Today's Full Day in Rock Report

David Bowie's Final Recordings Released On His 70th Birthday An EP of David Bowie's final recordings has been released to mark the late singer's 70th birthday on January 8. . - more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi says he is fine following recent surgery to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat - more

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars Deep Purple are suing longtime account Dipak Shanker Rao after discovering that nearly $5 million dollars is missing - more

Aerosmith's Long Goodbye May Last Years And Include New Music Aerosmith are gearing up to launch their Aero-Vederci, Baby Tour later this year which has been dubbed their farewell trek - more

Billy Joel Announce 2017 Stadium Tour Dates Billy Joel will be performing his very first concert at Dodger Stadium in May but that will not be the only stadium that will be rocked - more

Black Star Riders Release 'Testify Or Say Goodbye' Video Black Star Riders have released a new music video for the song 'Testify or Say Goodbye'. - more

Video From The Doors Special 50th Anniversary Event Goes Online The surviving members of The Doors, guitarist Robbie Krieger and drummer John Densmore, marked the 50th anniversary - more

Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine is sharing details of the band's upcoming Boot Camp weekend - more

Journey's Neal Schon Talks Rock Hall Induction, New Projects Even as Journey prepares for their April induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band's longtime guitarist, Neal Schon - more

Record Store Day 10th Anniversary Announced Record Store Day has announced it will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Sunday April 22nd, 2017 - more

Paramore Frontwoman Facing Challenges On New Album Paramore singer Hayley Williams discussed the challenges she has been facing working on their new album - more

Norma Jean, He Is Legend, Capsize, and Comrades Spring Tour Norma Jean have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for U.S. headlining trek dubbed The Polar Similar Tour 2017 - more

Suicidal Tendencies Announce U.S. Tour Suicidal Tendencies have announced that they will be hitting the road this February to launch a U.S. headlining tour - more

Glenn Hughes Gearing Up For Solo Tour Former Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes is gearing up to launch his rescheduled tours of the UK and Europe later this month - more


Against The Current Cover 'closer' And Other News You Might Have Missed Today

 Biffy Clyro Have Announced A North American Spring Tour

 9 Musicians Share Something That No One Would Ever Guess About Them

 A Perfect Circle Announce Us Tour Dates

 Listen To Beartooth’s Hard-hitting Live Session At Iconic Maida Vale Studios

 Thy Art Is Murder Talk Surprising Departure Of Frontman Cj Mcmahon

 The 1975 Announce Massive Madison Square Garden Show

 Self-taught Photographer Casey Mcperry Tells Us How He Turned His Instagram Into A Career

 See Avenged Sevenfold’s Cirque Du Soleil Production Come To Life For First Time At Show

 Selena Gomez And David Henrie Hint That Theyβre Ready For A βwizards Of Waverly Placeβ Reunion

 Green Day Announce ‘revolution Radio’ Summer Tour

 Ex-crown The Empire Vocalist Dave Escamilla Posts Statement On Departure From Band

