Light Of The Morning Star Posts New Song "Ophidian" Today the occult metal project Light of the Morning Star premieres new track 'Ophidian' online - listen in below. The track hails from debut full-length album 'Nocta' (reviewed here), which is set for international release on March 3rd via Iron Bonehead Productions.
1. Nocta
2. Coffinwood
3. Serpent Lanterns
4. Grey Carriages
5. Crescentligh... - more
Iron Reagan Streams "Crossover Ministry" Album The crossover deviants from Iron Reagan just released new album 'Crossover Ministry' via Relapse Records. Iron Reagan calls upon thee to join the holy order of thrash with 18 tracks of frantic, punk-metal fury!
All the songs have also come online for streaming today and can be heard below. If you like what you hear from the 'Crossover Ministry' ... - more
Imperium Dekadenz Announces New European Tour Dates Imperium Dekadenz just announced a string of headlining shows and festival appearances in Europe for later this year.
The tour, which kicks off on February 4th in Minsk, sees the band performing at Wacken Open Air, Gothoom Open Air Fest, Barther Open Air, and many more. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found below.
Regarding the tou... - more
Loudguns Posts New Lyric Video Singles The wait is finally over for 80's hard rock fans: after a year of hiatus the thunderous Fnnish group Loudguns is back with a new double single release including two new tracks: 'Billie The Queen' & 'These Dreams.'
These two tracks are culled from upcoming 3rd album 'Revolution Days.' Loaded with a new singer Olli Kärki, Loudguns launches this ne... - more
OmnisighT Posts "Seven Sisters" Lyric Video Bringing progressive metal into new dimensions for those who enjoy explosive adventure, the Vancouver virtuosos from OmnisighT recently unleashed latest effort 'Power of One.'
Today the band is excited to share with fans a new lyric video for the 'Seven Sisters' track in support of that EP. Vocalist / guitarist Raj Krishna explains:
'I wrote ... - more
Abbath Announces Latin American Tour With Amon Amarth Abbath, the new incarnation of former Immortal frontman Abbath Doom Occulta, has announced a Latin American tour.
The 'Jomsviking Latin America' tour 2017 kicks off on May 26th and sees Abbath touring alongside Sweden's Amon Amarth.
Abbath will be touring in support of his self-titled album from 2016, which managed to take home our Best Debut... - more
Aerial Posts "Foreign Coast" Music Video Progressive metalcore quartet Aerial has released a new music video titled 'Foreign Coast' and taken off 2016 EP 'Foresight.'
After spending six months in the U.K. writing and recording, the band reached out to Keaton Goldwire of Invent, Animate and Jesse Cash of Erra to produce the five track EP. Mixed and mastered by Brian Hood (Memphis May Fi... - more
Veonity To Support Freedom Call On European Tour Veonity will head out for a European tour starting on February 7th, 2017. Following recent gigs with Sabaton, this Veonity will be supporting power metal group Freedom Call across Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland. After wrapping up that trek, Venocity will make an appearance at Vicious Rock Festival in Sweden on July 8th.
The band is still promo... - more
Skeletal Releases Debut Album "Dreadful Life" After forming back in 2007, Finnish death metal squadron Skeletal is now releasing a debut full-length album today - February 3rd, 2017.
'Dreadful Life' is the band's first full studio album, and was recorded and mixed by Tom Brooke at Tonehaven recording studio. The album features eight songs that can be heard below or over at Spotify here.
... - more
Rottenness Signs With Gore House Productions Gore House Productions is proud to announce the signing of Mexican brutal grinding legion, Rottenness, and issued this statement about the band:
'Since its inception in 1994, the Yucatán based beast has made a mark onto the fast growing death metal scene. Rottenness has not only become one of Mexico's most active extreme acts, but has also witho... - more
