Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds
 Rock news headlines from the best indy and commercial music sites.
Top Stories from Across The Web
        antiMusic (U.S.)
Today's Full Day in Rock Report All of today's top music news stories - more

Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance Metallica have announced that they will be making a 'unique and special' performance at this year's Grammy Awards - more

From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade From First To Last released their first new song with former frontman Sonny Moore (a.k.a. Skrillex) in over a decade - more

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison Being compared to Motley Crue was 'an insult' says former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate. - more

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Making Duets Album Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie reported that the band was back in the studio last year - more

Trent Reznor See Internet As 'Toxic Environment' For Music As Apple Music's Chief Creative Officer, one might think that Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor looks at the Internet - more

Former Guns N' Roses Star Out Of Comfort Zone Without Duff Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum admits being in a band without Duff McKagan - more

Graham Bonnet Regrets Quitting Rainbow Former Rainbow singer Graham Bonnet says in a new interview that he regrets his decision to leave the band - more

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam Thy Art Is Murder fans were treated to a reunion with former singer CJ McMahon at the 'UNIFY Festival' in Australia last week - more

Stephen Pearcy Downplays Bobby Blotzer's Role In Ratt Ratt made major big news recently when they revealed that most of the members have regrouped following a battle with Bobby Blotzer - more

Megadeth's Nick Menza Official Cause Of Death Filed With Court The official death certificate for former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza has been filed - more

Eagles of Death Metal Paris Attack Documentary Trailer Released The documentary Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) premieres on February 13th on HBO - more

Sebastian Bach Speaks Out About Today's Music Approach Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach reckons modern musicians have the recording process backwards and they have lost the magic - more

John Garcia Streams New Song 'Give Me 250ml' Former Kyuss frontman John Garcia has released a lyric video for his new track 'Give Me 250ml'. - more

Armored Saint Release March Of The Saint and Aftermath Live Videos Armored Saint are giving fans a little taste of their upcoming new live album with the release of videos of performances - more


.
        AltPress
 Real Friends Announce Tour With Have Mercy, Tiny Moving Parts

 21 Things You Need To Know That Happened This Week

 Check Out These Custom Pop-tarts With Your Favorite Horror Icons

 Cj Mcmahon May Be Back In Thy Art Is Murder - Updated

 Musicians Respond To Sonny Moore’s Return To From First To Last

 From First To Last Release First New Track With Sonny Moore In Over 10 Yearsβlisten

 Metallica To Perform At The 2017 Grammy Awards

 24 Of The Best First Tweets From The Scene

 Joey Jordison Reveals He Still Doesn’t Know Why Slipknot Kicked Him Out

 14 Band Memes To Brighten Up Your Day

 Trent Reznor Points Blame At Social Media For Uninspiring Music

 The Internet Thinks The New Starbucks Latte Looks Like Metalcore Band’s Logo

 American Apparel To Close All 110 Stores And Headquarters

 Ray Toro Reflects On Frank Iero’s Accident, Says Mcr Are Still A “close Family”

 Eisley Release New Song Featuring Circa Survive’s Anthony Greenβlisten

 As It Is Release New Single And Other News You May Have Missed Today

 Is This More Evidence That A Sonny Moore/from First To Last Reunion Could Actually Happen?

 One Ok Rock Keep Their Edge While Adding A Radio-friendly Influence On ‘ambitions’

 Super Natural Psycho (popwig Records) Put Out The Vibe On “ways Of The Wave”βexclusive

 Watch This Guy Sing Green Dayβs βgood Riddanceβ Every Time His Friend Plays Acoustic Guitar


