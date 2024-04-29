Serj Tankian Shares Teaser For New Single 'A.F. Day'

(Prime PR) System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has announced he'll officially release his new single and video "A.F. Day" on Friday, May 17 via Gibson Records and he has shared a teaser for the track.

"A.F. Day" which will also appear on Serj's forthcoming EP titled FOUNDATIONS--due Fall 2024--fits right into the singer-songwriter's canon and his ability to dive straight into longstanding cultural issues and thoughts that have smoldered to the top of our daily reality demanding to be acknowledged. The vital and raw anthem drives "Twice sorrowed by mistake for the color of my step seems too dry. The Ruby of the north is red yet it's green for the blind consent of our time. Another Day Another Day Another Day Another Day. Another F***ing Day Another F***ing Day Another F***ing Day Another F***ing Day. Medieval educators locking horns at the playground at 5, Real live police crime shows. Submission of the population at large. The blind man cannot see all the marchers on the opposite side."

Speaking about the new track, Serj Tankian reveals, "This is a song I wrote in the early days of SOAD that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, it's a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity."

The new single and forthcoming EP kick off a massive year for Serj Tankian, which will see him release his exhilarating, thoughtful, and beautifully written debut memoir DOWN WITH THE SYSTEM via Hachette Books on May 14, with book events in New York City and Brooklyn at Barnes and Noble-Union Square May 14 and at Powerhouse Arena May 15, and in Los Angeles at Barnes and Noble-The Grove May 21 and at Book Soup on May 24 . On August 17, Serj will perform with System Of A Down for a headlining, sold-out show at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA. Expect more news soon re Serj Tankian's EP release titled FOUNDATIONS coming Fall 2024.

