Replacire Streaming "Spider Song" Boston's explosive, multi-faceted technical metal band Replacire is now streaming a second new track from forthcoming album, 'Do Not Deviate.'
The crushing, whirling amalgamation of extreme prog and death metal titled 'Spider Song' is available below. 'Do Not Deviate' will be released by Season of Mist worldwide on March 17th, 2017.
1. Horses... - more
Fleshdoll Streaming "Silent Faces Of Stone" Fleshdoll is gearing up to release 'Hearts Of Darkness' in early March, 2017. A new track just come online, with the band commenting:
'New song revealed! Now you can listen to the first song from the upcoming Fleshdoll album 'Hearts Of Darkness' (Great Dane Records). It is called 'Silent Faces Of Stone.' Like it? Tell us what you think.'
1. S... - more
Ancara Releasing New Album "Garden Of Chains" Finnish group Ancara will release fourth studio album 'Garden Of Chains' via Concorde Music Company internationally on March 3rd, 2017. A release show has been slated to take place in Tavastia, Helsinki.
Back in November of 2015, Ancara also played on Mount Everest at 4600 metres, which has now been covered in the 'Rockin High' documentary.
N... - more
Reality Slap Posts "Haymaker" Video Portuguese hardcore outfit Reality Slap has released a video for 'Haymaker' below, taken off the 'Limitless' EP set for release this Friday the 13th through War Records, the label founded by Andrew Kline of Strife.
Combining the best of old-school aggression with a modern hardcore vibe, Reality Slap's songs are full of tight riffs, heavy grooves... - more
Epoch Releasing "Sacrosanct" Via Lavadome Lavadome Productions has announced the forthcoming release of the CD version of 'Sacrosanct' from death metal band Epoch on January 31st, 2017. The album was originally released on digital format in 2015.
1. To Datechon, ho Katechon
2. Vision Absolute
3. Altered States
4. Nine
5. Ichneumon
6. Hangman Paradox
7. Fear Ritual
8. Sacrosanct - more
Fides Inversa Posts "Rite Of Inverse Incarnation" EP Online Today, the entirety of Fides Inversa's new mini-album, 'Rite of Inverse Incarnation,' has come on line for advance streaming.
Set for international release on January 13th via W.T.C. Productions, hear Fides Inversa's 'Rite of Inverse Incarnation' below.
1. First Congress
2. Rite Of Inverse Incarnation - more
Mangog Streaming Full "Mangog Awakens" Album The new album by Maryland-based doom metallers Mangog is out today (January 9th, 2017) via Argonauta Records. You can experience it in full via the SoundCloud player provided after the jump.
Featuring members and ex members of Revelation, Iron Man, Against Nature, and Beelzefuzz 'Mangog Awakens' is a true doom manifesto. Order your own copy righ... - more
Falls Of Rauros Releasing New Album "Vigilance Perennial" Falls Of Rauros just issued this update about gearing up to release a new album at the end of March:
'We hope this new year has been treating everyone kindly. Some news to share with you all. Our new record, 'Vigilance Perennial,' will see the light of day on March 31st, due for release on CD/LP/Digital formats via Bindrune Recordings (USA) & No... - more
Defences Announces New Single "Two Steps Back" Formed in Hertfordshire in 2013, Defences draws on electronic and stadium rock influences to offer a brand of alternative metal distinct from other modern acts. The band heavily emphasizes positivity, acceptance, and self-improvement.
Defences will release new single 'Two Steps Back' in the coming weeks. For now, check out the video for previous... - more
Irdorath Reveals "Denial Of Creation" Cover Art Irdorath just issued this announcement about gearing up to release a new album and unveiling the cover art:
'Here is the artwork to our new album which is called 'Denial Of Creation.' The artwork was done by Jan Γrkki Yrlund (Darkgrove) from Finland who did also the artwork of our last album. Thank you again for this great work!'
01. Devoured... - more
