        antiMusic (U.S.)
Journey and Asia Expand Tour Into Summer With New Leg Recap Asia announced that a second leg has been added to their upcoming tour with Journey. - more

Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer Recap Stone Temple Pilots' Robert and Dean DeLeo defended their decision to continue the band under the same name with a brand new singer - more

Robert Plant Guests On New Fairport Convention Album Recap Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant appears on the upcoming album by British folk-rock act Fairport Convention - more

Dave Mustaine Reveals More Megadeth Bootcamp Details Recap The planned Megadeth Bootcamp will be so 'freakin' metal' says band mainman Dave Mustaine. - more

Mew Releasing New Album Visuals In April Recap Mew have announced that they will be releasing their seventh studio album, which will be entitled Visuals, on April 28 - more

George Harrisons What Is Life Finally Gets a Music Video Recap When George Harrison released 'What Is Life' from his first solo album post-Beatles -- All Things Must Pass -- in 1971 - more

Alice In Chains Working On New Studio Album Recap Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez has confirmed that the Seattle band are in the studio recording - more

Pixies Announce U.S. Head Carrier Tour Dates Recap Pixies have announced that they will be following their upcoming global dates with the launch of a new U.S. tour this spring - more

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Biography Announced Recap An unauthorized biography of Metallica frontman James Hetfield will be released in April - more

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aokis Tonight Show Performance Goes Online Recap Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki made the U.S. debut of their song 'Just Hold On' on The Tonight Show - more

Duran Duran Add U.S. and Brazil Dates To Spring Tour Recap Duran Duran have expanded their upcoming spring dates for their 2017 World Tour, in support of their current album Paper Gods - more

Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Going Vegas Recap The Hakkasan Group is a leading purveyor of EDM delights to Las Vegas, one of the world's dance music capitals. - more

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80 Recap Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away Wednesday afternoon at the age of 80 - more

Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Preview Video For New Collaboration Recap Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik are teasing their music video for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever.' - more

Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show Recap Lady Gaga's frequent collaborator Tony Bennett will be involved in her really expensive Super Bowl Halftime Show - more


.
        AltPress
 Code Orange Fan Left With Shattered Jaw, Brain Bleeding Shares Statement Regarding Safety - Updated





 Facebook Aiming For A Bigger Slice Of The Music Industry With This New Hire

 10 New Songs We Bet You Didnβt Catch This Week

 Former Black Sabbath Keyboardist Geoff Nicholls Dies At 68

 This Makeup Artist Creates Stunning Album Artwork-inspired Beauty Looksβcheck It Out

 Mark Hoppus And Matty Healy Love This Blink-182 + The 1975 Mashup Just As Much As The Rest Of Us



 Actor John Hurt, Known For βharry Potter,β βalien,β Dies

 Optimistic Tinder User Tries Finding Love Through Eminem’s ‘stan’ Lyrics

 ‘arthur’ Theme Song Covered By Stephen Colbert, Ziggy Marley, Chance The Rapper Is Everything

 Wrecking Ball Festival Postponed Until 2018

 Juliet Simms Unveils Beautiful Piano Version Of Track And Other News You Might Have Missed Today

 Eddie Redmayne Narrating ‘harry Potter’ Spinoff ‘fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ Audiobook

 Amazing Interactive Graphic Defines Punk With Numbers

 11 Musiciansβ Tattoos And The Incredible Stories Behind Them

 Unbelievable Nintendo Fan Collects Every Single Nintendo Wii Game

 11 Alternative Music Videos With The Best Choreography, Ranked

 Listen To This Cover Of The 1975’s “girls” In The Style Of ‘enema Of The State’ Blink-182


