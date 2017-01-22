|
Silence Equals Death Releasing New Album "End Times" Bergen County, New Jersey-based hardcore quintet Silence Equals Death has signed with Eulogy Recordings for the April release of the band's pummeling and infectious 'End Times' debut album.
The name of the band has meaning not only for the masses, but for the members individually who have been silenced by past events. This band is a resurrection... - more
Sunless Streaming New Track "The Ancient Ones" As Minneapolis-based technical/avant-garde death metal trio Sunless prepares for the release of the 'Urraca' debut full-length in late February, today advance track 'The Ancient Ones' has been released online.
Sunless reinterprets influence from pioneers of extreme, dissonant metal, such as Gorguts, Ulcerate, and Deathspell Omega through an abst... - more
Shredmonton Festival 2017 Lineup Announced Prairie Fire Events Ltd is proud to announce the 2017 lineup for Edmonton, AB's loudest indoor metal festival and conference, Shredmonton.
Featuring some of the heaviest acts from across Canada to rumble the Alberta prairies, this year's festival will be headlined by Vancouver power titans Unleash The Archers, Winnipeg's doom funeral Psychotic G... - more
Exodus Announces Download Warm Up Tour Dates The Bay Area thrash titans in Exodus are very pleased to announce they will be returning to U.K. soil in June for three performances.
They will be playing at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on the 7th of June and Southend’s Chinnery’s on the 8th of June. These two performances will precede an appearance at Derbyshire-based Download Festival the next day w... - more
Lecherous Gaze Unleashes The "Thing Within" Oakland, California group Lecherous Gaze will release new album, 'One Fifteen,' on February 10th, 2017. Produced by Greg Wilkinson at Earhammer Studios and mastered by Carl Saff, 'One Fifteen' is 'The Gaze's third full-length LP.
Today, new song 'Thing Within' comes online and can be heard below. If you missed it, previous track 'Reptile Minds' ... - more
Woe Posts New Song "The Din Of The Mourning" 'Hope Attrition' is the impending new full-length album from U.S. black metal collective, Woe. Composed throughout the end of 2015 and most of 2016, this alarming seven-track offering, the band's first in four years, will see release next month via Woe's new label home Vendetta Records. As a precursor to the album's impending release, today new ... - more
New Body Count Album To Feature Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera In response to a fan question on Ice-T's Twitter profile, Body Count has now revealed that Max Cavalera, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, and Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe will all appear on new album 'Bloodlust' coming via Century Media Records.
An official music video for first single 'No Lives Matter' is coming on February 17th, with a previously poste... - more
Sarke To Record New Studio Album Only a year on following previous album 'Bogefod,' Sarke is now about to hit the recording studio and lay down tracks for a new release. The band comments:
'8 days to go before Sarke enters the studio to record the new album. We are very satisfied with the new material and we are really looking forward to start working in the studio. We will kee... - more
First Blood Streaming Full New "Rules" Album Vicious metal-edged hardcore group First Blood is gearing up for the release of new album, 'Rules,' on February 10th via Pure Noise Records. In anticipation, the band today streams this new record in its entirety ahead of time - check it out below.
First Blood comes out swinging with 'Rules,' the band's first album in seven years that was produc... - more
Emmure Gearing Up For U.S. Tour Dates Supporting "Look At Yourself" Emmure's upcoming seventh studio album, 'Look At Yourself,' will see a March 3rd worldwide release via SharpTone Records.
Just prior to the release, Emmure will embark on a month-long trek in North America alongside After The Burial for the 'Carry The Flame' tour, which begins on February 22nd in Cleveland, OH.
To give listeners a taste of wh... - more
