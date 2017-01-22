Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds
        antiMusic (U.S.)
Today's Full Day in Rock Report All of today's top music news stories - more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour Leg A Massive Success The mega-money train of the reunited Guns N' Roses continues to reap the rich rewards - more

Metallica Recap Tour Leg With New Live Videos Metallica have released some new recap videos from their recently completed Asian leg of the Hardwired World tour - more

Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums Former Pantera and Down frontman Phil Anselmo has hopes to bring a plethora of new music in 2017 - more

Dave Grohl Not Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At Grammys The Recording Academy jumped the gun earlier this week when they announced Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl - more

Asking Alexandria Want To Bring Excitement Back To Rock Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce says in a new interview that the band want to help revive the rock music scene - more

Dio and Lemmy Should Be In Rock Hall Says Metal Icon Slayer's Kerry King says that Ronnie James Dio and Motorhead frontman Lemmy should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - more

Avenged Sevenfold Want Real Fans To Be In New Video Avenged Sevenfold are calling on 'real A7X fans' in the Los Angeles area to be part of their upcoming video shoot - more

Paramore Declare That Zac Farro Is Back Paramore is welcoming back Zac Farro in a fun way. The band celebrated the return of their original drummer - more

National Guitar Museum To Honor Glen Campbell Glen Campbell has been announced as this year's recipient of the National Guitar Museum's annual Lifetime Achievement Award. - more

Deep Purple Release Promo Video For Forthcoming Album Deep Purple have a promo video showing some footage from the sessions for their forthcoming album, 'InFinite.' - more

Lamb of God Frontman Contributes To New Suicide Silence Video Suicide Silence have released a new music video for their track 'Suicide'. - more

More Stars Reportedly Added To Tom Petty MusiCares Gala MusiCares Person of the Year gala that will be honoring Tom Petty has reportedly added a number of new performers to the lineup - more

Cold War Kids Release 'Love Is Mystical' Video Cold War Kids have released a brand new music video for their track 'Love Is Mystical'. - more

Incubus Reportedly Returning To Their Roots On New Album Lisa Worden, Music Director at Los Angeles alternative rock station KROQ-FM has heard seven tracks from Incubus' new album - more


.
        AltPress
New Blink-182 Coming In April

He Is Legend Sign To Spinefarm Records And Other News You Might Have Missed Today

Geoff Rickly On Upcoming Tour: “i Feel Like Maybe We Can Gain What We’ve Lost In Thursday”

Twenty One Pilots Release New Music Video For “heavydirtysoul”—watch

Tom Delonge To Direct Sci-fi Movie About Skateboarding Paranormal Investigators

Never Shout Never To Play Classic Eps In Full At So What?!

Mastodon Unveil The Second Single From Their Upcoming Album—listen

Super Whatevr Sign To Hopeless Records, Re-release Debut Ep—watch

Courage My Love Are Infectious As Ever On ‘synesthesia’—exclusive

Why Mcr’s ‘danger Days’ Is More Relevant Now Than Ever

Jeffree Star Unveils New, Irresistible Eyeshadow Palette

Basement Sign To Fueled By Ramen, Announce Deluxe Release Of ‘promise Everything’’—listen

Lights Provides Us With Possibly The Most Inspiring Yearbook Quote Ever

‘it’ Producer Shares Photos Of The 7 Children Cast For Film’s Valiant Losers’ Club

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Provides Single For ‘lego Batman’—listen

These Original ‘paranormal Activity’ Audition Tapes Are So Interesting

Avenged Sevenfold Wants To Put You In A Music Video And Other News You Might Have Missed Today

