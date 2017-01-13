Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds
        antiMusic (U.S.)
Metallica Plan Unique And Special Grammy Performance Recap Metallica have announced that they will be making a 'unique and special' performance at this year's Grammy Awards - more

From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade Recap From First To Last released their first new song with former frontman Sonny Moore (a.k.a. Skrillex) in over a decade - more

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison Recap Being compared to Motley Crue was 'an insult' says former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate. - more

Fleetwood Macs Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Making Duets Album Recap Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie reported that the band was back in the studio last year - more

Trent Reznor See Internet As Toxic Environment For Music Recap As Apple Music's Chief Creative Officer, one might think that Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor looks at the Internet - more

Former Guns N Roses Star Out Of Comfort Zone Without Duff Recap Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum admits being in a band without Duff McKagan - more

Graham Bonnet Regrets Quitting Rainbow Recap Former Rainbow singer Graham Bonnet says in a new interview that he regrets his decision to leave the band - more

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam Recap Thy Art Is Murder fans were treated to a reunion with former singer CJ McMahon at the 'UNIFY Festival' in Australia last week - more

Stephen Pearcy Downplays Bobby Blotzers Role In Ratt Recap Ratt made major big news recently when they revealed that most of the members have regrouped following a battle with Bobby Blotzer - more

Megadeths Nick Menza Official Cause Of Death Filed With Court Recap The official death certificate for former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza has been filed - more

Eagles of Death Metal Paris Attack Documentary Trailer Released Recap The documentary Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) premieres on February 13th on HBO - more

Sebastian Bach Speaks Out About Todays Music Approach Recap Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach reckons modern musicians have the recording process backwards and they have lost the magic - more

Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake? Recap Meek Mill has reportedly started up his feud with Drake again. He is allegedly taking a page out of Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's book - more

Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message Recap 'HAPPY Z DAY.' That's the birthday message Taylor Swift left on Instagram for the now 24-year old Zayn Malik last Thursday - more

Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests Recap Michael Jackson's daughter Paris said she was 'incredibly offended' when she saw the trailer for the episode of the Sky Arts - more


.
        AltPress
 10 New Songs We Bet You Didnβt Catch This Week

 Michigan Rock Band Cheap Girls Break Up

 The 1975 Send A Message With Stunning “loving Someone” Live Videoβwatch

 Real Friends’ Dan Lambton Covers Motion City Soundtrackβlisten

 Artists React To The Womenβs March

 ‘wayne’s World’ Returns To Theaters To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

 Fan Joins Avenged Sevenfold On Stage To Sing “nightmare”βwatch

 Rage Against The Machine’s Zack De La Rocha Joins Run The Jewels On Stageβwatch

 Lany Unveil Beautifully-twisted New Video And Other News You Might Have Missed Today

 Recreate These Five Makeup Looks From Your Favorite Music Videos

 Taking Back Sunday, Frank Iero, Sleep On It, More Featured On Compilation To Benefit Aclu

 Chelsea Grin Shred On New Track “american Dream,” Announce Tour With Ice Nine Kills

 Slaves Debut First Single Following Last Yearβs Sudden Breakupβlisten

 Fall Out Boy Are Supporting One Ok Rock On This Tour

 Mallory Knox Debut Amazing New Track “better Off Without You”βlisten

 Icarus The Owl Cover Vanessa Carltonβs βa Thousand Milesββexclusive

 Nascar Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shows Appreciation Of The Wonder Years, The Dangerous Summer

 Afi’s Return Quenches The Thirst Of Hardcore Fans While Picking Up New Ones Along The Way

 Backwordz Take On Political System With New Track βself Ownershipβ Featuring Attila’s Fronz

 Thy Art Is Murder Confirm Frontman Cj Mcmahon’s Return, Drop Killer New Trackβwatch


