        antiMusic (U.S.)
Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67 Recap Asia vocalist and bassist John Wetton died Tuesday (January 31st) at the age of 67 following a three-year battle with colon cancer. Wetton - more

Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd Recap Former AC/DC Phil Rudd has changed his tune about Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose singing for the band - more

Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album Recap Music legend Bob Dylan has announced that he will be releasing a new triple disc album appropriately entitled 'Triplicate' - more

Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery Recap Bad Brains frontman H.R. revealed in a new interview that he will be undergoing brain surgery - more

Skid Row Smash Reunion Hopes With New Announcement Recap Skid Row have quashed any faint hopes of a rumored reunion with former frontman Sebastian Bach - more

Metallica Release Video Of Live Debut Of New Song Recap Metallica have released official live footage of the debut performance of the 'Hardwired...To Self Destruct' track, 'Confusion', - more

Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera On New Body Count Album Recap Body Count album will feature guest appearances from Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Max Cavalera - more

Phish Launching The Bakers Dozen Residency At Famed Venue Recap Acclaimed jam band Phish have announced that they will be taking over Madison Square Garden for a 13-show residency - more

Procol Harum Announce First Album In 14 Years Recap Procol Harum have announced that they will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with the release of their first new studio album - more

Halestorm Frontwoman Lzzy Hale on Sex and Rock N Roll Recap Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says sex and rock n' roll have always been a match made in heaven - more

Metallica Recap Tour Leg With New Live Videos Recap Metallica have released some new recap videos from their recently completed Asian leg of the Hardwired World tour - more

Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums Recap Former Pantera and Down frontman Phil Anselmo has hopes to bring a plethora of new music in 2017 - more

Dave Grohl Not Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At Grammys Recap The Recording Academy jumped the gun earlier this week when they announced Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl - more

Asking Alexandria Want To Bring Excitement Back To Rock Recap Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce says in a new interview that the band want to help revive the rock music scene - more

Dio and Lemmy Should Be In Rock Hall Says Metal Icon Recap Slayer's Kerry King says that Ronnie James Dio and Motorhead frontman Lemmy should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - more


        AltPress
 ‘pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Debuts New Trailerβwatch

 The Ready Set Debut New Song, “cotton Candy”βlisten

 16 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas That Don’t Suck

 Green Day Earn Fifth No. 1 With “still Breathing”

 Black Sabbath Play Final Show Everβwatch

 Amazing 68-year-old Woman Fronts Grindcore Bandβwatch

 17 Music Videos We Can’t Believe Turn 10 This Year

 12 New Songs We Bet You Didnβt Catch This Week

 Stunning ‘harry Potter’ Covers Being Released For The 20th Anniversary

 Listen To This Insane Mashup Of Underoath And Smashmouth

 New Blink-182 Coming In April

 He Is Legend Sign To Spinefarm Records And Other News You Might Have Missed Today

 Geoff Rickly On Upcoming Tour: βi Feel Like Maybe We Can Gain What Weβve Lost In Thursdayβ

 Twenty One Pilots Release New Music Video For “heavydirtysoul”βwatch

 Tom Delonge To Direct Sci-fi Movie About Skateboarding Paranormal Investigators

 Never Shout Never To Play Classic Eps In Full At So What?!