10 Awesome Tours You Were Too Young To Go To

Jared Dines Shows Us What Maroon 5 Might Sound Like If They Were A Metal Band


.
        BW&BK (Can.)
No More Fear Debut “mare Mortum” Music Video
Dead Witches Debut Nsfw Music Video For “drawing Down The Moon”
Final Drive Release Dig Deeper Album; Full Stream Available
Crossfaith To Release New Age Warriors Remix Ep; “revolution” (the Bloody Beetroots Remix) Streaming
Rottenness Signs To Gore House Productions
Sweden’s Jd Miller Signs With Mighty Music; New Album Due In April (video Teaser)
Inferno To Release New Album In April; Details Revealed
Italy’s Rhino Release “grey” Music Video
Ninth Circle Announce Final Show Of Legions Of The Brave Tour
Geoff Tate Stars In The Burningmore Deaths, Coming To Dvd / Digital This Month; Video Trailer
Alfahanne Inks Deal With Indie Recordings; New Album Details Revealed
Righteous Vendetta Streaming “weight Of The World” Single
King Of Asgard To Release Tauder Ep In March; Trailer Streaming
Suicide Silence – Mark Heylmun Talks About Guitar Tracking Of New Album; Video
John Bush Talks Possibility Of Doing Solo Tour Revisiting Anthrax Days – “i’ve Entertained It”
Wan To Release Wan Way To Hell; “king Of Evil” Video Streaming
Late Megadeth Drummer Nick Menza’s “holy Wars” Cover Available For Free Download
Steve Grimmett’s Grim Reaper – 2014 Concert With Original Guitarist Nick Bowcott Streaming As Pay-per-view Fundraiser For Singer
Product Of Hate Release Single, Video “revolution Of Destruction”
Ronnie James Dio Hologram Makes Us Debut At Pollstar Awards; Video
Brave History February 3rd, 2017 - Richie Kotzen, The Kinks, Rainbow, In Flames, Cannibal Corpse, And More!
Mastodon Release “making Of” Video Part 2 For Emperor Of Sand Album
Kreator - Gods Of Violence Track By Track Video #4 Posted
Witherfall Discuss Band’s Formation In New Video Trailer For Upcoming Nocturnes And Requiems Album
Invidia Featuring Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment, Skinlab Members Premier “feed The Fire” Music Video
Sammy Hagar - “there’s Just So Much Going On, It’s Ridiculous”; Update Video Streaming
Sinner Release “battle Hill” Lyric Video
Former Hellacopters Guitarist Robert “strÄngen” Dahlqvist Dead At 40
Adam Lambert Vs. James Corden In Queen Frontman Battle; Video
Overkill Debut “goddamn Trouble” Music Video

.
        FMQB (U.S.)
Nickleback Announce New Album, North American Tour - more

Quick Hits: The Grammys, Lady Gaga, ACLU benefit concert, Paramore - more

Quick Hits: Kids' Choice Awards, Grammy Awards, Cold War Kids - more

Quick Hits: Beyoncé, Depeche Mode, Lollapalooza Berlin, Blondie - more

The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris & More Added to Grammy Performer Lineup - more

Quick Hits: John Wetton, Prince, GLAAD Media Awards, Bob Dylan, Forecastle Festival - more

John Mayer Announces Tour, Debuts at #2 on Billboard 200 - more

Quick Hits: The Chainsmokers, Kings of Leon, Black Sabbath - more

The Weeknd, Muse & Twenty One Pilots Lead Firefly Fest Lineup - more

Quick Hits: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Taylor Swift & Zayn, Ciara, Mastodon - more


.
        hennemusic (Canada)
hennemusic headlines
VIDEO: Adam Lambert and James Corden perform Queen sing-off battle on The Late Late Show
Eric Clapton streams song tribute to John Wetton of Asia
Nickelback release new single and announce North American tour
Deep Purple detail new album InFinite
VIDEO: Metallica perform live debut of Confusion in China
Asia vocalist John Wetton dead at 67
Metallica to play exclusive Hollywood show following Grammy Awards appearance
Black Star Riders release Heavy Fire lyric video
Steve Miller Band announces summer tour with Peter Frampton

.
       Jam (Can.)
Faith Evans releasing duets album with late Notorious B.I.G. Faith Evans is releasing an album of duets with her late husband, The Notorious B.I.G., 20 years after his unsolved killing. - more

We give Lady Gaga some 'super' advice Lady Gaga is on "the edge of glory" - AGAIN - with her Super Bowl halftime show coming up Sunday night at Houston's NRG Stadium. And given CNBC reports the NFL is spending a whopping $10 million, the most ever on a halftime show, like RuPaul always says on Drag Race: "Don't f---it up." Here are five pieces of advice: - more

Fans flip on Lauryn Hill after singer shows up 3 hours late for show Lauryn Hill 3 hours late for Pittsburgh show - more

Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Machine,' summer tour TORONTO — Nickelback has announced a 44-city tour tied to the upcoming album “Feed the Machine.” - more

Newly single Reba McEntire talks new album, TV series McEntire talks new album, TV series - more

Sarah McLachlan to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at Junos TORONTO — Sarah McLachlan is joining the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. - more


.
       Lambgoat (U.S.)
A new Deez Nuts' song and video is available online.
To Speak Of Wolves, Rival Choir, Conspire tour dates
Agonia Records signs Azarath
Overkill' has released a new music video.
Deftones, Rise Against tour rumored
So What?! Music Festival 2017 adds 60 bands
He Is Legend announces new album
Basement signs with Fueled By Ramen
Vimic postpones European tour
The first new Life of Agony' song in 12 years has made its online debut.

