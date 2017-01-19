|
Voodoo Circle Posts "Heart Of Stone" With New Vocalist Herbie Langhans Voodoo Circle has released a re-recorded version of 'Heart Of Stone' with the band's new vocalist on board. Regarding that lineup change, Voodoo Circle also comments:
'Here we are... with the announcement many of you have been waiting for.... Voodoo Cirlce's new vocalist in none other than the fabulous... *drumroll*... HERBIE LANGHANS!
'You p...
Bathsheba Posts New Song "I, At The End Of Everything" Blackened Belgian doom/sludge cult Bathsheba has released new track 'I, At the End of Everything' for streaming online.
The track hails from the band's debut album, 'Servus,' which is set for international release on February 24th via Svart Records. The full 'Servus' track listing is as follows:
1. Conjuration Of Fire
2. Ain Soph
3. Manifes...
Legionary Finishing New EP "The Final Stage Of Awakening" Following the 'Dominate & Depopulate' release from back in 2015, Legionary is now working on a new mini-album coming next month. The band comments:
'We're getting closer to the finish line with our new EP 'The Final Stage Of Awakening.' Just the bass recording remains! You can fully expect this EP to be out sometime in February (likely late Febr...
Holocausto Releasing "War Metal Massacre" Album Nuclear War Now! Productions has set March 1st the international release date for Holocausto's 'War Metal Massacre.'
It is extremely rare that a band is able to recapture a sound that it first established over 30 years ago but then lost in the process of its evolution on later recordings. With the original lineup from the mid-1980s, Holocausto w...
God Of Atheists Issues New Album Delay Update The delays go marching on! Just under a year ago, Asgeir Mickelson's God Of Atheists project issued the latest update about waiting on five bass tracks before completing the album. Apparently, that's still the same delay. Today the God Of Atheists Facebook page was updated with this statement:
'Talked to Lars the other day. To make a long(er) st...
Oh Sweden, sometimes you are too good to us. The Scandinavian country has long been one of rock and metal's biggest exporters, giving the world such great punk bands as Anti Cimex and Disfear, as well arguably the most creative death metal in history with the likes of the melodic In Flames and Dark Tranquillity, as well as the brutal, Unleashed and...
Destroyers Of All Premieres New Music Video For "Tormento" Portuguese progressive death / thrash metal outfit Destroyers Of All premieres a new music video for 'Tormento', taken from the band's latest album 'Bleak Fragments', out in stores via Mosher Records. The video was filmed and edited in Coimbra, Portugal, by director Guilherme Henriques (Belphegor, Acranius, Helheim, Wormed, Noctem, etc.).
Check ...
Lantern Debuts New Song "Cleansing Of The Air" From Upcoming New Album "II: Morphosis" Finnish black/death metal entity Lantern debuts a new song entitled 'Cleansing Of The Air', taken from the upcoming new album 'II: Morphosis', which will be out in stores on March 17 via Dark Descent Records.
Check out now 'Cleansing Of The Air' below.
II : Morphosis by Lantern
Morta Skuld Premieres New Song "Breathe In the Black" From Upcoming New Album "Wounds Deeper Than Time" Milwaukee-based reinvigorated U.S. death metal outfit Morta Skuld premieres a new song entitled 'Breathe In the Black', taken from the upcoming new album 'Wounds Deeper Than Time', which will be released by Peaceville Records on February 17.
Check out now 'Breathe In the Black' below.
Dead Limbs Streaming "Spiritus / Sulphur" Album In Full Dead Limbs just unleashed full-length album 'Spiritus / Sulphur' via Northern Silence Productions, and now a full stream has also come online via YouTube. Check it out below, and you can pick up a copy of the album via the Northern Silence webshop.
1. Golden Age
2. Echoes of Yore
3. The Craven's Pilgrimage
4. Monolith of Deceived Hollows
5. ...