 Mastodon Unveil The Second Single From Their Upcoming Albumβlisten

 Super Whatevr Sign To Hopeless Records, Re-release Debut Epβwatch

 Courage My Love Are Infectious As Ever On ‘synesthesia’βexclusive


        BW&BK (Can.)
 Psychotica Bassist Christian Menses Details Upcoming Solo Album; Audio Interview
 Death Blooms Prepare For Skindred Show With New Video Release
 Yayla Release Pas.to.rale Album; Full Stream Available
 Testament Frontman Chuck Billy Joins Metal All Stars Relief Song For Steve Grimmett
 Brave History February 5th, 2017 - Primal Fear, Spinal Tap, Tesla, Guns N' Roses, Slaughter, Immolation, Warbringer, Hate, The Cult, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura, And More!
 Candiria Live In California; Quality Video Posted
 Ac/dc Singer Brian Johnson Issues Message To Swedish Fan Club Supporting Acdcmachine Gathering Charity Show - βiβm So Proud Of Youβ; Audio
 Famishgodβs Roots Of Darkness Album Streaming In Full
 Deep Purple - Rare 1985 βsmoke On The Waterβ Live Video Surfaces
 Merkabah - Quality Video From 2015 Montreal Show Streaming
 Black Sabbath - More Video Footage From Final Show Streaming
 Guitarist Ross The Boss Talks Reuniting With Manowar - "i Haven't Been Asked And I Don't Think It's Going To Happen"
 Devin Townsend Project Performs At Le Bataclan In Paris; Fan-filmed Video Posted
 Gene Simmons Attends Ace Frehley's Show In Beverly Hills, Ca
 Joe Satriani Looks Back On Surfing With The Alien Track-by-track - "steve Vai Canned 'crushing Day' Right Away; He Noticed There Was Something Fishy About It"
 Metallica - Tonight's Copenhagen Show Postponed Until September Due To James Hetfield Falling Ill
 Aerial Release "foreign Coast" Music Video
 Dunderbeist To Release Tvilja Ep In March; Video Teaser Streaming
 Wretch Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Version Of The Hunt Album; Details Revealed
 Emerald To Release Reckoning Day Album In March; Details Revealed
 Gojira Launch Recap Video For Sold Out Tour Of France
 Loudguns Release Lyric Videos For βbillie The Queenβ And βthese Dreamsβ
 The End Of The End! - Black Sabbath Bid Farewell With Hometown Show; Final Bow Video Posted
 Could Michael Anthony Return To Van Halen? - βiβm Obviously Open To It,β Says The Bassist; Video
 Report: Guns N Rosesβ Reunion Tour Has Played To Over 1.8 Million Fansβ¦ And Counting
 Lita Ford Looks Back On Time With Ozzy Osbourne And His Wife/manager Sharon - βshe May Have Thought I Was One Of Those Girls He Was Having Sex With, And I Wasnβtβ; Video
 Ratt Legal Saga Update: Judge Denies Bobby Blotzerβs Reconsideration Request
 Rock Band 4 βtwisted Sister, Ratt Songs Added As Part Of New Dlc Pack; Trailer Streaming
 Megadeth β A Room Full Of Guitars In San Jose; Tour Video Streaming
 Alice Cooper Turns 69 Today; Birthday Video Posted

        FMQB (U.S.)
Nickleback Announce New Album, North American Tour - more

Quick Hits: The Grammys, Lady Gaga, ACLU benefit concert, Paramore - more

Quick Hits: Kids' Choice Awards, Grammy Awards, Cold War Kids - more

Quick Hits: BeyoncΓ©, Depeche Mode, Lollapalooza Berlin, Blondie - more

The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris & More Added to Grammy Performer Lineup - more

Quick Hits: John Wetton, Prince, GLAAD Media Awards, Bob Dylan, Forecastle Festival - more

John Mayer Announces Tour, Debuts at #2 on Billboard 200 - more

Quick Hits: The Chainsmokers, Kings of Leon, Black Sabbath - more

The Weeknd, Muse & Twenty One Pilots Lead Firefly Fest Lineup - more

Quick Hits: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Taylor Swift & Zayn, Ciara, Mastodon - more


        hennemusic (Canada)
 hennemusic headlines
 Michael Anthony open to Van Halen reunion for 40th anniversary tour
 Metallica postpone Copenhagen show due to illness
 David Lee Roth tops the hennemusic Hot 10
 VIDEO: Black Sabbath perform final farewell concert
 VIDEO: Metallica release footage of Seoul concert
 VIDEO: Ronnie James Dio hologram makes US debut at Pollstar Awards
 VIDEO: Adam Lambert and James Corden perform Queen sing-off battle on The Late Late Show
 Eric Clapton streams song tribute to John Wetton of Asia
 Nickelback release new single and announce North American tour