.
        BW&BK (Can.)
 Wretch To Release The Hunt Album In February; Details Revealed
 Red Fang Members Discuss Growing Up, Favourite Rock Stars And More; Fret 12βs The Sound And The Story Video Segment Streaming
 Sanctuary Streaming βdie For My Sinsβ (demo 1986) From Upcoming Inception Collection
 Canada's Borealis To Release World Of Silence Mmxvii This Month; Re-recorded Version Of βmidnight Cityβ Streaming
 Ross The Boss Announces European Dates For The Discipline Of Steel 2017 World Tour; Video Trailer Streaming
 Immolation Release Third Video Trailer For Upcoming Atonement Album
 Frode Hovdβs Aldaria Sign With Pride & Joy Music; Release Date Confirmed For Land Of Light Album
 Code Debut βafflictionβ Track From Upcoming Lost Signal Ep; Audio
 Svart Crown Streaming New Track βtranssubstantiationβ
 Brave History January 16th, 2017 - Blue Γyster Cult, Bob Kulick, Alice Cooper, Stuck Mojo, Accept, Angra, Orden Ogan, And More!
 Exclusive: Silvertung Bring Together βyou & Meβ With New Video
 Queen Release Official Lyric Video For βi Want It Allβ
 Firewind / Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Gus G. Featured On New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
 Amon Amarth - New Live Drum-cam Videos Streaming
 Invidia - All-star Band Featuring Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment, Skinlab Members To Release Debut On March 31st
 Metallica - Pro-shot Footage Of "hardwired" From Seoul, South Korea
 Former House Of Lords Members Ken Mary And Chuck Wright Perform Together For First Time In 12 Years With Northern Lights Ochestra; Live Video And Interview Available
 Former Guns N' Roses Drummer Steven Adler's Mother To Release Behind-the-scenes Biography; Excerpt Available
 Ayreon- Artwork For Forthcoming Album Revealed
 Former Hail The Villain Frontman's Six Side Die Post "schadenfreude" Behind-the-scenes Footage
 Death - Second Edition Of Book Chuck Schuldiner Was βtruly Blown Awayβ By Due Out In Iran This Year
 Emperor - Official Vinyl Boxes Unveiled
 Skid Row Kick Off 2017 With Official New Singer Zp Theart; Video, Photos
 Eagles Of Death Metalβs Documentary On Bataclan Terror Attack; First Trailer
 Lita Ford Covers Led Zeppelin Classic βthe Lemon Songβ With Lez Zeppelin; Audio
 Metallica To Perform "something Unique And Special" At The Grammys
 Life On The Road With Megadeth In Las Vegas; Video
 Metallica Perform "halo On Fire" For The First Time In Seoul; Video
 Brave History January 15th, 2017 - Saxon, Venom, Marillion, Tool, Helix, Captain Beefheart, Accept, Edguy, Bolt Thrower, Al Atkins, Axel Rudi Pell, Rhapsody Of Fire, Witchcraft, And More!
 As Lions Featuring Bruce Dickinsonβs Son Austin Dickinson Release Official Lyric Video For "bury My Dead"

.
        FMQB (U.S.)
U2, Chili Peppers, The Weeknd & Chance the Rapper Headlining Bonnaroo - more

Quick Hits: Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Fifty Shades Darker, Trent Reznor - more

Quick Hits: Ed Sheeran, Prince - more

Quick Hits: Rocklahoma, Prince's Estate, Big Sean, Shaky Knees Music Festival, Spoon - more

U2 Announce Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour - more

Quick Hits: Panorama Festival, Green Day, Billboard 200, A Perfect Circle - more

Ed Sheeran Releases Two New Singles - more

Tool, Chance the Rapper & Phoenix Headlining Governors Ball - more

BeyoncΓ©, Radiohead & Kendrick Lamar Headlining Coachella 2017 - more

Quick Hits: BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran - more


.
        hennemusic (Canada)
 hennemusic headlines
 VIDEO: Metallica release live debut of Halo On Fire
 Deep Purple tops the hennemusic Hot 10
 VIDEO: Metallica release live debut of Now That We're Dead
 VIDEO: Roger Waters previews first album in 25 years
 Def Leppard announce North American tour with Poison and Tesla
 Mastodon announce North American tour
 Asia vocalist John Wetton sidelined by cancer battle
 VIDEO: Metallica perform live debut of Hardwired songs in South Korea
 Family tributes mark first anniversary of David Bowie's death

.
       Jam (Can.)
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, Christine Mcvie working on duet album Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine Mcvie are working on a new album of duets. - more

Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week will feature country star Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and actor Jon Voight, organizers announced Friday. - more

U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd to headline Bonnaroo MANCHESTER, Tenn. — U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd are set to headline the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June. - more

Contest will pick opening acts for Bon Jovi tour Who says you can't open for Bon Jovi? - more

