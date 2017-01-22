Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds
 Rock news headlines from the best indy and commercial music sites.
Top Stories from Across The Web
        antiMusic (U.S.)
Today's Full Day in Rock Report All of today's top music news stories - more

Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67 Asia vocalist and bassist John Wetton died Tuesday (January 31st) at the age of 67 following a three-year battle with colon cancer. Wetton - more

Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd Former AC/DC Phil Rudd has changed his tune about Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose singing for the band - more

Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album Music legend Bob Dylan has announced that he will be releasing a new triple disc album appropriately entitled 'Triplicate' - more

Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery Bad Brains frontman H.R. revealed in a new interview that he will be undergoing brain surgery - more

Skid Row Smash Reunion Hopes With New Announcement Skid Row have quashed any faint hopes of a rumored reunion with former frontman Sebastian Bach - more

Metallica Release Video Of Live Debut Of New Song Metallica have released official live footage of the debut performance of the 'Hardwired...To Self Destruct' track, 'Confusion', - more

Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera On New Body Count Album Body Count album will feature guest appearances from Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Max Cavalera - more

John McLaughlin Teaming With Jimmy Herring For Farewell Tour Guitar icon John McLaughlin has announced that he will be launching his U.S. farewell tour this fall and will be joined by Jimmy Herring - more

Phish Launching 'The Baker's Dozen' Residency At Famed Venue Acclaimed jam band Phish have announced that they will be taking over Madison Square Garden for a 13-show residency - more

Procol Harum Announce First Album In 14 Years Procol Harum have announced that they will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with the release of their first new studio album - more

Riotous Indignation Release The End Video Chicago hardcore and thrash band Riotous Indignation tackle the epidemic of violence in their home town in the brand new video - more

Halestorm Frontwoman Lzzy Hale on Sex and Rock N Roll Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says sex and rock n' roll have always been a match made in heaven - more

George Thorogood and the Destroyers Announce Tour George Thorogood and the Destroyers have announced tour dates for 2017 with $1 from each ticket sold going to charity - more

Bury Tomorrow Release The Burdon Video Bury Tomorrow has released a new music video for their track 'The Burdon'. - more


.
        AltPress
Hayley Williams, Julien Baker, More Part Of Bleached’s Feminist Zine To Benefit Planned Parenthood

“people Always Ask If There Are Leftover Songs…”—pete Wentz Talks Infinity On High Legacy

Korn Reveal Where In The World Is Their Favorite Place To Tour

Biffy Clyro Are The Biggest Band You’ve Never Heard Of

Cute Is What We Aim For Supporting We The Kings On 10-year Self-titled Tour

Memphis May Fire, Blessthefall, The Color Morale, More Announce The March Of Madness Tour

Nickelback Release Heavy New Single—listen

Dave Grohl Listens To The First Song He Ever Recorded—watch

High School Student Turns His Locker Into A Soda Vending Machine, Becomes Our Hero

Sleeping With Sirens’ Kellin Quinn Signs First Band, Chase Your Words, To New Label—listen

Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise, More Announced For Punk Rock Bowling &amp; Music Festival

Drake &amp; Josh’s Drake Parker Is Still Searching For Walter—and Reunites With The Great Doheny

Lucius And Draco Malfoy Had A Magical Reunion At Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

Listen To Sorority Noise’s Cover Of Brand New’s “me Vs. Maradona Vs. Elvis”

Pizza Atms Being Shipped Around The Country

Catfish And The Bottlemen Announce North American Headliner, And Other News You Might Have Missed