       Jam (Can.)
Taylor Swift just performed her only concert of 2017? Taylor Swift's pre-Super Bowl concert broke some news: She announced it may be her only concert of this year; she performed for the smallest number of fans in some time — 9,000 people is intimate for this pop star — and she sang her newest single live for the first time. - more

Selena Gomez teases new music Selena Gomez teased her fans on Instagram with a snippet of new music. - more

Mariah burns custom wedding dress in hot new music video: WATCH Mariah burns James Packer wedding dress - more

Faith Evans releasing duets album with late Notorious B.I.G. Faith Evans is releasing an album of duets with her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G., 20 years after his unsolved killing. - more

We give Lady Gaga some 'super' advice Lady Gaga is on "the edge of glory" - AGAIN - with her Super Bowl halftime show coming up Sunday night at Houston's NRG Stadium. And given CNBC reports the NFL is spending a whopping $10 million, the most ever on a halftime show, like RuPaul always says on Drag Race: "Don't f---it up." Here are five pieces of advice: - more

Fans flip on Lauryn Hill after singer shows up 3 hours late for show Lauryn Hill 3 hours late for Pittsburgh show - more


       Lambgoat (U.S.)
 Black Sabbath' played their final show last night. Here is some footage.
 Kowloon Walled City bassist accused of violence in Berkeley
 Reaping Asmodeia' has debuted a new song from their upcoming LP.
 Eulogy Recordings signs Silence Equals Death
 Volumes vocalist lashes out at ex-Volumes frontman
 Warbringer, Havok, Exmortus tour dates
 Yob reschedules shows
 Svart Crown' is streaming another new track.
 A new Deez Nuts' song and video is available online.
 To Speak Of Wolves, Rival Choir, Conspire tour dates

       Metal Talk
 Cum On Feel The Newz: Don Broco, The Answer, Suicide Silence, Triaxis And Much More...

 Hawkwind To Release New Album In May - Listen To Samples Here
 Steve Hackett Releases First Song From 'the Night Siren' - Listen Here
 Primordial To Headline Uprising Festival
 Retribution Alive, Fifth Season Promotions And The Kings Arms Present The February Edition Of Retribution Alive
 Bloodstock Reveal Four New Bands For 2017
 Puddle Of Mudd, Evil Scarecrow, Diamond Head And More To Play Amplified Open Air Festival
 Evil Scarecrow Leave Ecstatic Crowd Behind In Glasgow
 Avenged Sevenfold Take 'the Stage' To... Well... The Stage!

       Metal Underground (U.S.)
Famishgod Streaming Full "Roots Of Darkness" Album After the debut 'Devourers Of Light' album from 2014, Famishgod returned with 'Roots Of Darkness.' The full album is now online for streaming below and available at Bnadcamp here. The following press release was also issued about the album: 'The original sickness that pervaded their music is present here and the whole record reverberates with it... - more

Burning Posts "Nightmares" Music Video Holland&apos;s old school metal outfit Burning just launched a brand new music video for the 'Nightmares' track, which can be seen in the palyer provided below. In 2014 the newly formed group launched first single 'Something is Lurking in the Dark,' which has been viewed over 100,000 times on YouTube. In April of 2016 the debut Burning album 'Nightmw... - more

Morbid Flesh Releasing New Album "Rites of the Mangled" Morbid Flesh&apos;s second album, 'Rites of the Mangled,' is set for release via Unholy Prophecies on April 24th, 2017. Unholy Prophecies also comments: 'Proudly Catalonian, this Barcelona-based band is fittingly named, for they are authentically and unequivocally morbid, old-school death fuckin&apos; METAL. Which is all not that surprising considering Mo... - more