.
        BW&BK (Can.)
 Hammerfall Launch New Video Trailer For European Tour With Lancer, Gloryhammer
 Beautiful Creatures To Release Re-mixed Re-mastered Deluxe Edition Of Sophomore Album Deuce
 Brave History January 21st, 2017 - Iron Maiden, Tarja, Ugly Kid Joe, Loudness, Bon Jovi, MotΓrhead, And More!
 Members Of Stryper, Judas Priest, Whitesnake, Seven Witches And Skid Row Perform In Fourth Annual Randy Rhoads Remembered At Namm 2017; Video Avilable
 Kirk Hammett - "why Would I Even Think Of A Life Without Metallica?"
 Audioslave - Video Of First Live Performance In Over A Decade Posted
 Def Leppard Guitarist Vivian Campbell Talks Last In Line - "it's Nice To Get Back To Down And Dirty Rock N' Roll"
 Steven Tyler's Rare Hennessey Venom Gt Spyder Goes For $800,000 At Barrett-jackson Scottsdale Auction To Raise Funds For Veterans, Kids And Medical Research
 Saga To Call It Quits In 2017 - "it Will Be Bittersweet"
 Dio Disciples Perform At Hall Of Heavy Metal History; Fan-filmed Video Streaming
 Letters From The Fire β Worth The Pain European/uk Release Date Announced
 Deep Purpleβs Ian Paice Talks Long Goodbye Tour β βit May Be The Last Big Tour; We Donβt Knowβ
 Former Yngwie Malmsteen, Loudness Singer Michael Vescera Launches Vescera; Sign With Pure Steel Records
 Starsick System Sign With Pride & Joy Music
 Dragonforce, Revocation, Wovenwar Members To Take Part In Metal Blade Records Signing Session At Namm 2017
 Wretch β βthe Final Standβ Single Streaming
 Entombed A.d. Perform Live In Sacramento; Video Streaming
 Nightrage Streaming New Song βafflictionβ
 Sam Dunn Reviews Sepulturaβs Machine Messiah Album - βarguably The Best Record That This Band Has Produced In The Derrick Green-eraβ; Video
 Belphegor Issue Studio Update: Tracking Complete For Drums And Bass; Photos Posted
 Heart's Nancy Wilson Launches New Band Roadcase Royale; βget Loudβ Track Streaming
 Battle Beast Release Bringer Of Pain Video Trailer #2
 First Blood Streaming New Song βthese Are The Rulesβ
 Soen Featuring Former Amon Amarth / Opeth Drummer Martin Lopez Release βlucidityβ Music Video
 Memoriam Featuring Bolt Thrower, Benediction Members Release Video Trailer For Upcoming For The Fallen Album
 Gene Simmons And New Solo Band To Play Wizard World Comic Con Events; More Details Revealed
 The Charm The Fury Debut βdown On The Ropesβ Music Video
 Thy Art Is Murder Vocalist C.j. Mcmahon Returns; New Song βno Absolutionβ Streaming
 Havok Streaming New Song βhang βem Highβ Via Lyric Video
 Enemy Remains Release No Faith In Humanity Album; Full Stream Available

.
        FMQB (U.S.)
Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears Among People's Choice Award Winners - more

Quick Hits: Adele, Train, Arcade Fire - more

Quick Hits: Grammy Lineup, Audioslave, Third Eye Blind - more

Maroon 5 Scores Their Ninth #1 Top 40 Hit - more

Quick Hits: Lollapalooza Paris, Metallica, Brit Awards, U2, Radiohead, George Harrison, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds - more

Quick Hits: Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Fifty Shades Darker, Trent Reznor - more

U2, Chili Peppers, The Weeknd & Chance the Rapper Headlining Bonnaroo - more

Quick Hits: Ed Sheeran, Prince - more

Quick Hits: Rocklahoma, Prince's Estate, Big Sean, Shaky Knees Music Festival, Spoon - more

U2 Announce Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour - more


.
        hennemusic (Canada)
 hennemusic headlines
 VIDEO: Guns N' Roses resume Not In This Lifetime tour in Japan
 VIDEO: Metallica release performance with Lang Lang in Beijing
 Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson launches Roadcase Royale
 AUDIO: Judas Priest stream live Locked In from 30th anniversary Turbo reissue
 Iron Maiden announce North American tour
 Bob Seger issues free song tribute to Glenn Frey of The Eagles
 Brian May to publish Queen In 3D photo book
 VIDEO: Metallica joined by concert pianist Lang Lang in Beijing
 VIDEO: Black Sabbath play final German concert in Cologne

.
       Jam (Can.)
Rapper iLoveMakonnen comes out as gay iLoveMakonnen comes out as gay - more

Arcade Fire deliver new song 'I Give You Power' on eve of U.S. inauguration Arcade Fire is back with a new song that appears directly aimed at Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration. - more

'I know exactly what I'm going to do': Lady Gaga teases Super Bowl performance Lady Gaga has been preparing for her Super Bowl Halftime Show since she was four years old. - more

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica among Grammy performers LOS ANGELES — John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month. - more

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, Christine Mcvie working on duet album Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine Mcvie are working on a new album of duets. - more

Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week will feature country star Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and actor Jon Voight, organizers announced Friday. - more