Halsey Asks Brendon Urie To Explain This Famous Panic! At The Disco Lyric

All Time Low Release Amazing New Shirt To Benefit Aclu

Slayer-fueled Sign Spinner Gets Paid To Headbang

Watch Thy Art Is Murder’s Fiery Reunion Performance With C.j. Mcmahon


.
        BW&BK (Can.)
Sunless Streaming New Track "ancient Ones"
Eyehategod – Mike Ix Williams For The Sick Benefit Takes Place This Weekend; Guest Vocalists Announced
Y&t Announce Fall European Dates
Firewind – Immortals Enters Charts
Krisiun Announces Latin American Tour With Nervochaos
Benighted Part Ways With Co-founding Guitarist Oliver Gabriel; Replacement Announced
Grab Your Clubs! Alice Cooper Announces Annual Golf Tournament And Entertainment In March
Joe Perry – “aerosmith Is Like A Ship, To Steer It, To Make It Move, It’s A Big Deal”
Chile’s Half Blood Streaming “adamas” Track From Upcoming Debut Album
First Blood Streaming New Album Ahead Of Official Release
Brave History February 1st, 2017 - Warrant, Tesla, Accept, MÖtley CrÜe, High On Fire, Stryper, Blind Guardian, Enforcer, Dark Tranquillity, And More!
Former The Haunted Vocalist Peter Dolving's Iamfire Release Debut Album; Full Stream Available
Krokus Debut Music Video For Cover Of Neil Young Classic “rockin' In The Free World”
Metallica - Seoul, South Korea And Shanghai, China Recap Videos Posted
France’s Fractal Universe Reveal New Album Artwork, Tracklisting
Cypher16 To Support Amaranthe On Upcoming North American Tour
Zakk Wylde’s Zakk Sabbath Announce New Us Tour Dates; Trailer Video Streaming
The Pete Flesh Deathtrip To Release 2-track Digital Single This Month; Details Revealed
Nick Beggs’ The Mute Gods Release New Album Track-by-track Video #1
Italy’s Avelion Sign With Revalve Records; New Album Due In April
Conan Announce Spring North American Tour With North
Sweden’s Evocation To Release The Shadow Archetype Album In March; “children Of Stone” Song Streaming
Mammoth Mammoth To Release Mount The Mountain Album In April; Details Revealed
Helstar Announce Final Dates For Vampiro European Tour 2017
Spoil Engine To Release Stormsleeper Album In May
Azarath Sign With Agonia Records
Firespawn Featuring Entombed A.d., Unleashed, Necrophobic Members To Release The Reprobate Album In April; Artwork Revealed
Rick Wakeman Announces Piano Portraits In Concert Uk Tour
Deep Purple - Infinite Album Tracklisting Revealed
Canada’s Aggression Sign Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

.
        FMQB (U.S.)
Nickleback Announce New Album, North American Tour - more

Quick Hits: Beyoncé, Depeche Mode, Lollapalooza Berlin, Blondie - more

The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris & More Added to Grammy Performer Lineup - more

Quick Hits: John Wetton, Prince, GLAAD Media Awards, Bob Dylan, Forecastle Festival - more

John Mayer Announces Tour, Debuts at #2 on Billboard 200 - more

Quick Hits: The Chainsmokers, Kings of Leon, Black Sabbath - more

The Weeknd, Muse & Twenty One Pilots Lead Firefly Fest Lineup - more

Quick Hits: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Taylor Swift & Zayn, Ciara, Mastodon - more

Quick Hits: Adam Lambert, Queen, Kendrick Lamar, Future - more

Quick Hits: Bruno Mars, Bunbury Music Festival, Nickleback - more


.
        hennemusic (Canada)
hennemusic headlines
VIDEO: Metallica perform live debut of Confusion in China
Asia vocalist John Wetton dead at 67
Metallica to play exclusive Hollywood show following Grammy Awards appearance
Black Star Riders release Heavy Fire lyric video
Steve Miller Band announces summer tour with Peter Frampton
Deep Purple and Alice Cooper announce North American tour
Cheap Trick tops the hennemusic Hot 10
David Lee Roth sued by landscaper over alleged dog attack
Former Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls dead at 68

.
       Jam (Can.)
Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Machine,' summer tour TORONTO — Nickelback has announced a 44-city tour tied to the upcoming album “Feed the Machine.” - more

Newly single Reba McEntire talks new album, TV series McEntire talks new album, TV series - more

