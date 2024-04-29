Kings Of Thrash Announce Anarchy in the UK Tour

(Chipster) Kings Of Thrash announce their long-awaited "Anarchy in the UK" tour with special guests Andry and Hellgrimm. The tour is set to kick off October 24, 2024 and run through November 02, 2024. This highly anticipated tour will feature none other than Grammy Award Winning Bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, drummer Fred Aching and vocalist/guitarist Chaz Leon.

The tour promises an electrifying experience for fans as Kings Of Thrash makes its debut in the United Kingdom, paying homage to the birthplace of heavy metal. This tour holds special significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking album "Youthanasia," platinum (USA) and gold (UK) a milestone in Ellefson's illustrious career.

"We are super thrilled to finally bring Kings Of Thrash to the UK, in many ways the origins of heavy metal," said David Ellefson. "Even more so, celebrating some highlights of the 30th anniversary of the 'Youthanasia' album. The UK has been such a fantastic supporter for more than 40 years of our music, so it'll be great to bring to our fans rare tracks and highlights of some of the most monumental albums in thrash metal history."

Says Jeff Young, "I can't wait to get back to the UK! The last time I played there was with Megadeth in 1988 at Castle Donington for the "Monsters of Rock" festival, so this return trip is long overdue!"

In addition to commemorating the "Youthanasia" anniversary, the tour will also showcase select cuts from "Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good", "So Far...So Good... So What!", and "Peace Sells...But Who's Buying?" promising an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The "Anarchy in the UK" tour will be a testament to Kings Of Thrash's enduring legacy and their unwavering commitment to delivering high-octane performances that captivate audiences worldwide. Dates are as follows:

THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER - THE CAMDEN UNDERWORLD, LONDON, ENGLAND

SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER - THE WATERLOO MUSIC BAR, BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER - OLD FIRE STATION, CARLISLE, ENGLAND

MONDAY 28 OCTOBER - LA BELLE ANGELE, EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER - OPIUM LIVE!, DUBLIN, IRELAND

WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER - LIMELIGHT 1, BELFAST, N.IRELAND

FRIDAY 01 NOVEMBER - CORPORATION, SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND SATURDAY 02 NOVEMBER - ACADEMY 3, MANCHESTER, ENGLAND

Limited edition VIP upgrades, Stage Used basses, Best of the West on CD DIGIPAK and LP will be available.