.
       Lambgoat (U.S.)
 Stolas to release new album in March
 BackWordz' has unveiled a new song featuring Chris Fronzak (Attila).
 Havok' has debuted a new track from their forthcoming album.
 Turbid North set to record new album
 Hollow Earth announces North American tour
 A new Soen' (ex-Amon Amarth, Opeth) song and music video is available online.
 Slaves return with new single
 A new Chelsea Grin' track is now online.
 SharpTone Records signs Imminence
 Condemned announce new album, premiere song

.
       Metal Talk
 Kreator Still The Gods Of Violence
 Scorpions To Release New Album In Early 2018 And Continue Touring
 Cellar Darling Sign With Nuclear Blast
 Home Of Metal To Join Black Sabbath On Their Final Dates
 Iron Maiden To Tour North America In June/july
 Sepultura On The Up With 'machine Messiah'
 Steve Rothery Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane
 Fish Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'clutching At Straws' With Uk Tour
 Guns N' Roses And Sex Pistols Producer/engineer Bill Price Has Sadly Passed Away
 Metaltalk Gig Of The Week Glenn Hughes - The Voice Of Rock Returns

.
       Metal Underground (U.S.)
Richard Spencer Punched In The Face To Hatebreed's "Everyone Bleeds Now" Just For Fun: In case anyone missed it in the social media barrage, Richard Spencer (president of the white supremacist group National Policy Institute) managed to get himself clocked pretty good on live television yesterday. You might recall seeing Spencer&apos;s name in the news lately due to a dust up with the citizens of Whitefish in my home state of Montana, ... - more

Illimitable Dolor Streams New Track "Abandoned Cuts Of River" Australian atmospheric death/doom group Illimitable Dolor is gearing up to release a new self-titled album on March 22nd, 2017 via Transcending Obscurity Records. Today new song 'Abandoned Cuts of River' comes online and can be heard below. The album&apos;s full track listing consists of: 1. Rail of Moon, A Stone 2. Comet Dies or Shines (streaming h... - more

Cryptic Realms Posts Full "Enraptured By Horror" Album Cryptic Realms is an international collaborative death metal band, consisting of all active members of other bands such as Abyssus (Greece), Necrorite (USA/Mexico), Offal (Brazil) and Tritton (Mexico). New album 'Enraptured By Horror' saw official release at the tail end of 2016, and now all the tracks are online for streaming below or over at B... - more

Fall Of Carthage Streaming Full New Album "The Longed For Reckoning" Fall Of Carthage will release new album 'The Longed For Reckoning' on January 27th, 2017 through MDD Records, but today the entire release has come online for early streaming. These sixteen songs represent a genre-defying creativity and joy for experimentation, as well as a love for detail and natural sounds. Those who expect programmed blast be... - more

September Mourning Releases "20 Below" Music Video September Mourning just released an official music video for '20 Below,' taken off the 'Volume II' album, which is out now on Sumerian Records. '20 Below' follows the continuing story of human-reaper hybrid September through parallel story lines as she is pursued between two worlds. The band further comments: '&apos;20 Below&apos; is about ending the cycl... - more

Letters From The Fire Releasing "Worth The Pain" Album U.S. hard rock band Letters From The Fire will release debut album 'Worth The Pain' in Europe/UK on March 18th, 2017 via Sand Hill Records/Cargo Records. The album was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Kile Odell (Motionless in White, Cursed Sails, Killwhitneydead, Vanisher). The track listing is as follows: 1. Perfect Life 2. Mother... - more

Egonaut Premieres New Song & Music Video "Initium" From Upcoming New 2017 Album Swedenβs doom &apos;n&apos; roll metal band Egonaut premieres a new song and music video entitled 'Initium', taken from the band&apos;s upcoming new album, which will be out in stores sometime in 2017 via Mighty Music. The video was filmed and edited by Walka Sights and Sounds. Check out now 'Initium' below. - more

Hellmouth Premieres Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Oblivion" Detroit metal crossover outfit Hellmouth premieres the pre-release full-album stream of the band&apos;s upcoming new album 'Oblivion', which will arrive in stores January 27th via Fast Break! Records. Check out now 'Oblivion' in its entirety below. Says vocalist Jay Navarro about the upcoming full-length: - more

HellYeah Premieres New Music Video For "Love Falls" From "Undeniable" Album Hellyeah just released a new music video for 'Love Falls' which can be seen below. The clip was again produced and directed by William 'Wombat' Felch and comes off the 'Undeniable' album. - more

