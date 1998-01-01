Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Metallica Didn't Want Dave Mustaine At Rock Hall Induction?- Foo Fighters Confirm First US Show Of 2017- Five Finger Death Punch Finish New Album- David Bowie- more

Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup- Kanye West And Tyga Release New Track 'Feel Me'- Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle- more

Foo Fighters Hint at U.S. Tour Announcement- Metallica Focused Music Festival May Be Coming- Rick Wakeman Won't Be Taking Part In Yes Rock Hall Induction- more

 The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
Popa Chubby is a multi-instrumentalist and he plays lots of the bass, drum and keyboard parts on The Catfish, but it is his guitar playing and singing that take the spotlight here as he romps through a dozen songs, 10 of which are self-penned.

Singled Out: Devilskin's Pray
Devilskin's Paul Martin from tells us the story behind the new single 'Pray' which comes from their latest album 'Be Like The River'.

Tumbler - Come to the Edge
It's odd that Tumbler lists Soul Asylum, The Kinks and The Cure as similar artists. While there is an urgency in the way Harry and Richard Grace sing these songs, there's also an optimism you rarely in hear in Kinks songs

Singled Out: Negative Sky's The Dark Unknown
Dan Caputo of Negative Sky tells us about 'The Dark Unknown' from forthcoming album, 'Placid Black.

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
Butch Walker is standing on the tip of the stage at Chicago's House of Blues as he lays his guitar onto the hands of his faithful audience who hold it up as their arms stretch to the air.

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
Legendary in his own right, blues harpist Montgomery has been a member of the Johnny Winter Band, recorded with Kid Rock, toured with superstars like Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith and Gregg Allman

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
Tony K wanted to pay tribute to music icon George Michael, who died on Christmas day, by revisiting this review from 2011 for the remastered release of the Michael's blockbuster "Faith" album.

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
The folks at German label Steamhammer/SPV specialize in hard. Here we listen to the new releases from Rock Wolves, Freedom Call and long-running favorites Fair Warning, all of which are bands from Germany.

Singled Out: Alaina Beach's This is How You Get to 99
Country music star Alaina Beach recently premiered her brand new video for the song 'This is How You Get to 99' with The Boot and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the inspiration for the track

Metallica Didn't Want Dave Mustaine At Rock Hall Induction?

Foo Fighters Confirm First US Show Of 2017

Five Finger Death Punch Finish New Album

The Doobie Brothers and Chicago Announce Summer Tour

David Bowie Lead Vinyl Sales To 25-Year High

Dan Auerbach Recruits Mark Knopfler, Duane Eddy For New Album

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With The Killers

Guns N' Roses Song Was Part Of Murder Case 2016 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Could Return To Stage Soon 2016 In Review

Rolling Stones Played Surprise Intimate Concert 2016 In Review

Vince Neil Pled Guilty To Battery Charges 2016 In Review

Van Halen and Michael Anthony Spoke For First Time In A Decade 2016 In Review

Slipknot's Jim Root Underwent Surgery 2016 In Review

Ronnie James Dio Hologram Upset Disturbed Frontman 2016 In Review

Led Zeppelin's Stairway Named Greatest Guitar Solo Ever 2016 In Review

Bob Dylan Wins Nobel Prize For Literature 2016 In Review

Tool Warn Fans Critical Of New Album Delay 2016 In Review

Asking Alexandria Reunited With Singer Danny Worsnop 2016 In Review

Dead Or Alive Frontman Pete Burns Dead From 'Massive Cardiac Arrest' 2016 In Review

Slash Claimed Marriage To Perla Ferrar Was Not Legal 2016 In Review

Queensryche Slammed 'Roach' Infested Music Industry 2016 In Review

Metallica's Abandoned Video Game Scenes Revealed 2016 In Review

Anselmo Tarnished Pantera's Image Says Vinnie Paul 2016 In Review

Singled Out: Devilskin's Pray

Foo Fighters Hint at U.S. Tour Announcement

Metallica Focused Music Festival May Be Coming

Rick Wakeman Won't Be Taking Part In Yes Rock Hall Induction

The Kinks' Ray Davies Knighted By Queen Elizabeth

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Teams With NFL Star For New Songs

Singled Out: Negative Sky's The Dark Unknown

Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup

Kanye West And Tyga Release New Track 'Feel Me'

Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Lands On Forbes' 30 Under 30

Sia Releases 'Never Give Up' Lyric Video

Elton John Plays Tribute To George Michael

Migos Announce New Album 'C U L T U R E'

Future Released Two New Music Videos

The Game Concert Ended In Gunfire 2016 In Review

When Ozzy Accidentally Texted Robert Plant 2016 In Review

Suge Knight Sued Dr. Dre, Alleges Murder For Hire Plot 2016 In Review

Adele's '25' Reached Diamond Status With 10 Million In Sales 2016 In Review

One Direction Reacted To Niall Horan's Debut Solo Single 2016 In Review

OneRepublic Revealed Peter Gabriel Collaboration 2016 In Review

Meek Mill Freestyle Dissed Drake, The Game and Beanie Sigel 2016 In Review

Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Teaming Up For 2017 Tour 2016 In Review

Demi Lovato Announced Break Following Taylor Swift Jab Backlash 2016 In Review

Kid Cudi Went To Rehab For 'Depression And Suicidal Urges' 2016 In Review

Luke Bryan Had Surgery Following Accident 2016 In Review

Florida Georgia Line Surprise Jam With Backstreet Boys 2016 In Review

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
We continue our special TBT look back at past reviews for rock legend David Bowie with Tony K's review of the "Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition."