Sarah McLachlan to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at Junos TORONTO — Sarah McLachlan is joining the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. - more

Peter Frampton to tour with Steve Miller Rock icons Peter Frampton and Steve Miller are teaming up to tour this summer. - more

HMV's closure end of an era April 30 may be remembered as the day the music died — physically speaking. - more

Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall NEW YORK — Pearl Jam will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by frequent collaborator and rock legend Neil Young this spring. - more


.
       Lambgoat (U.S.)
Spinefarm Records signs My Ticket Home
Pelican' guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw' has debuted another song from his new solo album.
A new Unearthly Trance' track is now online.
Memphis May Fire, Blessthefall, Sylar tour
First Blood' is streaming their new album 'Rules'.
Counterparts set to record new album
Emmure co-founders launch new band, preview new music
Nova Collective (BTBAM, Cynic) announce debut, premiere song
Ghost Bath, Amigo The Devil tour dates
Strawberry Girls' have released a new single.

.
       Metal Talk
Puddle Of Mudd, Evil Scarecrow, Diamond Head And More To Play Amplified Open Air Festival
Evil Scarecrow Leave Ecstatic Crowd Behind In Glasgow
Avenged Sevenfold Take 'the Stage' To... Well... The Stage!
Exodus To Play Two Download Festival Warm-up Shows
Download Announces Another 48 Bands Including Steel Panther, Sabaton, In Flames And Kvelertak
Misanthropia Refuse To Stay Silent With Their Third Full Length, 'omerta'
Thyrane Re-release Their Kvlt Classic 'black Harmony'
Asia And King Crimson Frontman John Wetton Has Passed Away
Opeth To Play Ireland In November
Evanescence Add Second Night At Londons Eventim Apollo

.
       Metal Underground (U.S.)
Silence Equals Death Releasing New Album "End Times" Bergen County, New Jersey-based hardcore quintet Silence Equals Death has signed with Eulogy Recordings for the April release of the band&apos;s pummeling and infectious 'End Times' debut album. The name of the band has meaning not only for the masses, but for the members individually who have been silenced by past events. This band is a resurrection... - more

Sunless Streaming New Track "The Ancient Ones" As Minneapolis-based technical/avant-garde death metal trio Sunless prepares for the release of the 'Urraca' debut full-length in late February, today advance track 'The Ancient Ones' has been released online. Sunless reinterprets influence from pioneers of extreme, dissonant metal, such as Gorguts, Ulcerate, and Deathspell Omega through an abst... - more

Shredmonton Festival 2017 Lineup Announced Prairie Fire Events Ltd is proud to announce the 2017 lineup for Edmonton, AB&apos;s loudest indoor metal festival and conference, Shredmonton. Featuring some of the heaviest acts from across Canada to rumble the Alberta prairies, this year&apos;s festival will be headlined by Vancouver power titans Unleash The Archers, Winnipeg&apos;s doom funeral Psychotic G... - more

Exodus Announces Download Warm Up Tour Dates The Bay Area thrash titans in Exodus are very pleased to announce they will be returning to U.K. soil in June for three performances. They will be playing at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on the 7th of June and Southend’s Chinnery’s on the 8th of June. These two performances will precede an appearance at Derbyshire-based Download Festival the next day w... - more

Lecherous Gaze Unleashes The "Thing Within" Oakland, California group Lecherous Gaze will release new album, 'One Fifteen,' on February 10th, 2017. Produced by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios and mastered by Carl Saff, 'One Fifteen' is &apos;The Gaze&apos;s third full-length LP. Today, new song 'Thing Within' comes online and can be heard below. If you missed it, previous track 'Reptile Minds' ... - more

Woe Posts New Song "The Din Of The Mourning" 'Hope Attrition' is the impending new full-length album from U.S. black metal collective, Woe. Composed throughout the end of 2015 and most of 2016, this alarming seven-track offering, the band&apos;s first in four years, will see release next month via Woe&apos;s new label home Vendetta Records. As a precursor to the album&apos;s impending release, today new ... - more