.
        BW&BK (Can.)
 Ozzy Osbourne - βi Don't Think I'm A Fucking Sex Addictβ
 Watch Grim Reaper Frontman Steve Grimmett In Live Stream Update
 Alice In Chains Guitarist Jerry Cantrell Contrubtes Song To New Keanu Reeves Movie, John Wick: Chapter 2
 Brave History January 29th, 2017 - QueensrΕΈche, Ramones, Uriah Heep, Little Caeser, Sepultura, Lacuna Coil, Dream Theater, King Diamond, Overkill, Gamma Ray, Circle Ii Cirlce, Avantasia, Primal Fear, Prong, And More!
 Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Gus G. - "the New Album Is On Hold For Now"
 Immortal - Drum Recordings For New Album Complete
 Devin Townsend - New Gearwhore Episode Featuring Fractal Audio Axe Fx Ii Posted
 Former Guns N' Roses Bassist Tommy Stinson On His Departure - "i Hope That Was The Thing That Pushed The Reunion To Happen"
 Double Crush Syndrome - New Album Available For Pre-order; Cover Artwork And Tracklist Revealed
 Cactus βreduxβ - Carmine Appice Rebuilds Legendary Rock Band
 Megadeth - Jeepers Creepers In Seattle!
 Dark Funeral Win Swedenβs P3 Guld
 Brave History January 28th, 2017 - Black Sabbath, Anthrax, Armored Saint, Obituary, Traffic, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Triumph, Dark Funeral, Bullet For My Valentine, Heaven Shall Burn, Decrepit Birth, Metallica, And More!
 Former Black Sabbath Keyboardist Geoff Nicholls Dead At 68
 David Lee Rothβs Dog Unchained! Sued By Gardener Over Alleged Attack
 Sepultura Frontman Derrick Green On Fans That Prefer Band's Max Cavalera Era - "it Doesn't Really Bother Me Because I Respect Everyone's Opinion"
 Saigon Kick Members To Guest At Upcoming Soto Show In Tampa
 Alice Cooper And Lzzy Hale Perform With Beasto Blanco Live In Nashville; Fan-filmed Video Posted
 Original Great White Vocalist Jack Russell Weighs In On Current Ratt Court Battle Over Band Name - "there Really Is No Clear Winner; I Wish They Could Patch Things Up"
 Gojira's Joe Duplantier Presents New Charvel Signature Guitar (video)
 Cradle Of Filth's Lindsay Schoolcraft - "four Years Already?"
 Hmv Canada Going Out Of Business
 Hetroertzen Release βzealous Procreationβ Lyric Video
 Skid Row Guitarist Scotti Hill Talks About New Singer Zp Theart β βweβre Getting Ready To Go Back In The Studioβ¦ He Sounds Great With Usβ
 Suicide Silence β Eddie Hermida Talks About Recording Vocals For New Album; Video
 Sea Releases βonce We Were Deadβ Single, Video
 Brave History January 27th, 2017 - Iron Maiden, Pink Floyd, Thin Lizzy, Black N Blue, Keel, Faith No More, Crystal Ball, Slaughter, Edguy, Pig Destroyer, Blind Guardian, Skindred, Periphery, Venom, And More!
 Abysmal Dawn Featured In New Tour Tips (top 5) Episode; Video
 Junius Release βthe Queenβs Constellationβ Music Video; April Tour Dates Announced
 Uriah Heep Singer Bernie Shaw To Undergo βimportant Medical Procedureβ; February Tour Dates Canceled

.
        FMQB (U.S.)
The Weeknd, Muse & Twenty One Pilots Lead Firefly Fest Lineup - more

Quick Hits: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Taylor Swift & Zayn, Ciara, Mastodon - more

Quick Hits: Adam Lambert, Queen, Kendrick Lamar, Future - more

Quick Hits: Bruno Mars, Bunbury Music Festival, Nickleback - more

Quick Hits: Justin Timberlake, Fifth Harmony, Pixies - more

Sasquatch Fest Lineup Led by Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper & Frank Ocean - more

Quick Hits: The xx, Mumford & Sons, The 1975, The Decemberists, The Roches - more

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears Among People's Choice Award Winners - more