U2 to play full 'Joshua Tree' album on stadium tour Album's 30th anniversary - more

George Michael's music gets 3,000% sales boost following his death Sales of George Michael's music have risen by nearly 3,000% in the days following his death on Christmas Day. - more


.
       Lambgoat (U.S.)
 Another new Code' track is available online.
 August Burns Red taking 'Messengers' tour to Europe
 Yet another day of Lambgoat' headquarters clean-up.
 Memoriam unveil new song, set to release debut LP
 From First To Last reunite with Skrillex for new song
 Unearth, Oh Sleeper mini-tour
 Hopesfall recording new album
 Deserted Fear' has unveiled a new music video.
 A full stream of the debut album from Vipassi' (Ne Obliviscaris) is available online.
 Junius to release new album in March

.
       Metal Talk
 Sepultura On The Up With 'machine Messiah'
 Steve Rothery Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane
 Fish Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'clutching At Straws' With Uk Tour
 Guns N' Roses And Sex Pistols Producer/engineer Bill Price Has Sadly Passed Away
 Metaltalk Gig Of The Week Glenn Hughes - The Voice Of Rock Returns
 Ross The Boss Announces Tour Dates Ahead Of Special Guest Slot On Metaltalk Radio This Week
 Don Dokken And Mikkey Dee Confirmed For Ultimate Jam Night This Tuesday
 New Releases From Pain Of Salvation, Stephen Pearcy, Jack Russell, Powerwolf And Many More...
 Cum On Feel The Newz: Kansas, The Temperance Movement, Avatarium, Aversions Crown And Much More...
 Sabaton And Accept Banish The January Blues In Dublin With Barbaric Metal Assault

.
       Metal Underground (U.S.)
Ashenspire Posts "Restless Giants" Lyric Video Scottish avant-garde blackened metal band Ashenspire today reveals a lyric video for 'Restless Giants.' The video features images of Glasgow while the harrowing track plays in the background. The track is taken from new album 'Speak Not of the Laudanum Quandary,' which will be released on January 20th. The band commented: 'Drawing particularl... - more

Mortiis Announces "The Great Corrupter" Remix Album On the heels of last yearβs long-awaited 'The Great Deceiver' album, Mortiis will issue 'The Great Corrupter' on April 21st. The Great Corrupter begins with tracks from the previous album, deconstructed and masterfully βcorruptedβ by Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, Godflesh, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Ra... - more

BlackForce Streaming New EP "Slaves To Reality" Today the 'Slaves To Reality' EP from Brazilian thrash/death metal band BlackForce is now available for streaming below. On January 19th, the EP will also come online as a free download. The EP&apos;s track listing consists of these five songs: 1. Calm before the storm (2:27) 2. Downfall (2:50) 3. Madness (3:28) 4. War has begun (4:59) 5. Enslave... - more

Siberian Streaming New Single "Kingdoms" Siberian&apos;s third single 'Kingdoms' has come online, showing the band&apos;s influences from the Scandinavian metal and the American sludge scenes. The track is taken from Siberian&apos;s upcoming album 'Through Ages of Sleep,' set to be released on the 24th of February via The Sign Records. If you missed it, another cut from the impending album can sti... - more

Nasty Surgeons Releases New Album "Exhumation Requiem" Spanish death metal band Nasty Surgeons - featuring members from Mistweaver and Mass Burial - just released debut album 'Exhumation Requiem' via Xtreem Music. Listen in to to a full stream via the Bandcamp player provided below. The album&apos;s track listing is as follows: 01. The Resurrectionists 02. The Creation of the Monstrosity 03. Human Fles... - more

Temptation's Wings Releasing New Album "Skulthor Ebonblade" North Carolina doom trio Temptation&apos;s Wings will release concept album 'Skulthor Ebonblade' on March 10th, 2017. Following the release of 2012 EP 'Legends of the Tusk,' the new full-length release is the culmination of a decade spent continually improving and refining a thrashy doom metal style. The results speak for themselves, as 'Skulthor Ebo... - more

Pilgrim Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Heavy Temple This spring, the doom titans from Pilgrim will decimate the American East Coast with up-and-coming psych/doom trio Heavy Temple. The tour will consist of 11 shows in 11 days, from March 2nd to March 12th and will coincide with the vinyl release of Heavy Temple&apos;s 'Chassit' album through Van Records. Pilgrim commented: 'We are eager to get back on... - more