New Body Count Album To Feature Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera In response to a fan question on Ice-T&apos;s Twitter profile, Body Count has now revealed that Max Cavalera, Megadeth&apos;s Dave Mustaine, and Lamb Of God&apos;s Randy Blythe will all appear on new album 'Bloodlust' coming via Century Media Records. An official music video for first single 'No Lives Matter' is coming on February 17th, with a previously poste... - more

Sarke To Record New Studio Album Only a year on following previous album 'Bogefod,' Sarke is now about to hit the recording studio and lay down tracks for a new release. The band comments: '8 days to go before Sarke enters the studio to record the new album. We are very satisfied with the new material and we are really looking forward to start working in the studio. We will kee... - more

First Blood Streaming Full New "Rules" Album Vicious metal-edged hardcore group First Blood is gearing up for the release of new album, 'Rules,' on February 10th via Pure Noise Records. In anticipation, the band today streams this new record in its entirety ahead of time - check it out below. First Blood comes out swinging with 'Rules,' the band&apos;s first album in seven years that was produc... - more

Emmure Gearing Up For U.S. Tour Dates Supporting "Look At Yourself" Emmure&apos;s upcoming seventh studio album, 'Look At Yourself,' will see a March 3rd worldwide release via SharpTone Records. Just prior to the release, Emmure will embark on a month-long trek in North America alongside After The Burial for the 'Carry The Flame' tour, which begins on February 22nd in Cleveland, OH. To give listeners a taste of wh... - more


.
       New Noise Magazine
Deathwish Charge Ahead Of The Pack With New Album, 'Unleash Hell'

Drakulas Release Video For 'Neon Town'

Mikey Erg Performs Some Songs For Bridge City Sessions

Evocation Announce New Album Details

The Devil Wears Prada Announces 'Transit Blues' Special Deluxe Vinyl Package

Album Review: Soen - 'Lykaia'

Iron Reagan Stream New Album 'Crossover Ministry'

Album Review: Years End - 'Ring of Bone'

Vampire Announce New Album, Reveal Cover Artwork

Album Review: Dischordia - 'Thanatopsis'


.
       Noisecreep

Gary Holt, Blaze Bayley, Tim 'Ripper Owens' + More to Record Benefit Song for Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett
Watch the Weirdest System of a Down 'Chop Suey!' Cover of All Time
Anthrax's 'For All Kings' Limited 7-Inch Box Set to Include White Stripes + Kansas Covers
Watch Pro-Shot Footage of Metallica's Live Debut of 'Confusion'
Memphis May Fire Part Ways With Guitarist Anthony Sepe
Metallica Playing 'Citi Sound Vault' Show at Hollywood Palladium on Grammy Night [Update]
Amon Amarth + Goatwhore Announce 2017 U.S. Tour Dates
Ozzy Osbourne Backtracks on Claim of Sex Addiction: 'I'm in a F—ing Rock Band'
Headbanging 'Sign Slayer' Increases Pizza Shop's Profits by 40 Percent

.
       Blabbermouth
GUNS N' ROSES: South American Leg Of 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour Grosses More Than $56 Million

MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON: 'It Would Be Great' To Finally Win A GRAMMY

METALLICA: Video Recaps Of Seoul, Shanghai Concerts

KROKUS Releases Video For Cover Version Of NEIL YOUNG's 'Rockin' In The Free World'

Former BLACK SABBATH Keyboardist GEOFF NICHOLLS's Funeral Details Revealed

FOO FIGHTERS Guitarist CHRIS SHIFLETT To Release 'West Coast Town' Solo Album

IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Talks About 'Treasures' Limited-Edition Set From PAISTE (Video)

Former THE HAUNTED Frontman PETER DOLVING Releases Debut Album From IAMFIRE

NICKELBACK To Release 'Feed The Machine' Album In June; 44-City North American Tour Announced

MICHAEL WILTON Talks About QUEENSRŸCHE's Early Years (Video)

CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman: 'Total Silence Freaks Me Out'