Quick Hits: Adele, Train, Arcade Fire - more

Quick Hits: Grammy Lineup, Audioslave, Third Eye Blind - more


.
        hennemusic (Canada)
 hennemusic headlines
 hennemusic headlines
 David Lee Roth sued by landscaper over alleged dog attack
 Former Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls dead at 68
 AUDIO: Judas Priest stream live track from 30th anniversary Turbo reissue
 AUDIO: Mastodon stream new single Sultan's Cruse
 Chickenfoot compilation to include new song Divine Termination
 Allman Brothers Band drummer's death ruled a suicide
 Mastodon announce seventh album Emperor Of Sand
 Queen and Adam Lambert announce North American tour

.
       Jam (Can.)
HMV's closure end of an era April 30 may be remembered as the day the music died — physically speaking. - more

Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall NEW YORK — Pearl Jam will be inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by frequent collaborator and rock legend Neil Young this spring. - more

Fergie loving being a M.I.L.F. Fergie is readying her comeback - more

Dierks Bentley hoping to play pickup hockey on Canadian tour Bentley doesn't mind the cold - more

Rapper iLoveMakonnen comes out as gay iLoveMakonnen comes out as gay - more

Arcade Fire deliver new song 'I Give You Power' on eve of U.S. inauguration Arcade Fire is back with a new song that appears directly aimed at Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration. - more


.
       Lambgoat (U.S.)
 The Number Twelve Looks Like You working on new music
 Once upon a time, record labels used to send out band publicity photos. I have a few.
 Code Orange fan with broken jaw, brain bleeding speaks out
 Amazon' is selling thousands of metal and hard rock albums right now for $5 or less. Have a look.
 Kreator' has released a music video for "Totalitarian Terror."
 Without Waves album set for release, new song online
 Junius' has premiered a song from their forthcoming album.
 I See Stars announce North American tour
 The Ongoing Concept, Hearts Like Lions tour dates
 Boston melodic hardcore band Funeral Attire' has unveiled a new track featuring Brendan Murphy (of Counterparts').

.
       Metal Talk
 Namm Week Delivers World Class Metal Every Night
 Asia, Magnum, Uriah Heep Artist Rodney Matthews As Busy As Ever
 Krokus Plug In The Jukebox With Some Smoking Big Rocks
 Metaltalk Gig Of The Week The End - Black Sabbath's Last Hurrah
 Music Industries Biggest And Best Come Together For Namm Week
 Black Sabbath Keyboardist Geoff Nicholls Passes Away
 Udo Dirkschneider Shows His Metal Heart To California
 Deborah Bonham Sweeps Away The Blues In Style
 Stars Out In Force For Inaugural Hall Of Heavy Metal History Inductions
 London Resonates With Hippy Love And Hard Rock In Flawless Glenn Hughes Performance

.
       Metal Underground (U.S.)
Voodoo Circle Posts "Heart Of Stone" With New Vocalist Herbie Langhans Voodoo Circle has released a re-recorded version of 'Heart Of Stone' with the band&apos;s new vocalist on board. Regarding that lineup change, Voodoo Circle also comments: 'Here we are... with the announcement many of you have been waiting for.... Voodoo Cirlce&apos;s new vocalist in none other than the fabulous... *drumroll*... HERBIE LANGHANS! 'You p... - more

Bathsheba Posts New Song "I, At The End Of Everything" Blackened Belgian doom/sludge cult Bathsheba has released new track 'I, At the End of Everything' for streaming online. The track hails from the band&apos;s debut album, 'Servus,' which is set for international release on February 24th via Svart Records. The full 'Servus' track listing is as follows: 1. Conjuration Of Fire 2. Ain Soph 3. Manifes... - more

Legionary Finishing New EP "The Final Stage Of Awakening" Following the 'Dominate &amp; Depopulate' release from back in 2015, Legionary is now working on a new mini-album coming next month. The band comments: 'We&apos;re getting closer to the finish line with our new EP &apos;The Final Stage Of Awakening.&apos; Just the bass recording remains! You can fully expect this EP to be out sometime in February (likely late Febr... - more