.
       Metal Talk

Hawkwind To Release New Album In May - Listen To Samples Here
Steve Hackett Releases First Song From 'the Night Siren' - Listen Here
Primordial To Headline Uprising Festival
Retribution Alive, Fifth Season Promotions And The Kings Arms Present The February Edition Of Retribution Alive
Bloodstock Reveal Four New Bands For 2017
Puddle Of Mudd, Evil Scarecrow, Diamond Head And More To Play Amplified Open Air Festival
Evil Scarecrow Leave Ecstatic Crowd Behind In Glasgow
Avenged Sevenfold Take 'the Stage' To... Well... The Stage!
Exodus To Play Two Download Festival Warm-up Shows

.
       Metal Underground (U.S.)
Light Of The Morning Star Posts New Song "Ophidian" Today the occult metal project Light of the Morning Star premieres new track 'Ophidian' online - listen in below. The track hails from debut full-length album 'Nocta' (reviewed here), which is set for international release on March 3rd via Iron Bonehead Productions. 1. Nocta 2. Coffinwood 3. Serpent Lanterns 4. Grey Carriages 5. Crescentligh... - more

Iron Reagan Streams "Crossover Ministry" Album The crossover deviants from Iron Reagan just released new album 'Crossover Ministry' via Relapse Records. Iron Reagan calls upon thee to join the holy order of thrash with 18 tracks of frantic, punk-metal fury! All the songs have also come online for streaming today and can be heard below. If you like what you hear from the 'Crossover Ministry' ... - more

Imperium Dekadenz Announces New European Tour Dates Imperium Dekadenz just announced a string of headlining shows and festival appearances in Europe for later this year. The tour, which kicks off on February 4th in Minsk, sees the band performing at Wacken Open Air, Gothoom Open Air Fest, Barther Open Air, and many more. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below. Regarding the tou... - more

Loudguns Posts New Lyric Video Singles The wait is finally over for 80&apos;s hard rock fans: after a year of hiatus the thunderous Fnnish group Loudguns is back with a new double single release including two new tracks: 'Billie The Queen' &amp; 'These Dreams.' These two tracks are culled from upcoming 3rd album 'Revolution Days.' Loaded with a new singer Olli Kärki, Loudguns launches this ne... - more

OmnisighT Posts "Seven Sisters" Lyric Video Bringing progressive metal into new dimensions for those who enjoy explosive adventure, the Vancouver virtuosos from OmnisighT recently unleashed latest effort 'Power of One.' Today the band is excited to share with fans a new lyric video for the 'Seven Sisters' track in support of that EP. Vocalist / guitarist Raj Krishna explains: 'I wrote ... - more

Abbath Announces Latin American Tour With Amon Amarth Abbath, the new incarnation of former Immortal frontman Abbath Doom Occulta, has announced a Latin American tour. The 'Jomsviking Latin America' tour 2017 kicks off on May 26th and sees Abbath touring alongside Sweden&apos;s Amon Amarth. Abbath will be touring in support of his self-titled album from 2016, which managed to take home our Best Debut... - more

Aerial Posts "Foreign Coast" Music Video Progressive metalcore quartet Aerial has released a new music video titled 'Foreign Coast' and taken off 2016 EP 'Foresight.' After spending six months in the U.K. writing and recording, the band reached out to Keaton Goldwire of Invent, Animate and Jesse Cash of Erra to produce the five track EP. Mixed and mastered by Brian Hood (Memphis May Fi... - more

Veonity To Support Freedom Call On European Tour Veonity will head out for a European tour starting on February 7th, 2017. Following recent gigs with Sabaton, this Veonity will be supporting power metal group Freedom Call across Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland. After wrapping up that trek, Venocity will make an appearance at Vicious Rock Festival in Sweden on July 8th. The band is still promo... - more

Skeletal Releases Debut Album "Dreadful Life" After forming back in 2007, Finnish death metal squadron Skeletal is now releasing a debut full-length album today - February 3rd, 2017. 'Dreadful Life' is the band&apos;s first full studio album, and was recorded and mixed by Tom Brooke at Tonehaven recording studio. The album features eight songs that can be heard below or over at Spotify here. ... - more