FIRESPAWN Feat. ENTOMBED, UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC Members: 'The Reprobate' Album Due In April

DEEP PURPLE: 'InFinite' Album Track Listing Revealed

WEDNESDAY 13 Says There Are No Plans For MURDERDOLLS Reunion

The Grinding Wheel - OVERKILL

Resonate - GLENN HUGHES

Kiss Rocks Vegas - KISS

CANDLEMASS Mainman LEIF EDLING's THE DOOMSDAY KINGDOM: Second Trailer For Debut Album

WINTERSUN: 'The Forest Seasons' Cover Artwork Unveiled

KREATOR's MILLE PETROZZA Cooks His Favorite Vegan Curry (Video)


.
        Loudwire (U.S.)
Foo Fighters Guitarist Chris Shiflett to Release Solo Album 'West Coast Town' in April
Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath to Embark on First Headlining Tour This Spring
Memphis May Fire Announce 'March of Madness' Tour With Blessthefall, The Color Morale + More
Iron Maiden Studio + Live Album Cover Artwork Ranked
Ronnie James Dio (by Wendy Dio) - 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'
The Chainsmokers Respond to 'Nickelback of EDM' Dig With 'Paris / How You Remind Me' Mash-Up
Gene Hoglan Believes 'Galaktikon II' Will 'Absolutely' Be Released; Album Currently Being Mixed
Joey Jordison Won't Rule Out New Murderdolls Album, Wednesday 13 Responds [Update]
Deep Purple's Unveil 'InFinite' Album Track Listing
Starset Demonstrate Their Rock Prowess With Gemini Syndrome in Los Angeles

.
        Ultimate Classic Rock (U.S.)
Don Was on 'The Last Waltz 40- Tour and the Next Rolling Stones Album: Exclusive Interview
30 Years Ago: Steve Perry Plays His Last Full Show With Journey
Foreigner's 'Cold as Ice' Heats Up New Wendy's Super Bowl Commercial
Steve Howe Explains Why He Passed on the Nice and Joined Yes Instead
45 Years Ago: Neil Young Got Ready for the Country on 'Harvest'
Watch Deep Purple's Teaser Video for New 'Time for Bedlam' EP
Man Guitarist Deke Leonard Dead at 72
Most Disappointing Albums: More Than 100 Times Rock's Biggest Bands Let Us Down
Top 10 John Wetton Songs
Phil Rudd Changes His Mind About Axl Rose Fronting AC/DC

.
Sites with less frequent updates or articles that include other material besides news

.
        Antiquiet (U.S.)
Music News Roundup for Feb. 1
Music News Roundup for Jan. 31
Music News Roundup For Jan. 30
The Antiquiet Podcast is Born
Music News Roundup for Jan. 27

.
        KROQ (U.S.)
Kal Penn Discusses Syrian Refugee Crowdfunding Campaign with Kevin & Bean
Everything That's Coming To & Leaving Netflix in February
Most-Searched Super Bowl Foods In Every State
Study Shows People Who Have A Hard Time Waking Up Are More Intelligent
Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise & More Headline Punk Rock Bowling Festival
[KROQ This Week] Run The Jewels, Guys Night Out at the Bicycle Hotel & Casino, and Philly's Best
Travis Barker Tells Amber Rose ‘Sex Can Turn Into Love'
Courtney Love Cast in Film about Menendez Brothers Murders
Yelawolf is Making His Own Bullet-Grazed Hoodies
Beyoncé Should Win the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY

.
       Punk News
Videos: The Mr T Experience: "she's Not A Flower"

Bandcamp To Hold Fundraiser For Aclu

Tours: Thursday / Basement / Touche Amore (us)

Music: Dead Bhuttos: 'democracy Is The Best Revenge'

Disaster Strikes: "in The Age Of Corporate Personhood (feat Jello Biafra)" (punknews Exclusive)

Dear Youth: "reprise" Featuring Emily Ronna (punknews Exclusive)

Music: Iron Reagan: 'crossover Ministry'

Tours: New Found Glory (uk)

Teenage Bottlerocket Re-sign To Fat Wreck Chords

Tours: Bob Mould Adds More Tour Dates

Music: Bayside: "mary"

Tours: Mac Sabbath/metalachi/okilly Dokilly (us)

The Garden Announces New Ep

Videos: Lars Ulrich Featured On Amoeba Records' 'what's In My Bag?'


