New Video Clip "Molokai" Issued By Metatrone Italian metal act Metatrone issued a new video clip for the song 'Molokai.' The song is taken from the band's latest album 'Eucharismetal,' which is available through Rock Shots Records.
The band commented on 'Molokai': 'This song is one of the strongest from 'Eucharismetal' album, the anger you can find comes out from the will against religious...
70,000 Tons Of Metal Announces Gojira, Nile Have Dropped From 2017 Roster Just a week before the seventh installment of 70,000 Tons of Metal shoves off from Port Everglades, Florida bound for Labadee, Haiti - UMC promoter Andy announced that Gojira and Nile were forced from the roster. This brings the total bands to 57, with one and two replacement acts left to be revealed.
The announcement reads: 'Sailors! This is yo...
Third "Helluva" Trailer Clip Posted By Trollfest Norwegian folk metal act Trollfest released the third in a series of album trailers for the upcoming new album 'Helluva.' The album drops on February 24th.
In the third clip (shown below), the band talks about the guest appearances on the record.
The track listing for the album is:
1. This Is Just the Intro
2. Professor Otto
3. Spelunkin...
First Track-By-Track Clip For New Album "Gods Of Violence" German legends Kreator issued the first in a series of track-by-track videos for the new album 'Gods of Violence', which drops on January 27th via Nuclear Blast Records. 'Gods of Violence,' which was just voted in the MetalUnderground.com's 2016 Staff Awards as the Most Anticipated Album of 2017 appears to have lived up to its expectations - see ou...
New Album "Inglorious II" Announced By Inglorious Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the release of the second Inglorious album - 'Inglorious II' - on May 12, 2017! The band has also announced new guitar player, who you can meet in the video below!
September 2016 saw Inglorious base itself in Liverpool to work on the follow up to the 2016 eponymous debut album. Produced by the band and ...
"El Cuarto Jinete" To See Worldwide Release From Muro Spain's speed metal pioneers Muro will release the latest album 'El Cuarto Jinete' worldwide on March 15th via Fighter Records. The album was originally issued in 2013 via Spain's own Leyenda Records.
'El Cuarto Jinete' was recorded, mixed and produced at New Life Studios, Madrid by Daniel MeliΓ'n and JosΓ© Garrido and was mastered at Finnbox Stud...
Mastodon Streaming Clip Of New Song Mastodon has posted a clip of new music from the band's forthcoming album. A spring release date for the bandβs new album is expected with exact details still to come.
Check it out now HERE.
Sauron Premieres Remastered "Klasztor" From Upcoming Re-Release Of "The Baltic Fog" Polish pagan black metal act Sauron premieres a remastered version of the track 'Klasztor', taken from the band's upcoming re-release of 'The Baltic Fog', which will be out in stores as vinyl LP edition, with a release date of March 3 via Wheelwright Productions.
Check out now 'Klasztor' below.
Midnight Asks "Who Gives A Fuck?" With Song From "Shox Of Violence" Today the hooded demons from Midnight premiere new track 'Who Gives a Fuck' - listen in below. The track hails from the band's 'Shox of Violence' collection, set for international release on February 20th via Hells Headbangers.
More than the usual odds 'n' sods collection so endemic to heavy metal, 'Shox of Violence' features four brand new song...
David Ellefson Performs Iron Maiden Cover With Jill Janus, Nita Strauss Soundcheck Live is a weekly live music night that brings together the industry's top musicians alongside emerging talent to create a vibrant social experience driven by the artists.
Video from a recent Soundcheck Live event has come online featuring David Ellefson performing Iron Maiden track 'The Number Of The Beast' alongside Nita Strauss, Gle...