Singled Out: DJ Pebbles' To Not Love You
Aussie pop DJ/vocalist DJ Pebbles tells us about her smash hit dance-pop single 'To Not Love You' which topped the charts on Kings of Spin and went top 5 on the Billboard Club Chart.

Color You - The Grand Trine
Although Color You bills itself as a kind of modern day psychedelic rock act, one also hears a lot of beautifully melodic power-pop in its sound too, particularly during the hard driving "Empty."

Singled Out: Late Night Fights' Saving Face
Today Ryan Guanzon guitarist/vocalist from Minneapolis rockers Late Night Fights tells us the story behind the song 'Saving Face' from their debut album 'Jousthouse'.

Singled Out: Bat House's Patterns
Bat House tells us a little bit about their new single 'Patterns' which comes from the group's self-titled debut album

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
For this week's TBT we kick off our reflection on the music legend David Bowie with a look back at Kevin Wierzbicki and Tony K's reviews of his A Reality Tour live release from 2010.

Singled Out: Jacob Davich's My Father's Gun
You may recognize Jacob Davich from the various movies he has been in but he is currently taking a break from acting and focusing on music. Today he tell us about his new single 'My Father's Gun.'

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
Santa's in a retro mood this time out as his sleigh is overflowing with good holiday music from the folks at Legacy Records. Not only that, the jolly old elf is delivering all these titles in vinyl form, including one very special colored vinyl release.

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
Whether or not one enjoys the vocals of a band's lead singer can be the sole determining factor in how much one loves or hates an act. Case in point: Rush. Fallen Asunder's lead singer might also be the same sort of lightning rod figure.

Singled Out: Psychocide's Crazy Janet
Psychocide are gearing up to release their debut album 'Alcohol & Bad Decisions' and to celebrate we asked Goldwyn (vocals/guitar) to tell us about the inspiration for the first single 'Crazy Janet'.

Singled Out: Feyer's Taking a Turn for the Worse
Feyer recently released his new single 'Taking a Turn for the Worse' from his forthcoming debut album 'Signals Internalized' and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the track

Bassett - Ghost Hwy
The duo Bassett's Ghost Hwy release is truly a beautifully haunted work. These auditory journey signposts will leave an indelible mark on your memory, all for the better.

Singled Out: Worry Dolls' Bless Your Heart
Indie folk duo Worry Dolls are preparing to release their debut album, 'Go Get Gone' on January 27th and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the first single 'Bless Your Heart'.

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
For this week's TBT we travel back to the summer of 2001 to revisit antiGuy's review of The Cult's Beyond Good And Evil tour that also featured Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3.

Singled Out: Mungbean's Am Your Eyes
Synth-pop duo Mungbean recently released their new single 'Am Your Eyes,' from their forthcoming EP. We asked Emma Swysgood to share the story behind the new track with us

Singled Out: Alice and the Glass Lake
Alicia Lemke sadly lost her battle with leukemia in 2015 at the age of 28 but her debut Alice and the Glass Lake album was released last month. Today producer Danny Garibay tells us about the song 'Coals'.

Rahm - Between the Lines
Rahm sings these five songs with great sweetness and vulnerability. The music is heartfelt throughout. Many of these songs are much like some of Bruce Springsteen's more memorable 70s moments

Singled Out: Sugar Ponies' Give This Girl a Break
Sugar Ponies' Suzanne Kramer tells us the story behind their single 'Give This Girl a Break' which comes from their recently released 'It's A Sign' album.

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
The Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago DVD/BluRay contains the entire concert with staggering and astonishing visuals and a DTS 5.1 Surround mix that puts you in the thick of the action.

Singled Out: Dead Leaf Echo
Today Brooklyn buzz band Dead Leaf Echo tell us about their new song 'I will do (anything)' which comes from their recently released split cassette.

Singled Out: Matthew Wolcott's Western Lights
Dallas-based singer-songwriter Matthew Wolcott released his new debut EP 'Western Lights' today (Dec 2) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the title song.

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
One of the real treats of this 2-CD collection is a version of "We Will Rock You" that most fans probably have never heard; a fast and punchy punk rock-tinged rocker that sounds nothing like the rhythmically-thumping original.

Singled Out: Adelitas Way's Ready For War (Pray for Peace)
Adelitas Way recently released their new single 'Ready for War (Pray for Peace)' and to celebrate we asked frontman Rick Dejesus to tell us the inspiration behind the new song.

MorleyView Dee Snider
Twisted Sister put their 40-year career to bed this past weekend but if anybody thought frontman Dee Snider was going to quietly drift into the retirement zone, they will be pleasantly surprised


