Miserist Debuts Title Track Of Upcoming Self-Titled Debut EP Australian project Miserist debuts the title track of the upcoming self-titled debut EP, which will be out in stores on CD and digital format on February 13, 2017 through Krucyator Productions (France).
Check out now 'Miserist ' below.
The Monolith Deathcult Premieres New Song "The Furious Gods" Live From Upcoming New Album The Monolith Deathcult premieres the live performance of a new song that will be called 'The Furious Gods', taken from the upcoming new 2017 album.
Check out now 'The Furious Gods' below.
La Torture Des Ténèbres Premieres Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Civilization Is The Tomb Of Our Noble Gods" Hailing from Ottawa, Canada La Torture Des Ténèbres premieres the full-album stream of the band's brand new album 'Civilization Is The Tomb Of Our Noble Gods', out in stores now via Vomiting Choir Records, a sub-label of Fallen Empire Records.
Check out now 'Civilization Is The Tomb Of Our Noble Gods' in its entirety below.
Civilization Is The Tomb Of Our Noble Gods
Pitch Black Records Offering Free 2016 Sampler Pitch Black Records has a new digital sampler available at Bandcamp here that can also be streamed in its entirety below. The label comments:
'Our 2016 sampler is out now! It includes 2 tracks from each 2016 PBR release (16 tracks total) and it’s now available as a FREE download. That’s it, no catch! Enjoy!'
1. ARRAYAN PATH - Solomon Seed 04:...
Spectral Realm Recording New Album Spectral Realm just checked in with this update about working on a new release due to drop sometime in 2017:
'Exactly one year ago we made our way to the beautiful Cape for a new years bash!! Now one year later we are busy recording our 2nd full-length album!!
'All guitars are complete and soon we'll move on to vocals! We can say that this al...
Necrophobic Announces Band Lineup Changes Blackened death metal group Necrophobic just issued this announcement about lineup changes within the band:
'Let's start this new year with welcoming the two savages Sebastian Ramstedt and Johan Bergebäck back to the band. From today, they will handle the guitars, a part that has been single handed in the recent years. Why is this happening now?...
Lifeless Finishes Recording New Album German death metal band Lifeless has finished recording a new album due out next year, with the band issuing this statement:
'Dear congregation of rotten skulls! 2016 is passing away and it´s once more about time to say 'Thank You' for another awesome year in the history of Lifeless!
'Besides many club-shows alongside a lot of talented bands ...
Tomas Lindberg Announces New Band The Lurking Fear Tomas Lindberg is back to front a new death metal project titled The Lurking Fear (and based on the artwork, likely based on the H.P. Lovecraft story of the same name). He posted this message about the impending release via the At The Gates Facebook page:
'Introducing, The Lurking Fear. Tomas Lindberg - vocals, Jonas Stålhammar - Guitars, Fredri...
Bauda Announces Plans For New Album Recording The strength of 2015 album 'Sporelights' (reviewed here) saw Chilean prog group Bauda spot lighted in our Unearthing The Underground column, and we're excited to announce a new album is now in the works. Bauda just issued this statement online (translated from Spanish):
'Dear all, we wish you success in every way. This was a year of changes and ...
Agrypnie Gearing Up To Record New Album It's been nearly four years since Agrypnie released the 'Aetas Cineris' album, but now a new album is on the horizon.
The band comments: 'A new year is coming up and I am looking forward to enter the studio in two weeks and a bit together with our drummer Moe to finally record the next release!'
Stay tuned for more info to arrive early next y... - more
