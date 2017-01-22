|
Famishgod Streaming Full "Roots Of Darkness" Album After the debut 'Devourers Of Light' album from 2014, Famishgod returned with 'Roots Of Darkness.' The full album is now online for streaming below and available at Bnadcamp here. The following press release was also issued about the album:
'The original sickness that pervaded their music is present here and the whole record reverberates with it... - more
Burning Posts "Nightmares" Music Video Holland's old school metal outfit Burning just launched a brand new music video for the 'Nightmares' track, which can be seen in the palyer provided below.
In 2014 the newly formed group launched first single 'Something is Lurking in the Dark,' which has been viewed over 100,000 times on YouTube. In April of 2016 the debut Burning album 'Nightmw... - more
Morbid Flesh Releasing New Album "Rites of the Mangled" Morbid Flesh's second album, 'Rites of the Mangled,' is set for release via Unholy Prophecies on April 24th, 2017. Unholy Prophecies also comments:
'Proudly Catalonian, this Barcelona-based band is fittingly named, for they are authentically and unequivocally morbid, old-school death fuckin' METAL. Which is all not that surprising considering Mo... - more
Sunday Old School: Black Metal History Month Part 1. Master's Hammer It's back! February means only one thing for Metalunderground.com, a month of darkness and controversy, with a few history lessons thrown in and some of the most extreme music ever recorded; Black Metal History Month! Throughout February, we'll be featuring black metal bands past and present in various columns and Sunday Old School will be taking a... - more
Midnight Streams New Song "Ready For Destruction" After succinctly asking 'Who Gives A Fuck?' last week, today the hooded demons from Midnight premiere new track 'Ready for Destruction.'
The track hails from the band's upcoming EP-cum-collection 'Shox of Violence,' set for international release on February 20th via Hells Headbangers. Check out the new song below. - more
Blood Music Comments On Bandcamp ACLU Fundraiser Yesterday - Friday, the 3rd - Bandcamp donated all the company's profits to the ACLU, and a horde of bands and labels also joined in to further donate all their individual profits for the day. One such label was underground metal champion Blood Music, which just issued this statement:
'OK - that was pure insanity! The fundraising is over but was... - more
Beyond Creation Posts "Abstrait Dialog" Guitar Playthrough Beyond Creation has released a new play-through video featuring guitarist / vocalist Simon Girard. The video showcases Girard playing to the track 'Abstrait Dialog,' taken off the band's latest full-length album, 'Earthborn Evolution.'
The band also recently kicked a Mexican trek, dubbed the 'Elusive Monarchy' tour, alongside Rivers Of Nihil. Re... - more
Deez Nuts Posts "Purgatory" Video On the first day of the European 'You Are Part Of This' tour 2017, Deez Nuts is releasing 'Purgatory,' the first song and video taken from upcoming album 'Binge & Purgatory,' which is set for a release April 7th, 2017.
The video for 'Binge / Purgatory' was directed by Neal Walters and can be seen below. If you order a digital copy of the album v... - more
Ever Circling Wolves Streaming Full New Album Finnish group Ever Circling Wolves just released 'Of Woe or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Gloom' via Cimmerian Shade Recordings. This full new blackened death / doom opus is now streaming below or available at Bandcamp here and the track listing is as follows:
1. Sunrise Has Gone 02:44
2. Coeur 08:09
3. Haunted 08:50
4. In The ... - more
Light Of The Morning Star Posts New Song "Ophidian" Today the occult metal project Light of the Morning Star premieres new track 'Ophidian' online - listen in below. The track hails from debut full-length album 'Nocta' (reviewed here), which is set for international release on March 3rd via Iron Bonehead Productions.
1. Nocta
2. Coffinwood
3. Serpent Lanterns
4. Grey Carriages
5. Crescentligh... - more
