David Bowie's Final Recordings Released On His 70th Birthday An EP of David Bowie's final recordings has been released to mark the late singer's 70th birthday on January 8. . - more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi says he is fine following recent surgery to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat - more

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars Deep Purple are suing longtime account Dipak Shanker Rao after discovering that nearly $5 million dollars is missing - more

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music Aerosmith are gearing up to launch their Aero-Vederci, Baby Tour later this year which has been dubbed their farewell trek - more

Billy Joel Announce 2017 Stadium Tour Dates Billy Joel will be performing his very first concert at Dodger Stadium in May but that will not be the only stadium that will be rocked - more

Black Star Riders Release 'Testify Or Say Goodbye' Video Black Star Riders have released a new music video for the song 'Testify or Say Goodbye'. - more

Video From The Doors Special 50th Anniversary Event Goes Online The surviving members of The Doors, guitarist Robbie Krieger and drummer John Densmore, marked the 50th anniversary - more

Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine is sharing details of the band's upcoming Boot Camp weekend - more

Journey's Neal Schon Talks Rock Hall Induction, New Projects Even as Journey prepares for their April induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band's longtime guitarist, Neal Schon - more

Record Store Day 10th Anniversary Announced Record Store Day has announced it will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sunday April 22nd, 2017 - more

Paramore Frontwoman Facing Challenges On New Album Paramore singer Hayley Williams discussed the challenges she has been facing working on their new album - more

Norma Jean, He Is Legend, Capsize, and Comrades Spring Tour Norma Jean have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for U.S. headlining trek dubbed The Polar Similar Tour 2017 - more

Suicidal Tendencies Announce U.S. Tour Suicidal Tendencies have announced that they will be hitting the road this February to launch a U.S. headlining tour - more

Glenn Hughes Gearing Up For Solo Tour Former Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes is gearing up to launch his rescheduled tours of the UK and Europe later this month - more