Holocausto Releasing "War Metal Massacre" Album Nuclear War Now! Productions has set March 1st the international release date for Holocausto&apos;s 'War Metal Massacre.' It is extremely rare that a band is able to recapture a sound that it first established over 30 years ago but then lost in the process of its evolution on later recordings. With the original lineup from the mid-1980s, Holocausto w... - more

God Of Atheists Issues New Album Delay Update The delays go marching on! Just under a year ago, Asgeir Mickelson&apos;s God Of Atheists project issued the latest update about waiting on five bass tracks before completing the album. Apparently, that&apos;s still the same delay. Today the God Of Atheists Facebook page was updated with this statement: 'Talked to Lars the other day. To make a long(er) st... - more

Sunday Old School: Edge Of Sanity Oh Sweden, sometimes you are too good to us. The Scandinavian country has long been one of rock and metal&apos;s biggest exporters, giving the world such great punk bands as Anti Cimex and Disfear, as well arguably the most creative death metal in history with the likes of the melodic In Flames and Dark Tranquillity, as well as the brutal, Unleashed and... - more

Destroyers Of All Premieres New Music Video For "Tormento" Portuguese progressive death / thrash metal outfit Destroyers Of All premieres a new music video for 'Tormento', taken from the band&apos;s latest album 'Bleak Fragments', out in stores via Mosher Records. The video was filmed and edited in Coimbra, Portugal, by director Guilherme Henriques (Belphegor, Acranius, Helheim, Wormed, Noctem, etc.). Check ... - more

Lantern Debuts New Song "Cleansing Of The Air" From Upcoming New Album "II: Morphosis" Finnish black/death metal entity Lantern debuts a new song entitled 'Cleansing Of The Air', taken from the upcoming new album 'II: Morphosis', which will be out in stores on March 17 via Dark Descent Records. Check out now 'Cleansing Of The Air' below. II : Morphosis by Lantern - more

Morta Skuld Premieres New Song "Breathe In the Black" From Upcoming New Album "Wounds Deeper Than Time" Milwaukee-based reinvigorated U.S. death metal outfit Morta Skuld premieres a new song entitled 'Breathe In the Black', taken from the upcoming new album 'Wounds Deeper Than Time', which will be released by Peaceville Records on February 17. Check out now 'Breathe In the Black' below. - more

Dead Limbs Streaming "Spiritus / Sulphur" Album In Full Dead Limbs just unleashed full-length album 'Spiritus / Sulphur' via Northern Silence Productions, and now a full stream has also come online via YouTube. Check it out below, and you can pick up a copy of the album via the Northern Silence webshop. 1. Golden Age 2. Echoes of Yore 3. The Craven&apos;s Pilgrimage 4. Monolith of Deceived Hollows 5. ... - more


.
       New Noise Magazine
 Photos: Code Orange, Youth Code, Lifeless, Of Feather and Bone at The Marquis Theater

 WSTR Forge Their Own Path Into The Kingdom Of Pop Punk

 Album Review: set and setting - 'Reflectionless'

 Video Premiere: Old Notes - 'Earthworms'

 Song Premiere: Satan Takes A Holiday - 'Ladder To Climb'

 Song Premiere: Icaria - 'Dilate Your Mind'

 Sisters In Christ Release PEARS/Vista Blue Record Store Day 2016 Split EP

 The Menzingers Announce East Coast Acoustic Shows

 Album Review: Oak - 'Your Mess As Much As Mine'

 Track By Track: Wild Domestic - 'Singular'


.
       Noisecreep
 Ronnie James Dio Hologram Set to Make U.S. Debut at 2017 Pollstar Awards
 Kreator's 'Totalitarian Terror' Music Video Recounts Experimental Medical Horrors of Nazi Germany
 Former Black Sabbath Keyboardist Geoff Nicholls Dead at 68
 Motionless in White's 'Eternally Yours' Battles Between Aggression and Bliss
 Watch Gene Hoglan's Drum Playthrough of Strapping Young Lad's 'Skeksis' Off Upcoming DVD
 Joey Jordison Won't Rule Out New Murderdolls Album
 Watch Iron Maiden's Live 'Wasted Years' Video + 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Bruce Dickinson Documentary Trailer
 X Japan Reveal 'We Are X' Soundtrack Details
 Mastodon Unleash Crushing New Track 'Sultan's Curse'
 New Mastodon Album Title, Artwork, Release Date + Track Listing Revealed

