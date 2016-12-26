Metallica Plan 'Unique And Special' Grammy Performance Metallica have announced that they will be making a 'unique and special' performance at this year's Grammy Awards - more

From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade From First To Last released their first new song with former frontman Sonny Moore (a.k.a. Skrillex) in over a decade

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison Being compared to Motley Crue was 'an insult' says former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate.

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Making Duets Album Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie reported that the band was back in the studio last year

Trent Reznor See Internet As 'Toxic Environment' For Music As Apple Music's Chief Creative Officer, one might think that Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor looks at the Internet

Former Guns N' Roses Star Out Of Comfort Zone Without Duff Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum admits being in a band without Duff McKagan

Graham Bonnet Regrets Quitting Rainbow Former Rainbow singer Graham Bonnet says in a new interview that he regrets his decision to leave the band

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam Thy Art Is Murder fans were treated to a reunion with former singer CJ McMahon at the 'UNIFY Festival' in Australia last week

Stephen Pearcy Downplays Bobby Blotzer's Role In Ratt Ratt made major big news recently when they revealed that most of the members have regrouped following a battle with Bobby Blotzer

Megadeth's Nick Menza Official Cause Of Death Filed With Court The official death certificate for former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza has been filed

Eagles of Death Metal Paris Attack Documentary Trailer Released The documentary Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) premieres on February 13th on HBO

Sebastian Bach Speaks Out About Today's Music Approach Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach reckons modern musicians have the recording process backwards and they have lost the magic

John Garcia Streams New Song 'Give Me 250ml' Former Kyuss frontman John Garcia has released a lyric video for his new track 'Give Me 250ml'.

Armored Saint Release March Of The Saint and Aftermath Live Videos Armored Saint are giving fans a little taste of their upcoming new live album with the release of videos of performances