse: 'As the original ballot is created, the members of each eligible band are determined by largely who was present and active during the most influential recording years.' I'm not sure how 275+ live shows and 38% of record sales doesn't fit their criteria…" He then posted his own reaction which included "The qualifications required for me to have been inducted with my former band mates certainly have been met. I challenge anyone to justify why I am not worthy of a place in the history of Pearl Jam. The official reason given from the RRHOF makes it bullsh*t. It make my years of hard work appear to be worthless towards the success born of the formative years of Pearl Jam. This is simply not the case. The milestones and the success obtained during my period in the band...

The Grammy, AMA's, Mtv awards, over 20 plus million albums sold. Mtv Unplugged performance. SNL twice, etc. Over 275 shows "For anyone to take a stand for denying my right to be recognized, I deserve to hear how you are possibly justifying such an absolute travesty.

Statistics and the opinions of the Pearl jam fans voiced on social media for the last 20 plus years will attest to that. Someone need only to pull their head out of their ass and add my name. 'Nuff said? Thank you, everyone!!" Read his full post

(Gibson) Joe Walsh has been honored for his career contributions to popular music at a star-studded gala held in Seattle at the Museum of Pop Culture, aka MoPOP. Walsh was presented with the institution's annual Founders Award at the event, and plenty of other stars were there to salute him. He was introduced by his brother-in-law Ringo Starr, and also on-hand were Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Paul Rodgers, Todd Rundgren, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. You can watch a 12-minute video featuring highlights from the bash at the museum's official YouTube channel. The clip includes speeches by Starr, MoPOP founder and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Walsh himself, as well as footage of Joe singing his hit "Rocky Mountain Way" backed by Ringo on drums, and a rendition of his James Gang classic "Funk #49" with the event's full cast of guest musicians. The show also featured Walsh teaming up with Foo Fighters Grohl and Hawkins on The James Gang's "Walk Away and "Lost Woman," with Rundgren on The Eagles' "In the City" and Joe's solo hit "Life's Been Good to Me So Far," and with Rodgers Paul Rodgers on The Eagles' "Pretty Maids All in a Row" and "Life in the Fast Lane." Read more

advertisement



Stone Sour have celebrated the release of the "Come What(ever) May: Deluxe 10th Anniversary Edition" this past Friday (Dec 16) by streaming the tracks from the bonus disc online. The band published the rare-tracks, b-sides and live recordings to their official YouTube channel earlier this week. The tracks appeared on the bonus disc to their newly remastered reissue of the original "Come What(ever) May" album. The bonus songs include "Suffer," "Fruitcake," "Though Glass" (Live Acoustic), "Wild Horses" (Live Acoustic), "The Frozen", "Wicked Game" (Live Acoustic), "Suffer", "Though Glass" (Live Acoustic), "Zzyxx Rd." (Acoustic), "Cardiff" (Acoustic), "The Day I Let Go", and "Freeze Dry Seal". Stream them all

Original Yes frontman Jon Anderson reveals in an interview that he is "sure" that he will reunite with the prog rock legends when they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next spring. The induction will include only two current members of the group : guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White. All three members of the original frontman's new supergroup project Anderson Rabin Wakeman (Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin and keyboardist Rick Wakeman) will also be inducted. Anderson was asked if he expects the members of Yes and Anderson Rabin Wakeman to perform at the induction ceremony. He responded, "I'm sure it's going to happen," Anderson told Rolling Stone via Radio.com. "I'm sure we'll all eventually let go of these feelings of frustration you have with people over the years." Read more

The Delays frontman Greg Gilbert has been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer and his fiancee Stacey has launched a GoFundMe appeal to fund his treatment. Fans can contribute to the fund here. Stacey had the following to say: Greg Gilbert is known to many as the singer and guitarist of the band Delays and as an artist. To me, he is my fiancée, my joint adventurer through life but most importantly, the daddy to our two baby girls Dali (3) and Bay (1). He has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that has spread to his lungs and to our horror has been told that the NHS is limited in what they can do to save him. The very worst news. Greg has been treated for IBS for a while and his GP didn't think it was a major issue. Gastro consultants and dieticians had confirmed the IBS diagnosis. At the end of October, Greg was experiencing some severe abdomen pains and vomiting that led him to be admitted to A&E. After an x-ray, we were told that they had a found a cancerous blockage in his bowel. After further investigation, we were told the devastating news that the bowel cancer has also spread to his lungs and because of the extent of these tumours, they would only be able to offer him a 12 week course of chemotherapy as he is currently not a candidate for surgery to remove the primary tumour in his bowel. We were told this heart breaking news on our daughter Bay's 1st birthday. I cannot put into words the terror and shock of this moment. To hear Greg ask the consultant how long he had left to live is the darkest moment of my life and something that will haunt me forever. Read more

