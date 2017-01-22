Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Leg A Massive Success The mega-money train of the reunited Guns N' Roses continues to reap the rich rewards - more

Metallica Recap Tour Leg With New Live Videos Metallica have released some new recap videos from their recently completed Asian leg of the Hardwired World tour - more

Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums Former Pantera and Down frontman Phil Anselmo has hopes to bring a plethora of new music in 2017 - more

Dave Grohl Not Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At Grammys The Recording Academy jumped the gun earlier this week when they announced Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl - more

Asking Alexandria Want To Bring Excitement Back To Rock Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce says in a new interview that the band want to help revive the rock music scene - more

Dio and Lemmy Should Be In Rock Hall Says Metal Icon Slayer's Kerry King says that Ronnie James Dio and Motorhead frontman Lemmy should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - more

Avenged Sevenfold Want Real Fans To Be In New Video Avenged Sevenfold are calling on 'real A7X fans' in the Los Angeles area to be part of their upcoming video shoot - more

Paramore Declare That Zac Farro Is Back Paramore is welcoming back Zac Farro in a fun way. The band celebrated the return of their original drummer - more

National Guitar Museum To Honor Glen Campbell Glen Campbell has been announced as this year's recipient of the National Guitar Museum's annual Lifetime Achievement Award. - more

Deep Purple Release Promo Video For Forthcoming Album Deep Purple have a promo video showing some footage from the sessions for their forthcoming album, 'InFinite.' - more

Lamb of God Frontman Contributes To New Suicide Silence Video Suicide Silence have released a new music video for their track 'Suicide'. - more

More Stars Reportedly Added To Tom Petty MusiCares Gala MusiCares Person of the Year gala that will be honoring Tom Petty has reportedly added a number of new performers to the lineup - more

Cold War Kids Release 'Love Is Mystical' Video Cold War Kids have released a brand new music video for their track 'Love Is Mystical'. - more

Incubus Reportedly Returning To Their Roots On New Album Lisa Worden, Music Director at Los Angeles alternative rock station KROQ-FM has heard seven tracks from Incubus' new album - more