From First To Last Release First New Song With Skrillex In A Decade Recap From First To Last released their first new song with former frontman Sonny Moore (a.k.a. Skrillex) in over a decade

Geoff Tate Insulted By Motley Crue Comparison Recap Being compared to Motley Crue was 'an insult' says former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate.

Fleetwood Macs Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Making Duets Album Recap Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie reported that the band was back in the studio last year

Trent Reznor See Internet As Toxic Environment For Music Recap As Apple Music's Chief Creative Officer, one might think that Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor looks at the Internet

Former Guns N Roses Star Out Of Comfort Zone Without Duff Recap Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum admits being in a band without Duff McKagan

Graham Bonnet Regrets Quitting Rainbow Recap Former Rainbow singer Graham Bonnet says in a new interview that he regrets his decision to leave the band

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam Recap Thy Art Is Murder fans were treated to a reunion with former singer CJ McMahon at the 'UNIFY Festival' in Australia last week

Stephen Pearcy Downplays Bobby Blotzers Role In Ratt Recap Ratt made major big news recently when they revealed that most of the members have regrouped following a battle with Bobby Blotzer

Megadeths Nick Menza Official Cause Of Death Filed With Court Recap The official death certificate for former Megadeth drummer Nick Menza has been filed

Eagles of Death Metal Paris Attack Documentary Trailer Released Recap The documentary Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) premieres on February 13th on HBO

Sebastian Bach Speaks Out About Todays Music Approach Recap Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach reckons modern musicians have the recording process backwards and they have lost the magic

Meek Mill Wants Celeb Boxing Match With Drake? Recap Meek Mill has reportedly started up his feud with Drake again. He is allegedly taking a page out of Chris Brown and Soulja Boy's book

Taylor Swift Teases Zayn Malik Collab In Birthday Message Recap 'HAPPY Z DAY.' That's the birthday message Taylor Swift left on Instagram for the now 24-year old Zayn Malik last Thursday

Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests Recap Michael Jackson's daughter Paris said she was 'incredibly offended' when she saw the trailer for the episode of the Sky Arts