Hard rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have given their fans a Christmas gift in the form of a stream of their rendition of the John Lennon classic "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)". The band writes in the YouTube summery for the clip and Facebook announcement, "The Dead Daisies have been overwhelmed by the great fan reactions throughout the year and especially on this last tour. "So when they found themselves in a Christmas spirit in Vienna the other day, they recorded a special treat in guitarist Doug Aldrich's hotel room. "This is a gift for you, the best fans in the world. Happy XMas & Happy Holidays from The Dead Daisies!" The band features the all star lineup of Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe/The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy/Whitesnake), Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne/Billy Idol) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix/Mink). Stream the song

Austin City Limits have released a special preview from their upcoming New Year's Eve broadcast of the third annual ACL Hall of Fame Inductions and Celebration. The clip features country music legend Willie Nelson teaming up with Gary Clark Jr. for a performance of "Night Life" which will be part of the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame New Year's Eve broadcast on Saturday, December 31st at 8pm CT/9pm ET on PBS. Watch the preview clip here. Apart from Nelson and Clark, the hour-long special will feature performances from Mavis Staples, Rodney Crowell, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons playing their tributes to 2016 inductees Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt and B.B. King. The special concert was filmed live back on October 12, 2016 to honor "the artists who've helped make the award-winning TV series an American music institution" and will feature the finale performance that included the entire lineup playing the blues classic, "Every Day I Have The Blues," a song that B.B. King performed on his iconic 1983 Austin City Limits debut, followed by "Auld Lang Syne". See the full performance list for the special

Former Motley and current Sixx: A.M. star Nikki Sixx explained in a recent episode of his syndicated radio show Sixx Sense his reasons for deleting his Facebook and Twitter accounts. The veteran bass player announced that he was celebrating his 58th birthday by leaving the social media sites to focus on other endeavors including writing music, lyrics, books and photography. He explained the move during the December 13th episode of the radio show. He said (via Blabbermouth), "First I deleted the app off my phone and then I went and deleted the accounts. And I did it on my birthday. It's, like, 'Happy birthday to me.'" He then explained the thought process that motivated him: "The reason is I wanna get back to what's real in my life, like playing guitar more and focusing on photography. And I'm thinking about going through some of my work and maybe doing a couple of gallery showings next year. Focusing on lyrics and short stories and being a better father, hanging out with my dogs, my friends. And I just felt, personally, that I was spending too much time on my phone." Sixx then added, "In the morning, I would read Twitter and Facebook comments when I should be reading the news or maybe looking up something I wanna do for the day or taking a bass lesson online. That's like one my favorite things to do in the morning before life gets really busy is learn something and then apply it throughout the day. So if I learn a really interesting scale, and then a little later in the day, I pick up the bass and I do it, it might inspire a word, a lyric - it might inspire something that maybe a year from then ends up being a song. So that's why I did it." Read more and listen to the full segment

The original lineup of the veteran German metal group Paradox have announced that they will be reuniting to play together for the first time in 28 years next year. The band made the announcement via their Facebook page on Tuesday (Dec 20th) that Charly Steinhauer (vocals / guitar), Markus Spyth (Guitar), Roland Steel (Bass) and Axel Blaha (Drums), will be staging reunion performances at two music festivals in the summer of 2017. The first appearance, featuring the lineup from their 1987 debut "Product Of Imagination", will be taking place at the Bang Your Head festival in Balingen, Germany, which will be happening on July 12th - 15th 2017. The second performance will see the band hitting the stage at the Harder Than Steel Festival in Dittigheim on September 30th 2017. The band said in the post that they plan to perform an "old school" set featuring material from their first two albums. Read the full post

Overkill have released a new lyric video for their song "Mean, Green, Killing Machine". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Grinding Wheel." Frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth had the following to say about the new offering, "Lets keep this rolling, 'Mean, Green, Killing Machine', the opening track - brand new, from us to you! Bang thy head." The new album was produced by the band and mixed by Andy Sneap (Testament, Exodus) and is set to be released on February 10th. Check out the new song

(Chipster) The 2017 Hall of Heavy Metal History have announced additional nominees which include Metal Blade Records (Celebrating their 35th Anniversary), Scorpions, and the Rainbow Bar and Grill. The All-Star Induction Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Anaheim Expo Center, Anaheim CA. Performing at the Ceremony will be Dio Disciples featuring "Craig Goldy," "Simon Wright" "Scott Warren," "Bjorn Englen," "Tim 'Ripper' Owens," and "Joe Retta." Ross "The Boss" (band), will also be performing, which features Iconic guitarist "Ross 'The Boss' Friedman," "Rhino (Formerly of Manowar)," vocalist "Marc Lopes," and "Mike LePond" (Symphony X). Surprise artists will also take part in the event. Supporting bands include Budderside, and LA rockers Diamond Lane. See the list of nominees