Langfinger Kicking Off European Tour Dates Gothenburg power trio Langfinger will kick 2017 into gear with a sixteen-date European tour. Slated to begin on January 27th, the band will be joined by labelmates Captain Crimson and Orsak:Oslo on select dates. Additional dates will be announced in the weeks to come. 'It&apos;s time to bring the Langfinger machine on the road and we&apos;re really excite... - more

Code Posts New "Affliction" Version From "Lost Signal" U.K. based progressive black metal/rock outfit Code just released another new track from imminent EP 'Lost Signal,' due out on the 27th of January via Agonia Records. Get a taste of what&apos;s coming with this stream of the song 'Affliction.' The upcoming EP is a meeting of ages and a blurring of line: in the summer of 2015, Cide spent some time in ... - more

Wreche Debuts New Song "Angel City" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album Los Angeles avantgarde black metal duo Wreche - consisting of pianist John Steven Morgan and drummer Barret Baumgart - debuts a new song titled 'Angel City', taken from the upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out in stores early this year. Describes the outfit its own music: 'Wreche pushes the possibilities of piano and drums into a ... - more


.
       New Noise Magazine
 Album Review: Nude With Lyre - 'Blood'

 Dropkick Murphys Inspired In New Setting, Still Rally For New England

 Bungler Sign with Innerstrength Records, New Album Out March 3rd

 As Lions Release 'Bury My Dead' Music Video

 Photos: Chevelle, Black Map and Dinosaur Pile Up at the Fillmore in San Francisco

 I'm Fine Stream New Song 'Merit Badge'

 AJJ Announces Tour Dates with Joyce Manor, Jimmy Eat World & More

 Erra Announce Headlining US Tour

 Destroy The Line Release 'War' EP On Bird Attack Records

 Jennie Cotterill 'Blessed Mother' Painting Raising Money For Planned Parenthood At The Grab Back Art Show


.
       Noisecreep
 Former Sister Sin Vocalist Liv Sin Returns With New Song 'Let Me Out'
 Joey Jordison: 'I Would Have Never Quit Slipknot, Ever'
 Watch Pro-Shot Footage of Metallica's Live Debut of 'Now That We're Dead'
 Zeal & Ardor's Satanic Black Metal + African Slave Music Could Be the Next Big Thing
 Zakk Wylde Unveils Mystical 'Lost Prayer' Music Video
 13-Year-Old Girl Crushes Meshuggah's 'Clockworks' on Drums
 Metallica to Perform With Chinese Concert Pianist Lang Lang at Beijing Show
 Behemoth's Nergal Explores Nightmarish Strip Club in Me & That Man's 'My Church is Black' Video
 Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Slayer to Headline 2017 Rock Fest
 Suicide Silence Producer Ross Robinson on 'Doris' Backlash: 'The Hatred Is F—ing Awesome'

.
       Blabbermouth
 LAST IN LINE Announces East Coast Dates

 SANCTUARY: 'Die For My Sins' From 'Inception' Album Available For Streaming

 IMMOLATION: Third Trailer For 'Atonement' Album

 EPICA: Video Footage Of Ludwigsburg Concert

 On The Tour Bus With GUS G. (Video)

 NIGHTWISH Singer On Year-Long Break: 'We're Doing This Because Things Are Good'

 Gods Of Violence - KREATOR

 Built to Last - HAMMERFALL

 Cast the First Stone - ION DISSONANCE

 Your Turn to Remember: The Definitive Anthology 1970-1990 - URIAH HEEP

 AMON AMARTH: Official Drum-Cam Footage From WITH FULL FORCE Festival, Stockholm

 METALLICA: Official Footage Of 'Hardwired' Performance From Seoul

 TRENT REZNOR Says Social Media Is Harming Music

 Tell-All Book From STEVEN ADLER's Mother To Finally See Light Of Day This Month

 RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY On BOBBY BLOTZER: 'We Got Rid Of The Cancer'

 LITA FORD Covers LED ZEPPELIN's 'The Lemon Song' With LEZ ZEPPELIN (Audio)

 Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JOEY JORDISON: 'I'm Literally Stronger Than I've Ever Been In My Life'

 METALLICA To Perform At This Year's GRAMMY AWARDS; Band Plans 'Something Very Unique And Special'

 On The Road With MEGADETH In Las Vegas (Video)

 ASKING ALEXANDRIA's DANNY WORSNOP Releases Video For 'Don't Overdrink It' Solo Song


.
        Loudwire (U.S.)
 Green Day Make Powerful Martin Luther King Jr. Day Statement With 'Troubled Times' Lyric Video
 John Lydon Reflects on Sex Pistols + Public Image LTD Songwriting History With 'Mr. Rotten's Songbook'
 Danny Worsnop Takes His Shot With 'Don't Overdrink It' Country-Tinged Video
 Skid Row Officially Name ZP Theart as New Vocalist
 Metallica to Play 59th Annual Grammy Awards; Unveil Pro-Shot Footage of 'Halo on Fire' Concert Debut
 Former Sister Sin Vocalist Liv Sin Returns With New Song 'Let Me Out'
 Vote for the Most Anticipated Release of February 2017!
 KXM Reveal Frenetic Video for New Song 'Scatterbrain'
 Sports Talk Host Rich Eisen Pays Off Jerry Cantrell Fantasy Football Bet by Dressing as Steel Panther Member
 Eagles of Death Metal 'Nos Amis' Documentary Trailer Arrives

.
        Ultimate Classic Rock (U.S.)
 Metallica Confirmed for 'Very Special and Unique' 2017 Grammy Performance
 Brian May Remembers Lord Snowdon, Who Took the Cover Photo for Queen's 'Greatest Hits'
 40 Years Ago: David Bowie Cleans Up and Branches Out on 'Low'
 Alexis Mardas, the Beatles' 'Magic Alex,' Dies
 Win Tickets to See Foreigner's 40th Anniversary Tour
 Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Are Working on a Duet Album
 Listen to David Crosby's New Bi-Partisan Protest Song, 'Capitol'
 Graham Bonnet Regrets Quitting Rainbow
 Two Members of Tower of Power Hit by Train
 Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla Announce 2017 Tour

.
Sites with less frequent updates or articles that include other material besides news

.
        Antiquiet (U.S.)
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 13
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 12
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 11
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 10
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 9

.
        KROQ (U.S.)
 Locals Only Playlist 1/15/17: Magic Bronson, Local Natives, LA Bouquet, & More - Listen and Vote
 Win Tickets to 'Party in the Pit' at Monster Jam
 Eagles of Death Metal Documentary Gets Emotional Trailer
 ROQ Of The 90βs Weekend
 Trent Reznor: The Internet has ‘Created a Toxic Environment' for Music
 Kevin & Bean's Internet Roundup 1/13/17: Ed Sheeran Sings Fresh Prince, An Honest Trailer Of The Princess Bride + More
 5 Best Songs on The xx's ‘I See You'
 The xx Cover Drake and Rihanna's ‘Too Good'
 Rag'n'Bone Man Added To The KROQ Playlist
 Win Cage Side Tickets to Bellator 170 at the Forum

.
       Punk News
 Tours: Jimmy Eat World/ajj (southwest/south)

 Trashclub: "blackout" (punknews Exclusive)

 88 Fingers Louie Recording New Album

 Gwen Stefani Sued By Richard Morrill (member Of Proto-korn Band)

 Festivals &amp; Events: The Adicts, The Spits, Drug Church Added To Punk Rock Bowling

 Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day

 Sunday Edition: Navel Gazing January 15, 2017

 Podcast: Best Midwestern - Episode 45 - What We Missed In 2016 Due To Our Lameness

 Editorial: "diy Culture Struggles To Develop Under Capitalist Conditions"

 New Review Update: New Reviews For January 13, 2017

 Less Than Jake: "whatever The Weather"

 Cj Ramone Announces New Album

 Priests: "nothing Feels Natural"



 Iron Reagan: "bleed The Fifth"


.
       rock nyc
 These Days: Monday, January 16th, 2017
 Country Music History β Essential Releases of 1983, Part I
 Going Steady: New Singles Reviewed 1-13-17 – 1 -19-19