.
       rock nyc
Going Steady: New Singles Reviewed 1-27-17 – 2-2-17
UK Top 10 Albums 1-27-17 – 2-2-17
These Days: Wednesday, February 1st, 2017
Citi Sound Vault: Sting, Beck, The Chainsmokers And Metallica Are All Playing The Palladium In February, But…
Complexions Contemporary Ballet Presents 'Gutter Glitter' And 'Star Dust' At Joyce Theatre, Saturday, January 28th, 2017, Reviewed
These Days: Tuesday, January 31st, 2017
Girlschool At The Bootleg Theater, Sunday January 29th 2017
US Top 10 Albums: February 10th, 2016
Eric Church’s 'Holdin’ My Own' Tour At Barclay Center, Friday, January 27th, 2017, Reviewed
These Days: Monday, January 30th, 2017

.
       The Screen Door (U.S.)
Spotify Playlist: 40 Years of Mayhem, Mystery and Music
The Best Films of 2015
Complete Concert Video: Michael Franti and Spearhead at Folsom Prison
Song Inventory for 'Leap of Faith': 366 Songs In 366 Days
Riot Fest Shares Emails Detailing St. Anthony’s Threat to Sue if Not Paid More Than $150,000 Less Than Ten Days Before the Event

.
        The Music's Over
RIP, John Wetton (January 31, 2017) King Crimson; Asia
RIP, Butch Trucks (January 24, 2017) The Allman Brothers
RIP, Bimba Bosé (January 23, 2017) Popular Spanish Singer, Model & Actress
RIP, Jaki Liebezeit (January 22, 2017) Drummer For Can
RIP, Pete Overend Watts (January 22, 2017) Mott The Hoople

.

 
.

advertisement

advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67- Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd- Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album- Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery- more

Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Tour- Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue- Kings Of Leon Announce Tour- Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene- more

David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack- Dio Hologram To Make U.S. Debut This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's New Album 'On Hold'- Rush Stars To Induct Yes Into Rock Hall- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison- Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards- Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'- more

Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return- The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour- John Mayer Announces World Tour- more

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Release 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video- Chief Keef Arrested For Alleged Robbery And Assault- Robin Thicke Served With Restraining Order- more

advertisement


Reviews

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour more

Rock News Stories
Asia Frontman John Wetton Dead At 67

Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd

Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album

Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery

Skid Row Smash Reunion Hopes With New Announcement

Metallica Release Video Of Live Debut Of New Song

Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera On New Body Count Album

John McLaughlin Teaming With Jimmy Herring For Farewell Tour

Phish Launching 'The Baker's Dozen' Residency At Famed Venue

Procol Harum Announce First Album In 14 Years

Riotous Indignation Release The End Video

Halestorm Frontwoman Lzzy Hale on Sex and Rock N Roll

George Thorogood and the Destroyers Announce Tour

Bury Tomorrow Release The Burdon Video

Memphis May Fire Lose A Member

Saxon Added As Headliner For Ramblin' Man Fair

more

Page Too Stories
The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison

Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards

Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'

Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign Release 'Brand New' Video

Ed Sheeran Visited Liberia For Red Nose Day

Harvard University Library Going Hip Hop

Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Lead Faster Horses

Charli XCX's New Mixtape is Coming This Month

New 'Bates Motel' Trailer Features Rihanna

Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial

The Williamsons Involved In A Bus Accident

Gene Watson Kicking Off New Dates At Historic Nashville Palace

Drake Selling His Yolo Estate For Almost $20 Million

Ronnie McDowell Announces New Album 'Songs I Love'

Lady Gaga In Tiffany's First Super Bowl Ad

more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.