 Crown The Empire Part Ways With Vocalist

 Nekokat (summer Set, Ready Set) Premiere New Song, “melt”βlisten

 20 Things You Need To Know That Happened This Week

 New David Bowie Video And Ep Released To Mark His 70th Birthday

 12 Rad Lyric Cross Stitches To Hang In Your Room

 Paramore Post Update On New Album

 Barber Dancing In Pvris Shirt Is The Funniest Thing You’ve Seen In A While

 Awesome Site Lets You Catalog Every Concert You’ve Been To


 Final Drive Unveil Deg Deeper Album Details; Pre-order Launched
 Stu Hamm, Adrenaline Mob Members And More Schedule Appearances For Ghs Strings At Namm 2017
 Suicide Silence Outline Plans For Intimate Headlining Record Release Show Performances / Listening Parties
 Anthrax Singer Joey Belladonna Performs Us National Anthem In Syracuse; Video Posted
 Judas Priest Streaming βout In The Coldβ (live) From Upcoming 3cd Reissue Of Turbo Album
 Unearthly Trance Streaming New Track βfamineβ
 Tombs Begin Recording Fourth Album; Us Tour Dates Announced With Darkest Hour, Ringworm, Rivers Of Nihil
 Dark Horizon To Release Digital Edition Of Metalhead Ep This Month
 Morbid Angel Enlist Annihilated Drummer Scott Fuller; New Album Update Issued
 Striker Reveal New Album Details; βborn To Loseβ Track Streaming
 Firewind / Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Gus G. Launches Video Trailer For Upcoming Japan Dates With Amaranthe Vocalist Elize Ryd
 Red Fang Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Video Of Full Performance Streaming
 Brave History January 9th, 2017 - L.a. Guns, Jimmy Page, New York Dolls, Rhapsody Of Fire, Van Halen, Rush, Dragonforce, Saxon, Grave Digger, Iron Fire, And More!
 American Grim Signs With Eone Music; Freakshow Album Due In February; Music Video For Title Track Streaming
 Alestorm Begin Work On Fifth Album; Title Revealed
 Kissβ Paul Stanley And Gene Simmons Join Forces With Kaw Indian Tribe For Oklahoma Casino And Resort Complex
 Italyβs Downfall Signs With Memorial Records; Punishment For The Infidels Album Out In March
 Aborym Streaming New Song βslipping Through The Cracksβ; Shifting.negative Cover Art Video Documentary Posted
 Beyond The Black Release βlost In Foreverβ Live Video; Debut Album To Be Released Internationally This Week
 Revocation's Dave Davidson Gives The Coolest Whammy Bar Lesson Ever; Video Streaming
 In Thousand Lakes Streaming New Song βdeath Trainβ; Age Of Decay Album Details Revealed
 A Perfect Circle Begin Work On New Album; Spring Tour Announced
 Lionville Streaming New Song βa World Of Foolsβ
 Michael Schenker Fest βliveβ Tokyo Multi-format Release Coming In March; Features Msg Vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet, Robin Mcauley ; Video Trailer Streaming
 Sepulturaβs Andreas Kisser, Megadethβs Kiko Loureiro Perform At Brasil Guitarras Event; Video
 Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Pays Tribute To David Bowie At Celebrating David Bowie Concert In London; Video
 Foreigner Announces 40th Anniversary Tour With Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham
 Metallica Frontman James Hetfield - "we're Only Doing 50 Shows A Year"
 Halestorm Vocalist Lzzy Hale Talks Metal Hammer - "the Legendary Magazine That Inspired So Many Of Us To Be In A Touring Band"
 Nightmare Announce European Tour With Civil War

U2 Announce Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour - more

Quick Hits: Panorama Festival, Green Day, Billboard 200, A Perfect Circle - more

Ed Sheeran Releases Two New Singles - more

Tool, Chance the Rapper & Phoenix Headlining Governors Ball - more

BeyoncΓ©, Radiohead & Kendrick Lamar Headlining Coachella 2017 - more

Quick Hits: BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, The Chainsmokers, Ed Sheeran - more

Pop Star George Michael Dead at 53 - more

The Music World Mourns George Michael - more

Pearl Jam, ELO, Tupac & More Elected to Rock Hall of Fame - more

New Nine Inch Nails EP Arriving Next Week - more


hennemusic headlines
 David Bowie's widow Iman posts tributes to late husband on his 70th birthday
 VIDEO: Anthrax singer performs anthem at Syracuse Orange NCAA game
 AUDIO: Judas Priest preview 1986 concert from 30th anniversary Turbo reissue
 Green Day announce North American summer tour
 U2 announce 30th anniversary Joshua Tree tour
 Foreigner reunions to highlight 40th anniversary tour
 David Bowie's final recordings issued on his 70th birthday
 AC/DC tops the hennemusic Hot 10
 Deep Purple sue accountant after millions of dollars discovered missing

George Michael's music gets 3,000% sales boost following his death Sales of George Michael's music have risen by nearly 3,000% in the days following his death on Christmas Day. - more

Beyonce, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella NEW YORK — Beyonce is one of the headliners of the 2017 Coachella music festival — a first for the pop star. - more

Allan Williams, who set up Beatles' early gigs, dies at 86 Allan Williams, a fixture on the Liverpool music scene who gave the Beatles a place to practice and helped them get early gigs, has died. He was 86. - more

Owning the charts: A look at Drake's influence in 2016 TORONTO — Just when it seemed like Drake couldn't get any bigger than “Hotline Bling,” the Toronto-raised rapper showed us in 2016 he was only getting started. - more

Ariana Grande hits back at critics over objectification complaint Ariana Grande has argued her sexy dress sense is “not an invitation for disrespect” after she was made to feel like a “piece of meat” during a recent fan encounter. - more

Best of 2016: When Gord Downie gave us a night to remember Contrary to the song Bobcaygeon, we couldn't see the constellations. In fact, there was a 40% chance of rain on the evening of Aug. 20 in Toronto, rising to 60% as the night wore on. - more


 Traitors vocalist quits band
 Morbid Angel recording new album, reveal drummer
 Unearthly Trance' has unveiled another new track from their upcoming album.
 Suicide Silence announces headlining tour dates
 Suburban Scum frontman quits, band goes on hiatus
 Metal Hammer magazine saved from closure
 A Perfect Circle announce tour, begin work on new album
 A new Code Orange' track titled "Ugly" has made its online debut.
 Poison Idea breaks up
 We've just posted a review of the debut EP from Rhode Island post-metal/sludge act Throne of Saturn'. Have a look, and listen to one of their songs.