Sunday Old School: Black Metal History Month Part 1. Master's Hammer It&apos;s back! February means only one thing for Metalunderground.com, a month of darkness and controversy, with a few history lessons thrown in and some of the most extreme music ever recorded; Black Metal History Month! Throughout February, we&apos;ll be featuring black metal bands past and present in various columns and Sunday Old School will be taking a... - more

Midnight Streams New Song "Ready For Destruction" After succinctly asking 'Who Gives A Fuck?' last week, today the hooded demons from Midnight premiere new track 'Ready for Destruction.' The track hails from the band&apos;s upcoming EP-cum-collection 'Shox of Violence,' set for international release on February 20th via Hells Headbangers. Check out the new song below. - more

Blood Music Comments On Bandcamp ACLU Fundraiser Yesterday - Friday, the 3rd - Bandcamp donated all the company&apos;s profits to the ACLU, and a horde of bands and labels also joined in to further donate all their individual profits for the day. One such label was underground metal champion Blood Music, which just issued this statement: 'OK - that was pure insanity! The fundraising is over but was... - more

Beyond Creation Posts "Abstrait Dialog" Guitar Playthrough Beyond Creation has released a new play-through video featuring guitarist / vocalist Simon Girard. The video showcases Girard playing to the track 'Abstrait Dialog,' taken off the band&apos;s latest full-length album, 'Earthborn Evolution.' The band also recently kicked a Mexican trek, dubbed the 'Elusive Monarchy' tour, alongside Rivers Of Nihil. Re... - more

Deez Nuts Posts "Purgatory" Video On the first day of the European 'You Are Part Of This' tour 2017, Deez Nuts is releasing 'Purgatory,' the first song and video taken from upcoming album 'Binge &amp; Purgatory,' which is set for a release April 7th, 2017. The video for 'Binge / Purgatory' was directed by Neal Walters and can be seen below. If you order a digital copy of the album v... - more

Ever Circling Wolves Streaming Full New Album Finnish group Ever Circling Wolves just released 'Of Woe or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Gloom' via Cimmerian Shade Recordings. This full new blackened death / doom opus is now streaming below or available at Bandcamp here and the track listing is as follows: 1. Sunrise Has Gone 02:44 2. Coeur 08:09 3. Haunted 08:50 4. In The ... - more

Light Of The Morning Star Posts New Song "Ophidian" Today the occult metal project Light of the Morning Star premieres new track 'Ophidian' online - listen in below. The track hails from debut full-length album 'Nocta' (reviewed here), which is set for international release on March 3rd via Iron Bonehead Productions. 1. Nocta 2. Coffinwood 3. Serpent Lanterns 4. Grey Carriages 5. Crescentligh... - more


       New Noise Magazine
 Show Review: Jonny Two Bags, The Wicked Wives, Dano Forte's Juke Joint Freak Show at Alex's Bar in Long Beach

 Dear Youth Release 'Reprise feat. Emily Ronna' Music Video

 Dune Rats Continue To Write Amazing 'Bullshit' And Take The World By Storm

 Video Premiere: Earthists. - 'Cybele'

 Show Review: AFI, The Chain Gang of 1974, Souvenirs at The Gothic Theatre

 Sundressed Playing So What?! Music Festival; On Tour with Nominee This Spring

 Looming Announce New Tour Dates, Recording Sophomore LP

 Hollerado Premiere 'Born Yesterday' Music Video

 Spinefarm Records Signs He Is Legend, New Album In April

 DEEZ NUTS Release 'Binge / Purgatory' Music Video


       Noisecreep
 Geoff Tate to Star in + Create Music for 'The Burningmoore Deaths' Horror Film
 Metallica Postpone Copenhagen Show Due to James Hetfield's Health
 Black Sabbath Touring Career Concludes With Hometown Show in Birmingham, England
 Life of Agony Release First New Song in 12 Years
 Sick James Hetfield Asks Copenhagan Crowd if They Want Metallica to Stop, Admits 'We Don't Sound Good'
 Overkill Explore Some 'Goddamn Trouble' in New Music Video
 Ronnie James Dio Hologram Makes U.S. Debut [Watch]
 Vimic Reschedule European Tour for Late 2017, Confirm Album Title
 Listen to 'Hail to the King' From 'Lullaby Versions of Avenged Sevenfold V2-
 Dream Theater Release 'The Astonishing' Mobile Game

