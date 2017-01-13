|
Richard Spencer Punched In The Face To Hatebreed's "Everyone Bleeds Now" Just For Fun: In case anyone missed it in the social media barrage, Richard Spencer (president of the white supremacist group National Policy Institute) managed to get himself clocked pretty good on live television yesterday.
You might recall seeing Spencer's name in the news lately due to a dust up with the citizens of Whitefish in my home state of Montana, ... - more
Illimitable Dolor Streams New Track "Abandoned Cuts Of River" Australian atmospheric death/doom group Illimitable Dolor is gearing up to release a new self-titled album on March 22nd, 2017 via Transcending Obscurity Records. Today new song 'Abandoned Cuts of River' comes online and can be heard below. The album's full track listing consists of:
1. Rail of Moon, A Stone
2. Comet Dies or Shines (streaming h... - more
Cryptic Realms Posts Full "Enraptured By Horror" Album Cryptic Realms is an international collaborative death metal band, consisting of all active members of other bands such as Abyssus (Greece), Necrorite (USA/Mexico), Offal (Brazil) and Tritton (Mexico).
New album 'Enraptured By Horror' saw official release at the tail end of 2016, and now all the tracks are online for streaming below or over at B... - more
Fall Of Carthage Streaming Full New Album "The Longed For Reckoning" Fall Of Carthage will release new album 'The Longed For Reckoning' on January 27th, 2017 through MDD Records, but today the entire release has come online for early streaming.
These sixteen songs represent a genre-defying creativity and joy for experimentation, as well as a love for detail and natural sounds. Those who expect programmed blast be... - more
September Mourning Releases "20 Below" Music Video September Mourning just released an official music video for '20 Below,' taken off the 'Volume II' album, which is out now on Sumerian Records.
'20 Below' follows the continuing story of human-reaper hybrid September through parallel story lines as she is pursued between two worlds. The band further comments: ''20 Below' is about ending the cycl... - more
Letters From The Fire Releasing "Worth The Pain" Album U.S. hard rock band Letters From The Fire will release debut album 'Worth The Pain' in Europe/UK on March 18th, 2017 via Sand Hill Records/Cargo Records. The album was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Kile Odell (Motionless in White, Cursed Sails, Killwhitneydead, Vanisher). The track listing is as follows:
1. Perfect Life
2. Mother... - more
Egonaut Premieres New Song & Music Video "Initium" From Upcoming New 2017 Album Swedenβs doom 'n' roll metal band Egonaut premieres a new song and music video entitled 'Initium', taken from the band's upcoming new album, which will be out in stores sometime in 2017 via Mighty Music. The video was filmed and edited by Walka Sights and Sounds.
Check out now 'Initium' below. - more
Hellmouth Premieres Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Oblivion" Detroit metal crossover outfit Hellmouth premieres the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album 'Oblivion', which will arrive in stores January 27th via Fast Break! Records.
Check out now 'Oblivion' in its entirety below.
Says vocalist Jay Navarro about the upcoming full-length: - more
HellYeah Premieres New Music Video For "Love Falls" From "Undeniable" Album Hellyeah just released a new music video for 'Love Falls' which can be seen below. The clip was again produced and directed by William 'Wombat' Felch and comes off the 'Undeniable' album. - more
While She Sleeps Debuts Title Track Of Upcoming New Album "You Are We" While She Sleeps debuts the title track of the band's upcoming new crowdfunded album 'You Are We', which will be out in stores April 21st.
Check out now 'You Are We' below. - more
