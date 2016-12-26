|
Ashenspire Posts "Restless Giants" Lyric Video Scottish avant-garde blackened metal band Ashenspire today reveals a lyric video for 'Restless Giants.' The video features images of Glasgow while the harrowing track plays in the background.
The track is taken from new album 'Speak Not of the Laudanum Quandary,' which will be released on January 20th. The band commented:
'Drawing particularl... - more
Mortiis Announces "The Great Corrupter" Remix Album On the heels of last yearβs long-awaited 'The Great Deceiver' album, Mortiis will issue 'The Great Corrupter' on April 21st.
The Great Corrupter begins with tracks from the previous album, deconstructed and masterfully βcorruptedβ by Chris Vrenna, Rhys Fulber, Die Krupps, John Fryer, Godflesh, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Ra... - more
BlackForce Streaming New EP "Slaves To Reality" Today the 'Slaves To Reality' EP from Brazilian thrash/death metal band BlackForce is now available for streaming below. On January 19th, the EP will also come online as a free download. The EP's track listing consists of these five songs:
1. Calm before the storm (2:27)
2. Downfall (2:50)
3. Madness (3:28)
4. War has begun (4:59)
5. Enslave... - more
Siberian Streaming New Single "Kingdoms" Siberian's third single 'Kingdoms' has come online, showing the band's influences from the Scandinavian metal and the American sludge scenes.
The track is taken from Siberian's upcoming album 'Through Ages of Sleep,' set to be released on the 24th of February via The Sign Records.
If you missed it, another cut from the impending album can sti... - more
Nasty Surgeons Releases New Album "Exhumation Requiem" Spanish death metal band Nasty Surgeons - featuring members from Mistweaver and Mass Burial - just released debut album 'Exhumation Requiem' via Xtreem Music. Listen in to to a full stream via the Bandcamp player provided below. The album's track listing is as follows:
01. The Resurrectionists
02. The Creation of the Monstrosity
03. Human Fles... - more
Temptation's Wings Releasing New Album "Skulthor Ebonblade" North Carolina doom trio Temptation's Wings will release concept album 'Skulthor Ebonblade' on March 10th, 2017.
Following the release of 2012 EP 'Legends of the Tusk,' the new full-length release is the culmination of a decade spent continually improving and refining a thrashy doom metal style. The results speak for themselves, as 'Skulthor Ebo... - more
Pilgrim Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Heavy Temple This spring, the doom titans from Pilgrim will decimate the American East Coast with up-and-coming psych/doom trio Heavy Temple. The tour will consist of 11 shows in 11 days, from March 2nd to March 12th and will coincide with the vinyl release of Heavy Temple's 'Chassit' album through Van Records.
Pilgrim commented: 'We are eager to get back on... - more
Langfinger Kicking Off European Tour Dates Gothenburg power trio Langfinger will kick 2017 into gear with a sixteen-date European tour. Slated to begin on January 27th, the band will be joined by labelmates Captain Crimson and Orsak:Oslo on select dates. Additional dates will be announced in the weeks to come.
'It's time to bring the Langfinger machine on the road and we're really excite... - more
Code Posts New "Affliction" Version From "Lost Signal" U.K. based progressive black metal/rock outfit Code just released another new track from imminent EP 'Lost Signal,' due out on the 27th of January via Agonia Records. Get a taste of what's coming with this stream of the song 'Affliction.'
The upcoming EP is a meeting of ages and a blurring of line: in the summer of 2015, Cide spent some time in ... - more
Wreche Debuts New Song "Angel City" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album Los Angeles avantgarde black metal duo Wreche - consisting of pianist John Steven Morgan and drummer Barret Baumgart - debuts a new song titled 'Angel City', taken from the upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out in stores early this year.
Describes the outfit its own music: 'Wreche pushes the possibilities of piano and drums into a ... - more