       Blabbermouth
 GOJIRA Frontman: 'It Was Vital For Me To Start Doing Something New With My Vocals'

 IN FLAMES Guitarist On Bassist PETER IWERS's Exit: 'He Was Just Done With This Life'

 JOHN BUSH Has 'Entertained' Idea Of Performing ANTHRAX Songs On Special Tour

 Video: SEPULTURA Performs 'Machine Messiah' Songs In Tilburg

 POWERMAN 5000 Has Recorded Ten Songs For Upcoming Album

 NONPOINT Frontman Says He Wouldn't Pay To See Hologram Concerts, Slams Bands Who Use Pre-Recorded Backing Tracks

 PRODUCT OF HATE Releases 'Revolution Of Destruction' Video

 Video: DREAM THEATER Performs Entire 'Images And Words' Album In Zurich, Switzerland

 BRIAN JOHNSON Records Audio Message In Support Of Swedish AC/DC Fan Club's Charity Concert

 GENE SIMMONS Attends ACE FREHLEY's Concert In Beverly Hills

 BLACK SABBATH Reaches 'The End' As Band Performs Final Concert In Birmingham (Video)

 METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD Under Strict Doctor's Orders Not To Sing; Second Copenhagen Show Postponed

 MICHAEL ANTHONY On Possible Return To VAN HALEN: 'Never Say Never'

 Video: GUNS N' ROSES Performs In Auckland, New Zealand

 SIX FEET UNDER Frontman: 'I Don't Think I'll Ever Reach The Pinnacle Of Creativity'

 LITA FORD Says Her Ex-Husband 'Brainwashed' Her Against Music

 DEVILDRIVER Frontman: 'Political Statements Are Far Out Of My Bounds'

 Man Who Allegedly Listened To GUNS N' ROSES Song Before Killing Ex-Girlfriend Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison

 Judge Denies BOBBY BLOTZER's Request For Reconsideration In RATT Legal Dispute

 METALLICA Drops Two Songs From Copenhagen Concert After JAMES HETFIELD Falls Ill (Video)


        Loudwire (U.S.)
 Geoff Tate to Star in + Create Music for 'The Burningmoore Deaths' Horror Film
 Metallica Postpone Copenhagen Show Due to James Hetfield's Health
 Black Sabbath Touring Career Concludes With Hometown Show in Birmingham, England
 AFI's 'Blood' Runs Deep in New York City With Sold Out Show [Review + Photos]
 Judge Denies Bobby Blotzer Appeal in Juan Croucier Ratt Trademark Infringement Case
 Rockers Bid Farewell and Thank You to Black Sabbath
 KXM Release Music Video for Uplifting New Song 'Breakout'
 15 Years Ago: Immortal Declare They Are the 'Sons of Northern Darkness'
 Life of Agony Release First New Song in 12 Years
 Sick James Hetfield Asks Copenhagan Crowd if They Want Metallica to Stop, Admits 'We Don't Sound Good'

        Ultimate Classic Rock (U.S.)
 Asia's 'Heat of the Moment' Used in 'Lethal Weapon' Super Bowl Commercial
 Black Sabbath Plays Last-Ever Concert: Video, Set List
 12 Farewell Tours That Weren't Actually Goodbye
 40 Years Ago: Fleetwood Mac Make a Masterpiece Out of Messy Relationships on 'Rumours'
 Judge Rules Against Bobby Blotzer in Ratt Trademark Case
 Ozzy Osbourne on Black Sabbath's Farewell Show: 'I've Been Tearful'
 Watch Dio Hologram Make U.S. Debut Ahead of Tour
 The Kinks Brothers' Feud: Who Started It?
 'Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars' Documentary in the Works
 'The High School That Rocked!' Trailer Teases Story of School That Hosted Rock Legends Like Cream, the Doors and the Yardbirds