 ‘Eagles Of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)’ A Movie By Colin Hanks Coming Soon
 These Days: Sunday, January 15th, 2017
 Country Music History β Essential Releases of 1982
 Live Through This: rock nyc Concert Picks 1-16-17 – 1-
 The Regrettes’ Release Party With Starcrawler And Dog Party At The Echo, Friday January 13th 2017
 Starcrawler At The Echo, Friday January 13th 2017

.
       The Screen Door (U.S.)
 Spotify Playlist: 40 Years of Mayhem, Mystery and Music
 The Best Films of 2015
 Complete Concert Video: Michael Franti and Spearhead at Folsom Prison
 Song Inventory for 'Leap of Faith': 366 Songs In 366 Days
 Riot Fest Shares Emails Detailing St. Anthonyβs Threat to Sue if Not Paid More Than $150,000 Less Than Ten Days Before the Event

.
        The Music's Over
 RIP, Tommy Allsup (January 11, 2017) Rockabilly & Western Swing Great
 RIP, Buddy Greco (January 10, 2017) American Jazz Singer & Pianist
 The Music’s Over’s Favorite Albums of 2016
 RIP, Debbie Reynolds (December 28, 2016) Iconic American Entertainer
 RIP, George Michael (December 25, 2016) British Pop Star

.

 
.

advertisement

advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance- From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade- Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison- more

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla North American Tour- Black Sabbath And Guns N' Roses Top Hot Tours List- Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Fuel KISS Reunion Speculation- more

Guns N' Roses Star To Jam With Grateful Dead Legend- Asia Frontman John Wetton Sidelined By Cancer Battle- Metallica Live Debut New Songs- Queens of the Stone Age- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake?- Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message- Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests- more

Wayne's World 25th Anniversary Event Announced- Ed Sheeran Reveals New Divide Album Release Details- The Chainsmokers Releasing New Track 'Paris'- more

Mike Tyson Records Soulja Boy Diss Track- Nicki Minaj, Halsey On 'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack- Drake Collaborator Explains 'More Life' Playlist Album- Ed Sheeran- more

advertisement


Reviews

 Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

 David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

 Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

 The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

 Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

 The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

 Tumbler - Come to the Edge

 Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

 The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

 In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

 RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

 TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

 Color You - The Grand Trine

 Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

 Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

 TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

 Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

 Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

 Bassett - Ghost Hwy

 TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

 Rahm - Between the Lines

 Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago  more

Rock News Stories
 Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance

 From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade

 Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison

 Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Making Duets Album

 Trent Reznor See Internet As 'Toxic Environment' For Music

 Former Guns N' Roses Star Out Of Comfort Zone Without Duff

 Graham Bonnet Regrets Quitting Rainbow

 Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam

 Stephen Pearcy Downplays Bobby Blotzer's Role In Ratt

 Megadeth's Nick Menza Official Cause Of Death Filed With Court

 Eagles of Death Metal Paris Attack Documentary Trailer Released

 Sebastian Bach Speaks Out About Today's Music Approach

 John Garcia Streams New Song 'Give Me 250ml'

 Armored Saint Release March Of The Saint and Aftermath Live Videos

 HammerFall Mark Tour Kick Off With New Live Video

 Quiet Riot Headlining Rainbow Bar And Grill's 45th Anniversary

 Trauma Joined By Former Danzig Guitarist

 Unruly Child Stream New Song 'She Can't Go Home'

 Seeker Announce North American Tours

 Darkest Hour Launching Limited Edition Beer

 more

Page Too Stories
 Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake?

 Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message

 Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests

 James Corden Turns Kanye West Lyrics Into Soap Opera

 David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Originally Involved Fake Bob Dylan Songs

 Dierks Bentley Gets Personal With 'Black' Video

 Zac Brown Band Announce North American Tour

 Ed Sheeran Talks New Single 'Shape of You'

 Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon Put New Spin On Kinks Classic

 Halsey Streams New Song 'Not Afraid Anymore'

 A Tribe Called Quest Can't Think Of New Album Without Phife Dawg

 Raekwon Reveals Some Details For 'New Album The Wild'

 Lada Gaga 'American Crime Story' Rumor Addressed

 ASAP Rocky Takes On His Critics

 Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy Odds Revealed

 Singled Out: The Chainsmokers' Paris

 more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.