Rottenness Signs With Gore House Productions Gore House Productions is proud to announce the signing of Mexican brutal grinding legion, Rottenness, and issued this statement about the band: 'Since its inception in 1994, the Yucatán based beast has made a mark onto the fast growing death metal scene. Rottenness has not only become one of Mexico&apos;s most active extreme acts, but has also witho... - more


.
       New Noise Magazine
Dune Rats Continue To Write Amazing 'Bullshit' And Take The World By Storm

Video Premiere: Earthists. - 'Cybele'

Show Review: AFI, The Chain Gang of 1974, Souvenirs at The Gothic Theatre

Sundressed Playing So What?! Music Festival; On Tour with Nominee This Spring

Looming Announce New Tour Dates, Recording Sophomore LP

Hollerado Premiere 'Born Yesterday' Music Video

Spinefarm Records Signs He Is Legend, New Album In April

DEEZ NUTS Release 'Binge / Purgatory' Music Video

Hands Announce 'New Heaven / New Earth' EP Through Facedown Records

Stolas Release 'Bellwether' Music Video


.
       Noisecreep
Overkill Explore Some 'Goddamn Trouble' in New Music Video
Ronnie James Dio Hologram Makes U.S. Debut [Watch]
Vimic Reschedule European Tour for Late 2017, Confirm Album Title
Listen to 'Hail to the King' From 'Lullaby Versions of Avenged Sevenfold V2-
Dream Theater Release 'The Astonishing' Mobile Game
Mastodon Unveil New Track 'Show Yourself'
All That Remains Unleash Two Very Different New Songs: 'Madness' + 'Safe House'
Demon Hunter Share 'Outlive' Artwork + Track Listing
Full Lineup Revealed for Berserker IV Festival Featuring GWAR, Eyehategod + More
Suicide Silence Release Dynamic Track 'Silence,' Fan Backlash Intensifies

.
       Blabbermouth
METALLICA Drops Two Songs From Copenhagen Concert After JAMES HETFIELD Falls Ill (Video)

ROB HALFORD Says JUDAS PRIEST 'Deserves' To Be In ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

Making Of MASTODON's 'Emperor Of Sand': Second Studio Webisode

Ex-QUEENSRŸCHE Singer GEOFF TATE Stars In 'The Burningmoore Deaths'; DVD Due This Month

SINNER: Lyric Video For New Song 'Battle Hill'

HE IS LEGEND Signs With SPINEFARM RECORDS

OZZY OSBOURNE Is Planning 'Goodbye Speech' For BLACK SABBATH's Final Show This Saturday

KXM Featuring KORN, KING'S X, Ex-DOKKEN Members: 'Breakout' Video Premiere

Former THE HELLACOPTERS Guitarist ROBERT 'STRÄNGEN' DAHLQVIST Dead At 40

INVIDIA Feat. IN THIS MOMENT, Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Members: 'Feed The Fire' Video Released

Video Premiere: OVERKILL's 'Goddamn Trouble'

RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram Performance Rocks POLLSTAR AWARDS (Video)

KID ROCK Discusses His Early Career, Debuts New Song On 'The Big Interview With Dan Rather'

JOEY JORDISON's VIMIC Postpones European Tour

LIFE OF AGONY: Listen To Title Track Of New Album 'A Place Where There's No More Pain'

Watch ADAM LAMBERT Challenge JAMES CORDEN To QUEEN Sing-Off

Lullaby Versions Of AVENGED SEVENFOLD Part Two Out Now

VENOM INC. Signs With NUCLEAR BLAST

KREATOR's 'Gods Of Violence' Tops German Chart

THE RAVEN AGE Feat. IRON MAIDEN Bassist's Son GEORGE HARRIS: 'Salem's Fate' Video Premiere


.
        Loudwire (U.S.)
19 Years Ago: Pearl Jam Rebound With 'Yield' Album
Overkill Explore Some 'Goddamn Trouble' in New Music Video
Danko Jones Ready to Rock Once More With New Album 'Wild Cat'
Win Tickets to See Deep Purple + Alice Cooper on Tour!
Schwing! - 'Wayne's World' Is Returning to Theaters to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Ronnie James Dio Hologram Makes U.S. Debut [Watch]
10 Greatest Technical Death Metal Bands
ON SALE TODAY: First Annual Las Rageous Festival April 21st & 22nd
Vimic Reschedule European Tour for Late 2017, Confirm Album Title
The Wild!, 'Best in the West' - Exclusive Song Premiere