        Antiquiet (U.S.)
 Lazy Links: Interesting Sunday Headlines
 Today's New Music + Music News: Feb. 3
 Music News Roundup for Feb. 2
 Music News Roundup for Feb. 1
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 31

        KROQ (U.S.)
 KROQ Presents Highly Suspect at the Fonda Theatre June 3
 Movie Beat With Ralph Garman: The Space Between Us, Rings & I Am Not Your Negro
 Win Passes to Pierce The Veil's 'Floral & Fading' Music Video Premiere Party
 K.Flay Announces New Album ‘Every Where is Some Where'
 Listen to Linkin Park's New Piano Ballad
 Tom DeLonge will Direct Sci-Fi Film, ‘Strange Times'
 It's a KROQ Super Bloq Party Weekend!
 Kevin & Bean's Internet Roundup 2/3/17: Guillermo at Super Bowl Media Night, The Patriotic Chicken + More
 Coldplay Raise Funds for Refugee Rescue Charity with Short Film
 Dave Grohl will Not Perform with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest at the GRAMMYs

       Punk News
 Sunday Edition: Navel Gazing February 5, 2017

 Sonic Reducer: The Golden Age Of Cbgbs

 New Review Update: New Reviews For February 3, 2017

 Bracket Recording Follow-up To 2016's The Last Page

 H.r. Of Bad Brains To Undergo Brain Surgery

 Tours: Sham 69 / The Creepshow (us)

 Music: Scarboro: 'here Comes The Hangover' (punknews Exclusive)

 Videos: Masked Intruder: "first Star Tonight"

 Release Schedule: New Music For February 3, 2017

 Music: Meat Wave: "bad Man"

 Basement Signs To Fueled By Ramen

 Headache Release Debut Lp

 Jr. Juggernaut Contest Winner Announced

 Videos: Peaer: "third Law"

 Jared Grabb: "low Grumble" (punknews Exclusive)


       rock nyc
 These Days: Sunday, February 5th, 2017
 Not With The Band: Never Trust A Review
 Live Through This: rock nyc Best Concerts For The Week Of April 6th, 2017
 Peter Hook In Discussion With Moby At The Regent, Friday February 3rd 2017
 Sneak Peaks: New Album Releases 2-10-16 – 2-16-17
 These Days: Saturday, February 4th, 2017
 Country Music History β Essential Releases of 1986, Part 1
 Say Yes, A New Elliott Smith Podcast, Launched By Kill Rock Star And Featuring Tons Of Guests
 Be Here Now: New Albums Reviewed 2-3-16 – 2-9-16
 These Days: Friday, February 3rd, 2017

       The Screen Door (U.S.)
 Spotify Playlist: 40 Years of Mayhem, Mystery and Music
 The Best Films of 2015
 Complete Concert Video: Michael Franti and Spearhead at Folsom Prison
 Song Inventory for 'Leap of Faith': 366 Songs In 366 Days
 Riot Fest Shares Emails Detailing St. Anthonyβs Threat to Sue if Not Paid More Than $150,000 Less Than Ten Days Before the Event

        The Music's Over
 RIP, Robert Dahlqvist (February 3, 2017) The Hellacopters
 RIP, John Wetton (January 31, 2017) King Crimson; Asia
 RIP, Butch Trucks (January 24, 2017) The Allman Brothers
 RIP, Bimba BosΓ© (January 23, 2017) Popular Spanish Singer, Model & Actress
 RIP, Jaki Liebezeit (January 22, 2017) Drummer For Can

 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

 Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

 Shallow Side - ONE

 Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

 The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

 TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

 Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

 Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

 David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

 Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

 The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

 Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

 The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

 Tumbler - Come to the Edge

 Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

 The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

 In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

 RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

 TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

 Color You - The Grand Trine

 Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

 Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition  more