While She Sleeps Debuts Title Track Of Upcoming New Album "You Are We" While She Sleeps debuts the title track of the band&apos;s upcoming new crowdfunded album 'You Are We', which will be out in stores April 21st. Check out now 'You Are We' below. - more


.
       New Noise Magazine
 Jeff Rosenstock Release 'Pash Rash' Music Video

 Western Daughter Announce New LP, Stream New Single

 The Bombpops Stream New Song 'Jerk'

 Limited Vinyl Pressing of Mae 'The Everglow' Now Available

 First Blood Stream New Song 'These Are The Rules'

 Anti-Flag On Tour Now with Reel Big Fish

 Tight Whips' Talk About Their New Self-Titled EP

 Song Premiere: The Real McKenzies - 'Due West'

 The Charm The Fury Announce Sophomore Album, Release First Single/Video

 Album Review: Emptiness - 'Not For Music'


.
       Noisecreep
 Trivium's Matt Heafy: Last Three Drummers Were Session Members [UPDATE: Paul Wandtke Confirms Exit]
 Metallica's Lars Ulrich: Music Not 'Terribly Inspiring Anymore,' Film Is 'More Intriguing'
 Ozzy Osbourne, Avenged Sevenfold + Slayer to Headline Rock USA Festival
 Metal Allegiance: More Special Guests Announced + Loudwire to Stream Tomorrow's 'Fallen Heroes' Show
 Rammstein Tease Newly-Announced 'Paris' DVD / Blu-Ray With Wild Trailer
 James Hetfield Narrates New Documentary 'Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly'
 Watch Official Footage of Metallica Performing 'One' With Pianist Lang Lang in Beijing [Update]
 Obituary's 'Sentence Day' Delivers Punishing Groove and High-Flying Solos
 The Agonist Take on Hozier's 'Take Me to Church' in New Video
 Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Undergoes Life-Saving Partial Leg Amputation

.
       Blabbermouth


 Ex-QUEENSRΕΈCHE Singer GEOFF TATE: 'I Never Run Out Of Places To Play'

 UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Is A 'Little Bit Tired' Of People Comparing Who Plays ACCEPT Songs Better

 RICKY WARWICK Says THIN LIZZY's PHIL LYNOTT Is 'Best Frontman That Ever Lived'

 JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, SLAYER, MEGADETH, ALICE IN CHAINS Members Pay Tribute To 'Fallen Heroes' With METAL ALLEGIANCE (Video)

 GEORGE LYNCH: Video Of ESP Demo At NAMM Show

 PAPA ROACH Looks Back On South American Tour In First Part Of Video Diary

 ACT OF DEFIANCE/Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist CHRIS BRODERICK: Watch Highlights Of Replay Guitar Exchange Clinic

 Watch AUDIOSLAVE's First Performance In More Than A Decade

 SAGA To Call It Quits After 'Final Chapter' Of Touring

 Former LOUDNESS And YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Singer MICHAEL VESCERA Launches VESCERA Project

 JUDAS PRIEST, SKID ROW, Ex-QUIET RIOT, WHITESNAKE Members Take Part In Fourth Annual 'Randy Rhoads Remembered' (Video)

 DIO DISCIPLES Perform At 'Hall Of Heavy Metal History' (Video)

 BOBBY 'BLITZ' ELLSWORTH Says A Potential OVERKILL Biography Wouldn't Air 'Dirty Laundry'

 ANDREAS KISSER Says SEPULTURA Never Tried To 'Replace' MAX CAVALERA

 SOEN Feat. Ex-OPETH Drummer MARTIN LOPEZ: Watch Video For New Song 'Lucidity'

 ACCEPT: Quality Video Footage Of Paris Concert From SABATON European Tour

 GENE SIMMONS Joins With WIZARD WORLD To Perform At Local Shows In Five Cities

 TRIVIUM Frontman Downplays Latest Drummer Switch; PAUL WANDTKE Confirms Exit From Band

 IAN PAICE: DEEP PURPLE Hasn't Decided Yet If 'Long Goodbye' Will Be Band's Last Big Tour


.
        Loudwire (U.S.)
 Watch Our Playlist From Metal Allegiance's 'Tribute to Fallen Heroes' Show
 Chelsea Grin Announce North American Spring Tour, Release New Song 'American Dream'
 Watch Audioslave Perform 'Like a Stone' + More at Reunion Show
 Rammstein's 'Paris' Concert Film to Receive Theatrical Release

 Trivium's Matt Heafy: Last Three Drummers Were Session Members [UPDATE: Paul Wandtke Confirms Exit]
 Falling in Reverse Release New Song 'Loser' + 'Coming Home' Album Details
 Watch the Metal Allegiance 'Tribute to Fallen Heroes' Show Live From Anaheim!
 10 Greatest Metal Songwriters of All Time [Watch]
 Hellyeah Release Emotional 'Love Falls' Music Video, Announce Texas Tour

.
        Ultimate Classic Rock (U.S.)