.
        Ultimate Classic Rock (U.S.)
Ozzy Osbourne on Black Sabbath's Farewell Show: 'I've Been Tearful'
Watch Dio Hologram Make U.S. Debut Ahead of Tour
The Kinks Brothers' Feud: Who Started It?
'Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars' Documentary in the Works
'The High School That Rocked!' Trailer Teases Story of School That Hosted Rock Legends Like Cream, the Doors and the Yardbirds
Watch James Corden Compete With Adam Lambert in Queen Sing-Off
Eric Clapton Releases Song for John Wetton
Sting Covers David Bowie's 'Ashes to Ashes' on '57th & 9th' Tour Opening Night
Styx Drummer Sued by Concertgoer Alleging Injury
'Groundhog Day' Roundtable: Which Day in Rock History Would You Like to Live Over and Over?

.
        Antiquiet (U.S.)
Today's New Music + Music News: Feb. 3
Music News Roundup for Feb. 2
Music News Roundup for Feb. 1
Music News Roundup for Jan. 31
Music News Roundup For Jan. 30

.
        KROQ (U.S.)
Movie Beat With Ralph Garman: The Space Between Us, Rings & I Am Not Your Negro
Win Passes to Pierce The Veil's 'Floral & Fading' Music Video Premiere Party
K.Flay Announces New Album ‘Every Where is Some Where'
Listen to Linkin Park's New Piano Ballad
Tom DeLonge will Direct Sci-Fi Film, ‘Strange Times'
It's a KROQ Super Bloq Party Weekend!
Kevin & Bean's Internet Roundup 2/3/17: Guillermo at Super Bowl Media Night, The Patriotic Chicken + More
Coldplay Raise Funds for Refugee Rescue Charity with Short Film
Dave Grohl will Not Perform with Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest at the GRAMMYs
Depeche Mode Drop Politically Charged New Single, ‘Where's The Revolution?'

.
       Punk News
New Review Update: New Reviews For February 3, 2017

Bracket Recording Follow-up To 2016's The Last Page

H.r. Of Bad Brains To Undergo Brain Surgery

Tours: Sham 69 / The Creepshow (us)

Music: Scarboro: 'here Comes The Hangover' (punknews Exclusive)

Videos: Masked Intruder: "first Star Tonight"

Release Schedule: New Music For February 3, 2017

Music: Meat Wave: "bad Man"

Basement Signs To Fueled By Ramen

Headache Release Debut Lp

Jr. Juggernaut Contest Winner Announced

Videos: Peaer: "third Law"

Jared Grabb: "low Grumble" (punknews Exclusive)

Tours: The Proletariat Announce Short Tour

Podcast: Episodes 333 &amp; 334: Small Hands / No Bands


.
       rock nyc
Be Here Now: New Albums Reviewed 2-3-16 – 2-9-16
These Days: Friday, February 3rd, 2017
Drummers: The Big Huerta And Charlie Watts: 'Good Tonight Inn’t He?'
Listen To ‘Where’s The Revolution’, Depeche Mode’s First Single In Four Years
This Is The State Of The Elliott Smith Wall Today
Best Of 2017: Singles Through January
US Top 10 Singles: The Week Of February 11th, 2017
Listen To The First Song By BNQT, With Members Of Band Of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Midlake, Grandaddy
These Days: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017
Going Steady: New Singles Reviewed 1-27-17 – 2-2-17

.
       The Screen Door (U.S.)
Spotify Playlist: 40 Years of Mayhem, Mystery and Music
The Best Films of 2015
Complete Concert Video: Michael Franti and Spearhead at Folsom Prison
Song Inventory for 'Leap of Faith': 366 Songs In 366 Days
Riot Fest Shares Emails Detailing St. Anthony’s Threat to Sue if Not Paid More Than $150,000 Less Than Ten Days Before the Event

.
        The Music's Over
RIP, John Wetton (January 31, 2017) King Crimson; Asia
RIP, Butch Trucks (January 24, 2017) The Allman Brothers
RIP, Bimba Bosé (January 23, 2017) Popular Spanish Singer, Model & Actress
RIP, Jaki Liebezeit (January 22, 2017) Drummer For Can
RIP, Pete Overend Watts (January 22, 2017) Mott The Hoople

