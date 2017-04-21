Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke

During a concert in Berkeley, CA, Thom Yorke ran into some sort of glitch and sighed "Aw, s—" into the microphone. Without missing a beat, Jonny Greenwood sampled and looped the expletive as "Give Up the Ghost" got off the ground, throwing Yorke off his game and the audience into stitches.

During Radiohead's Coachella set over the weekend, sound dropped out during performances of "15 Step" and "Full Stop," which prompted Yorke to announce, "F—in' aliens again." Sometimes it's aliens; Other times it's just your lead guitarist pulling a prank. Watch Greenwood's quick-thinking gag here.