.
       Blabbermouth


 Watch VINCE NEIL Perform MΓTLEY CRΓE Classics In Uncasville, Connecticut

 Former ACCEPT Singer DAVID REECE Is 'Proud' Of 'Eat The Heat' Album

 OZZY OSBOURNE Backtracks On Sex Addiction Admission

 NICKO MCBRAIN Discusses IRON MAIDEN's 2017 Touring Plans (Video)

 TOMMY STINSON: 'I Wasn't Intending To Quit GUNS N' ROSES'

 JACK RUSSELL On RATT Legal Dispute: 'It's Hard To Hear Your Friend Telling Lies About Your Career Or Reinventing The Past'

 JOEY JORDISON On SLIPKNOT: 'Those Guys Are My Brothers Forever'

 QUIET RIOT Performs With New Singer SEANN NICOLS In Champaign, Illinois (Video)

 GEORGE LYNCH On DOKKEN Reunion: 'A Lot Of The Fans Were Really Moved By Seeing Us Together Again'

 Video: GUNS N' ROSES Performs In Kobe, Japan

 BAD BRAINS Frontman, 'Finding Joseph I' Filmmaker Discuss Movie, Oral History (Video)

 UNLOCKING THE TRUTH Teams Up With 'America's Got Talent' Star SKY KATZ For 'Rockstar' Single

 CARMINE APPICE Reinvents CACTUS Once Again

 BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN Pictures To Be Displayed As Part Of 'The Photography Of Kevin Estrada' Exhibit

 METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman' Covered By HARP TWINS (Video)

 Watch HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Sing AC/DC, AEROSMITH, HEART, PAT BENATAR Classics With THE EAST SIDE GAMBLERS

 RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram To Make U.S. Debut At POLLSTAR LIVE!'s 'Pollstar Awards'

 ALICE IN CHAINS' JERRY CANTRELL Contributes Song To 'John Wick: Chapter 2' Soundtrack

 Former PANTERA Bassist REX BROWN Says Making A Solo Album 'Was Cathartic'


.
        Loudwire (U.S.)
 Watch Chris Jericho + Chuck Billy Lead Metal Allegiance Tribute to Queen's Freddie Mercury
 Watch Metal Allegiance Salute David Bowie With Mark Osegueda + Phil Demmel
 Skillet Unleash Moving 'Stars' Video From 'The Shack' Soundtrack [Update]
 Ronnie James Dio Hologram Set to Make U.S. Debut at 2017 Pollstar Awards

 ShipRocked 2017: Day 4 - Artist Meet & Greets, Breaking Benjamin, Wilson, Crobot + More
 Metal Allegiance Honor Late Exodus Singer Paul Baloff With Gary Holt, Chuck Billy + Billy Sheehan
 31 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release 'Seventh Star'
 Kreator's 'Totalitarian Terror' Music Video Recounts Experimental Medical Horrors of Nazi Germany
 Former Black Sabbath Keyboardist Geoff Nicholls Dead at 68

.
        Ultimate Classic Rock (U.S.)
 Watch Mercedes' Coen Brothers-Directed Super Bowl Ad That Uses Steppenwolf's 'Born to Be Wild'
 Benny Collins, Journey Production Manager, Dies
 Black Sabbath Keyboardist Geoff Nicholls Dies
 Mastodon Reveal 'Emperor of Sand' Album Details, Release New 'Sultan's Curse' Single
 Watch the Lego Remake of David Bowie and Mick Jagger's 'Dancing in the Street' Video
 Joe Perry Says Aerosmith Are Planning a Lengthy Farewell: Exclusive Interview
 Read the Transcript of Butch Trucks' Final Interview
 Joe Walsh and Jackson Browne Top 'Love Rocks NYC' Concert's All-Star Lineup
 45 Years Ago: Jackson Browne Finally Sings His Own Songs on His Debut Album
 Neil Young, Rush and Jackson Browne Announced As Hall of Fame Induction Presenters