 Eluveitie New Line-up Is Complete, First Gigs Go Down A Storm
 Michael Schenker Fest 'live' Tokyo Featuring Barden, Bonnet And Mcauley Out In March
 Jimmy Bain's Widow Needs Our Help
 The Unknown Band Who Influenced Metallica On Totalrock This Week
 Gene Simmons Restaurant Honours Us Vets
 Deep Purple Sue Their Long-time Accountant For Four Million

 Glenn Hughes: 'i'm Thrilled To Be Touring The Uk In January'
 Tony Iommi Has Successful Throat Operation And Is Cancer-free
 Phil Campbell And Mikkey Dee To Appear At MotΦrhead Beer Launch In London

Replacire Streaming "Spider Song" Boston&apos;s explosive, multi-faceted technical metal band Replacire is now streaming a second new track from forthcoming album, 'Do Not Deviate.' The crushing, whirling amalgamation of extreme prog and death metal titled 'Spider Song' is available below. 'Do Not Deviate' will be released by Season of Mist worldwide on March 17th, 2017. 1. Horses... - more

Fleshdoll Streaming "Silent Faces Of Stone" Fleshdoll is gearing up to release 'Hearts Of Darkness' in early March, 2017. A new track just come online, with the band commenting: 'New song revealed! Now you can listen to the first song from the upcoming Fleshdoll album &apos;Hearts Of Darkness&apos; (Great Dane Records). It is called &apos;Silent Faces Of Stone.&apos; Like it? Tell us what you think.' 1. S... - more

Ancara Releasing New Album "Garden Of Chains" Finnish group Ancara will release fourth studio album 'Garden Of Chains' via Concorde Music Company internationally on March 3rd, 2017. A release show has been slated to take place in Tavastia, Helsinki. Back in November of 2015, Ancara also played on Mount Everest at 4600 metres, which has now been covered in the 'Rockin High' documentary. N... - more

Reality Slap Posts "Haymaker" Video Portuguese hardcore outfit Reality Slap has released a video for 'Haymaker' below, taken off the 'Limitless' EP set for release this Friday the 13th through War Records, the label founded by Andrew Kline of Strife. Combining the best of old-school aggression with a modern hardcore vibe, Reality Slap&apos;s songs are full of tight riffs, heavy grooves... - more

Epoch Releasing "Sacrosanct" Via Lavadome Lavadome Productions has announced the forthcoming release of the CD version of 'Sacrosanct' from death metal band Epoch on January 31st, 2017. The album was originally released on digital format in 2015. 1. To Datechon, ho Katechon 2. Vision Absolute 3. Altered States 4. Nine 5. Ichneumon 6. Hangman Paradox 7. Fear Ritual 8. Sacrosanct - more

Fides Inversa Posts "Rite Of Inverse Incarnation" EP Online Today, the entirety of Fides Inversa&apos;s new mini-album, 'Rite of Inverse Incarnation,' has come on line for advance streaming. Set for international release on January 13th via W.T.C. Productions, hear Fides Inversa&apos;s 'Rite of Inverse Incarnation' below. 1. First Congress 2. Rite Of Inverse Incarnation - more

Mangog Streaming Full "Mangog Awakens" Album The new album by Maryland-based doom metallers Mangog is out today (January 9th, 2017) via Argonauta Records. You can experience it in full via the SoundCloud player provided after the jump. Featuring members and ex members of Revelation, Iron Man, Against Nature, and Beelzefuzz 'Mangog Awakens' is a true doom manifesto. Order your own copy righ... - more

Falls Of Rauros Releasing New Album "Vigilance Perennial" Falls Of Rauros just issued this update about gearing up to release a new album at the end of March: 'We hope this new year has been treating everyone kindly. Some news to share with you all. Our new record, &apos;Vigilance Perennial,&apos; will see the light of day on March 31st, due for release on CD/LP/Digital formats via Bindrune Recordings (USA) &amp; No... - more

