Slipknot Announce Knotfest Iowa Lineup

(another side) Knotfest Iowa is upon us. Today the globally renowned event has revealed its 2024 lineup including the hometown return of Slipknot, the festival's headliner and founders. With a unique set drawing heavily from their 1999 debut, Slipknot will celebrate 25 years of the self-titled album along with their fans, in the band's birthplace of Iowa.
Slipknot are bigger than ever. Those who witnessed those early days could justifiably have thought the band would never last this long - most artists that debut with such a burning intensity and a complete disregard for the existing paradigm, cannot last. But Slipknot's unapologetic ferocity spoke to an entire generation, and quicker than anyone outside the band expected, they were also speaking FOR that generation. Now generations in, Slipknot's message, songs and art resonate even more powerfully. This is where it all began.
This singular moment in Slipknot history will be amplified with the event's stacked lineup - Till Lindemann from Rammstein, Kentucky's vibrant hardcore/metal forerunners Knocked Loose, metalcore influencers Hatebreed and Poison The Well, heavy metal icons GWAR, Des Moines natives Vended, in addition to Dying Wish, Zulu, Twin Temple, Holy Wars, Swollen Teeth and Spine & Dose.
Knotfest Iowa 2024 takes over Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, September 21. This year's event will be held at Waterworks Park, which is adjacent to downtown Des Moines and where Slipknot played in 2000 on the legendary Tattoo the Earth tour.
Knotfest Iowa is thrilled to announce it will debut a revamped Knotfest Museum celebrating Slipknot's 25 year career. A staple at Knotfests all over the world, the ante is upped this year - the Museum Experience will feature a jaw-dropping collection of artifacts from the band's history, making this a can't miss opportunity for fans. Tickets are strictly limited.