.
Sites with less frequent updates or articles that include other material besides news

.
        Antiquiet (U.S.)
 The Antiquiet Podcast is Born
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 27
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 26
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 24
 Music News Roundup for Jan. 23

.
        KROQ (U.S.)
 KROQ Locals Only Presents Summer Moon at the Troubadour February 27
 The Weeknd, Muse, Twenty One Pilots Highlight Firefly 2017 Lineup
 Jamiroquai Returns With New Video and Album Release Date
 Kevin & Bean's Internet Roundup 1/27/17: An Honest Trailer of Willy Wonka, Triump The Insult Comic Dog Attends The Inauguration + More
 Arcade Fire Drop New Versions of Mavis Staples Collaboration
 Beer Yoga Is Real, and Now We Love Yoga
 The Head and the Heart Debut ‘Rhythm & Blues' Video
 Your Dog Loves This Music
 Insane Clown Posse's D.C. Protest is Happening This Fall
 Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgarden Songs Featured on ‘Singles' Reissue

.
       Punk News
 Sunday Edition: Navel Gazing January 29, 2017

 New Review Update: New Reviews For January 27, 2017

 Podcast: Best Midwestern - Episode 46 - β¦like Usual, Tim Kinsella Ruins It

 Tours: Greg Graffin (north America)

 Bowling For Soup/runaway Kids/direct Hit! (midwest/east Coast)

 Blonde Summer: "sha La La" (punknews Exclusive)

 Cj Ramone: "moral To The Story"

 Videos: Mikey Erg Performs For Bridge City Sessions

 Podcast: Episodes 331 &amp; 332: Rock'n'roll Electoral College

 Tours: Matilda's Scoundrels Announce Tour

 Subhumans (uk) Announce Tour, Vinyl Reissues

 Tours: Teenage Bottlerocket And Nobodys To Play Two Shows

 The Band Ice Cream: "sand Dunes" (punknews Exclusive)

 Music: Pears / Vista Blue Split Given Wide Release

 Videos: Nothington Release Video, Announce Tour


.
       rock nyc
 A Visit At Sunset Sound, The Legendary Recording Studio
 UK Top 10 Singles 1-27-17 – 2-2-17
 Live Through This: rock nyc Top Concerts 1-30-16 – 1-5-16
 These Days: Sunday, January 29th, 2017
 Steve Jones’ Book Signing At Book Soup, Saturday January 28th 2017
 Sneak Peaks: New Album Releases 2-3-17 – 2-9-16
 These Days: Saturday, January 28th, 2017
 Not With The Band: Separating Music From Politics? Are You Kidding?
 Country Music History β Essential Releases of 1985, Part I
 Father John Misty’s ‘Pure Comedy’ Explains The Current State Of Humanity In 6 Minutes And Half

.
       The Screen Door (U.S.)
 Spotify Playlist: 40 Years of Mayhem, Mystery and Music
 The Best Films of 2015
 Complete Concert Video: Michael Franti and Spearhead at Folsom Prison
 Song Inventory for 'Leap of Faith': 366 Songs In 366 Days
 Riot Fest Shares Emails Detailing St. Anthonyβs Threat to Sue if Not Paid More Than $150,000 Less Than Ten Days Before the Event

.
        The Music's Over
 RIP, Butch Trucks (January 24, 2017) The Allman Brothers
 RIP, Bimba BosΓ© (January 23, 2017) Popular Spanish Singer, Model & Actress
 RIP, Jaki Liebezeit (January 22, 2017) Drummer For Can
 RIP, Pete Overend Watts (January 22, 2017) Mott The Hoople
 RIP, Maggie Roche (January 21, 2017) The Roches

.

 
.

advertisement