Members of In Flames recently unplugged for a special acoustic performance of their song "In My Room" at the HardDrive Radio studios and video of the jam is now streaming online. The clip features Anders Fridén (vocals, Björn Gelotte (guitar) and Niclas Engelin (guitar) playing the song. The performance comes on the heals of the recent announcement that bass player Peter Iwers plans to leave the group. He will continue with the band until the conclusion of their current North American tour. Iwers had the following to say about his decision, "Friends, I have decided to leave In Flames to pursue other endeavors. As a result, this current US tour will be my last one with In Flames, so if you are around, come and say hi. It has been almost 20 years of fun and I am eternally grateful to you all for all the support you have given me and the rest of the guys throughout all these years. You made it all possible. Now is the time for me to move on with other musical and non-musical adventures. "I wish the very best to Niclas, Anders, Björn & Joe. Hope to see all you Jesterheads down the road in my future endeavours. Follow my instagram @peteriwers for updates. May the force be with you." Watch the unplugged performance

(hennemusic) Bad Company are sharing performance footage of "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" from the upcoming premiere of their appearance on the acclaimed PBS series Soundstage. Set to air January 5, the band taped an 11-song set at the Grainger Studio in Chicago, IL for WTTW in May during their 2016 US tour. The Soundstage appearance delivers Bad Company hits and fan favorites including "Can't Get Enough," "Movin' On," "Ready For Love" and "Rock Steady." The 2016 US shows with Joe Walsh saw Bad Company bring in former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson to fill in for Mick Ralphs, who wasn't feeling up to travelling at the time. Ralphs returned to the lineup for a fall UK tour in October, following which the band revealed that the guitarist had suffered a stroke. "Mick is receiving excellent medical care and is recovering in hospital, although all his public engagements are necessarily on hold, pending his improvement," said the group. "Everyone is wishing Mick a speedy recovery, and further news will be announced at the appropriate time." Watch the Soundstage preview

(Radio.com) All sorts of stars popped up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night (Dec. 20). When a Brady Bunch intro-style video rolled across the screen with an a cappella version of Paul McCartney's 'Wonderful Christmastime," cast members from the new movie Sing were joined by none other than the songwriter himself. Fallon and the Roots also joined in, as did Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly. And, of course, McCartney took center square. When 'Wonderful Christmastime," was initially released it was a Top 10 UK hit. It started out as a non-album track, but has been added as a bonus cut to several McCartney projects. Watch the performance

Former Megadeth star Glen Drover shared a recent live performance of the Iron Maiden classic "Flight Of Icarus" by the metal all-star group A Night Of Metal. The performance was recorded during the A Night Of Metal concert that took place in Columbus, GA on December 3rd with the YouTube clip featuring live photos from the show. The supergroup features Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Glen Drover (Megadeth, Eidolon), Shawn Drover (Megadeth, Act Of Defiance), and Glen Poland. Check out the video

(Classic Rock) Metallica's James Hetfield wants more bands to become flag bearers for heavy metal. While the singer humbly says he and his bandmates don't "wear that crown," he adds that, as a rock fan, he'd welcome more rival acts to knock them off their "pedestal." He tells ET Canada: "We don't wear that crown. I mean, we haven't picked it up and said, 'We're gonna fly the flag for heavy metal.' Number one, number 10, whatever it may be, I'm grateful for it - but the fact is that people have kind of put us on a sort of pedestal. "We'll gladly run with it for as long as we can. But I'm a music fan - I would love someone else to try and grab that flag and run with it too. The more rock the better, I say." Watch the full interview

Post Apocalyptic Party Metalers Shotgunner have released their second Christmas EP entitled "Feliz Navidad," and are streaming the entire effort online via Metal-Rules.com. Guitarist and vocalist Diego Fernandez had the following to say about the new release, "We're excited to release another Christmas EP! We hope when you play it around the Christmas table, it's able to make you headbang as well as further alienate you from your loved ones." The new EP follows their debut holiday EP "A Shotgunner Christmas," which they released back in 2015. The new EP has been released digitally via iTunes, CD Baby and Bandcamp. Check out the stream







More News With The Latest Page Too Report

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

Share this article



Subscribe to Day in Rock Report by Email

Add the Day in Rock to your site, blog or social media page