Defences Announces New Single "Two Steps Back" Formed in Hertfordshire in 2013, Defences draws on electronic and stadium rock influences to offer a brand of alternative metal distinct from other modern acts. The band heavily emphasizes positivity, acceptance, and self-improvement. Defences will release new single 'Two Steps Back' in the coming weeks. For now, check out the video for previous... - more

Irdorath Reveals "Denial Of Creation" Cover Art Irdorath just issued this announcement about gearing up to release a new album and unveiling the cover art: 'Here is the artwork to our new album which is called &apos;Denial Of Creation.&apos; The artwork was done by Jan Γrkki Yrlund (Darkgrove) from Finland who did also the artwork of our last album. Thank you again for this great work!' 01. Devoured... - more


 Show Review: August Burns Red at The PlayStation Theater in New York City

 Shore Leave Interviewed For Touring 2.0

 Vinyl Subscription Service Table-Turned Announces Post-Rock and Grunge Revival Packages

 Video Premiere: No Parallels - 'Things Like This Aren't Suppose to Happen'

 Video Premiere: Hometruths - 'Feral'

 Film Review: 'Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy'

 The Menzingers Premiere New Song 'After The Party'

 Album Review: Chasing Safety - 'NOMAD'

 Album Review: Reality Slap - 'Limitless'

 Album Review: Megosh - 'Apostasy'


 Avenged Sevenfold Debut Visually Intense New Stage Production
 Kelly Osbourne to Release Memoir, Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed While Sharon Osbourne Fought Cancer
 Trey Azagthoth Announces New Morbid Angel Drummer, Gives Album Update
 Metallica's James Hetfield: My Body Can Only Handle 50 Shows a Year
 Metallica's Lars Ulrich Reveals What Bands Cliff Burton Listened to on Tour Bus
 Vision Singer Dave Franklin Dead at 47
 Suicide Silence Release 360 Degree 'Doris' Music Video, Add New Elements to Sound
 Slipknot Release Fan-Shot 'Before I Forget' Live Video, Corey Taylor Gets Called Out by Fan
 Devin Townsend Wants $10 Million to Make a Musical About Penises, Vaginas + Death
 Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals Lump in Throat Non-Cancerous

 Tours: Agent Orange/guttermouth/the Queers/atom Age (us)

 Blowout: "indiana" (punknews Exclusive)

 Tours: Brendan Kelly/ben Sir (western Canada)

 Medium Mystic Cover David Bowie (punknews Exclusive)

 Music: The Menzingers: "after The Party"

 Videos: Noi!se: "the Real Enemy" (punknews Exclusive)

 Videos: Lights Over Bridgeport: "true North"

 Tours: Samiam/armchair Martian/the Gamits (colorado)

 Green Day/the Interrupters (eu And Uk)

 Videos: Direct Hit! Record Bridge City Sessions

 New David Bowie Ep And Video Released

 Break-ups: Poison Idea Have Broken Up (again)

 Sunday Edition: Navel Gazing January 8, 2017

 Check Out The Punknews' "best Of 2016" List!

 New Review Update: New Reviews For January 6, 2017


 MAX CAVALERA Says Metal Scene Today Is As Good As It Was 20 Or 30 Years Ago

 METALLICA Frontman On Relationship With DAVE MUSTAINE: There's No Reason For Things To Not Be Good

 KREATOR Frontman On Producer JENS BOGREN: 'He's Very Much A Team Player, But Sometimes He's Not'

 SUICIDE SILENCE Announces Intimate, Record-Release Performances

 STEPHEN PEARCY Slams BOBBY BLOTZER: 'A Person Who Didn't Write Music' Tried 'To Change The Course Of History'

 STONE SOUR Begins Recording New Album

 MORBID ANGEL Recruits ANNIHILATED Drummer

 ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA Sings National Anthem At Syracuse Orange vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Game (Video)

 Listen To Live Recording Of JUDAS PRIEST's 'Out In The Cold' From 'Turbo' 30th-Anniversary Reissue

 MICHAEL SCHENKER To Release New Live Recording Feat. GARY BARDEN, GRAHAM BONNET, ROBIN MCAULEY

 A PERFECT CIRCLE Announces Spring Tour, Begins Work On New Album

 DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Performs At DAVID BOWIE Tribute Concert In London (Video)

 DAVID ELLEFSON: 'MEGADETH Has Always Have Had A Strong Business Acumen On Top Of The Creative Side'