 Saga to Call it Quits at the End of 2017
 45 Years Ago: Chuck Berry Kicks Keith Richards Off His Stage
 Mike Kellie, Drummer for Spooky Tooth, Dies
 Win a Pair of Tickets to See Def Leppard
 February 2017 New Music Releases
 Here's How to Stream Tonight's Metal Allegiance Concert Live
 Bret Michaels Performs at Armed Services Veterans Benefit Show 'Heroes Ball IV'
 50 Years Ago: The Rolling Stones Take a Step Toward Psychedelic Music on 'Between the Buttons'


.
        Antiquiet (U.S.)
 Music News Roundup For Jan. 20
 Music News Roundup For Jan. 19
 Music News Roundup For Jan. 18
 Music News Roundup For Jan. 17
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 13

.
        KROQ (U.S.)
 Photos: AFI Celebrates the Release of ‘The Blood Album' with Intimate Troubadour Show
 Daft Punk's ‘Homework' Turns 20: A Look Back at a Classic
 Movie Beat With Ralph Garman: 1/20/16
 Bel Air Mega-Mansion Hits The Market For A Cool Quarter-Billion
 Jamaican Bobsled Team Asks For Donations To Get To 2018 Olympics
 Kevin & Bean's Internet Roundup 1/20/17: An Honest Trailer Of Space Jame, Mouse Clicking World Record + More
 Arcade Fire Drop New Track ‘I Give You Power' Ft. Mavis Staples
 Travis Barker on Musink, Blink-182's Grammy Nomination + Transplants Update

 Metallica Adds Famous Pianist to ‘One' During China Performance

.
       Punk News
 Break-ups: Cheap Girls Break Up

 New Review Update: New Reviews For January 20, 2017

 Music: The Real Mckenzies: "due Westβ

 Jack White To Open Vinyl Pressing Plant

 Black Sabbath To Release 'the Ultimate Collection'

 The Wraith: 'shadow Flag'

 Slightly Stoopid To Produce $7,000 Weed-based Record

 Nofx Release New Video For "california Γber Alice (is It Too Late To Secede?)"

 Feb. 7 Proclaimed Clash Day In Washington, "nick Jones" Named As Guitarist

 Festivals &amp; Events: Gorilla Biscuits, Cro-mags, Title Fight To Play Outbreak Fest

 Sinners Sinners: "last Drop" (punknews Exclusive)

 Videos: Face To Face: "bent But Not Broken"

 Tours: Taking Meds (northeast/mid-west)

 Music: Iron Reagan: "take The Fall"

 Anti-inauguration Comp With Cayetana, Rosenstock, Farren, Pyle, Menzingers, Released


.
       rock nyc
 Country Music History β Essential Releases of 1983, Part II
 These Days: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
 Outernational Says No To The Fascist Regime With ‘Decision’
 Viral Selfie App Meitu Applied To Album Covers
 UK Top 10 Singles 1-20-17 – 1-26-17
 UK Top 10 Albums 1-20-17 – 1-26-17
 Be Here Early: New Music Releases 1-20-17 – 1-26-16
 These Days: Friday, January 20th, 2017
 The Slants Went Before Supreme Court To Trademark Their ‘Offensive’ Moniker
 Listen To Arcade Fire And Mavis Staples New Track, ‘I Give You Power’

.
       The Screen Door (U.S.)
 Spotify Playlist: 40 Years of Mayhem, Mystery and Music
 The Best Films of 2015
 Complete Concert Video: Michael Franti and Spearhead at Folsom Prison
 Song Inventory for 'Leap of Faith': 366 Songs In 366 Days
 Riot Fest Shares Emails Detailing St. Anthonyβs Threat to Sue if Not Paid More Than $150,000 Less Than Ten Days Before the Event

.
        The Music's Over
 RIP, Maggie Roche (January 21, 2017) The Roches
 RIP, Mike Kellie (January 19, 2017) Drummer For Spooky Tooth & The Only Ones
 RIP, Loalwa Braz (January 19, 2017) Brazilian Singer; Sang Lead On Hit Single, “Lambada”
 RIP, Steve Wright (January 16, 2017) Greg Kihn Band
 RIP, Greg Trooper (January 15, 2017) Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter

.

 
.

