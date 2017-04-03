The Zombies Reschedule Dates After Frontman Suffers Infection

The band shared the good news that Blunstone is now recovering rapidly from the infection and their shows in Ridgefield, CT, Boston and Northampton, MA are now rescheduled to take place in May.

The postponed shows had been scheduled to take place this past Tuesday in Ridgefield, Connecticut; Thursday in Boston; and tonight in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The band originally broke the news about the postponements with "While Colin Blunstone is getting better and recovering from his bacterial infection, he's not yet able to travel and perform.

"We are working diligently on rescheduling dates for the Ridgefield Playhouse show as well as The Wilbur Theatre in Boston. Thanks for being patient with us. We know a lot of you have traveled far, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, but his full recovery is of our utmost importance, as well as rescheduling these performances for you!"

The band issued a follow up announcement of the new dates "Fortunately, the venues were kind enough to work with us to reschedule these shows for the fans. The new dates will be: May 8, 2017 The Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT, May 9, 2017 The Wilbur Theatre Boston, MA, and May 10, 2017 The Calvin Theatre Northampton, MA."