 Watch Fan-Filmed Video Footage Of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Entire Houston Concert

 FOREIGNER To Be Joined By LOU GRAMM And Other Original Members At Select 40th-Anniversary Shows

 AVENGED SEVENFOLD Debuts New Stage Production In Dublin (Video)

 KELLY OSBOURNE's 'There Is No F*cking Secret' Book Due In April

 METALLICA Won't Play More Than Fifty Shows In A Single Year

 VIVIAN CAMPBELL Has 'Already Started Writing' Material For Second LAST IN LINE Album

 Watch MEGADETH, SEPULTURA Guitarists Perform At 'Brasil Guitarras' Event


 Metallica's James Hetfield on Repairing Relationship With Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: 'Why Hold a Grudge?'
 Spotify Offers Barack Obama Job as 'President of Playlists'
 Suicide Silence Announce Intimate U.S. Listening Party Tour
 New Red Panda Character From Hello Kitty Company Performs Death Metal Karaoke
 Breaking Benjamin vs. Shinedown - Cage Match
 10 Awesome Covers That Sound Nothing Like the Originals
 Avenged Sevenfold Debut Visually Intense New Stage Production
 33 Years Ago: Van Halen Release '1984'
 Kelly Osbourne to Release Memoir, Reveals Ozzy Osbourne Overdosed While Sharon Osbourne Fought Cancer
 Trey Azagthoth Announces New Morbid Angel Drummer, Gives Album Update

 50 Years Ago: The Monkees Storm the Charts With Their Second Album, 'More of the Monkees'
 Ramones Albums Ranked Worst to Best
 Lou Gramm Says He Has 'Not Been Asked' to Join Foreigner's Summer Tour
 20 Years Ago: David Bowie Throws a Party for His 50th Birthday
 Charles Manson Reportedly Returned to Prison Without Surgery
 U2 Unveil 'Joshua Tree 2017- Tour Dates
 UPDATED: Foreigner to (Maybe Not) Be Joined by Lou Gramm and Other Original Members for Select 40th Anniversary Shows
 David Bowie's Last Known Songs Released as 'No Plan' EP
 The Beatles, Guns N' Roses, Beach Boys + More: Charles Manson's Often-Terrifying Music Connections
 King Crimson Will Tour the U.S. in 2017

 Music News Roundup for Jan. 9
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 6
 Music News Roundup for Jan.5
 TV Musical Guests: Week of January 2nd, 2017
 George Michael Has Died on Christmas Day

 How ‘S&M' Brought Metallica and Skrillex Together
 Kevin & Bean Recap The Golden Globes with Matt Belloni
 KROQ Locals Only Presents The Dead Ships March 1 at the Roxy
 Win Tickets to ‘Control Presents Dirty Audio' at the Avalon
 A Perfect Circle Announce 2017 Tour Dates
 U2: Ranking the Songs and B-Sides from ‘The Joshua Tree'
 Green Day Expand 2017 Tour with Summer Dates
 The Shins Perform New Song on ‘A Prairie Home Companion'
 Official Rules: K&B - Clippers vs Thunder
 Official Rules: K&B - Crested Butte

 US Top 10 Albums: January 21st, 2016
 radio rock nyc
 These Days: Monday, January 9th, 2017
 ‘Bright Lightsβ, Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds, Reviewed
 According To This MIT Study, More Famous People Should Die In 2017
 In Celebration Of David Bowie’s 70th Birthday The 'No Plan' EP Released For Streaming
 Live Through This: rock nyc Concert Picks 1-9-17 – 1-15-17
 Dead Of Winter 2017
 UK Top 10 Albums 1-6-16 – 12-22-16
 Anhedonia, A Neural Condition Which Prevents You To Experience Pleasure When Listening To Music

 Spotify Playlist: 40 Years of Mayhem, Mystery and Music
 The Best Films of 2015
 Complete Concert Video: Michael Franti and Spearhead at Folsom Prison
 Song Inventory for 'Leap of Faith': 366 Songs In 366 Days
 Riot Fest Shares Emails Detailing St. Anthonyβs Threat to Sue if Not Paid More Than $150,000 Less Than Ten Days Before the Event

 The Music’s Over’s Favorite Albums of 2016
 RIP, Debbie Reynolds (December 28, 2016) Iconic American Entertainer
 RIP, George Michael (December 25, 2016) British Pop Star
 RIP, Alphonse Mouzon (December 26, 2016) Jazz Fusion Pioneer
 RIP, Rick Parfitt (December 24, 2016) Status Quo

