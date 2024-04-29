Kings Of Thrash Announce Anarchy in the UK Tour

(Chipster) Kings Of Thrash announce their long-awaited "Anarchy in the UK" tour with special guests Andry and Hellgrimm. The tour is set to kick off October 24, 2024 and run through November 02, 2024. This highly anticipated tour will feature none other than Grammy Award Winning Bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Jeff Young, drummer Fred Aching and vocalist/guitarist Chaz Leon.
The tour promises an electrifying experience for fans as Kings Of Thrash makes its debut in the United Kingdom, paying homage to the birthplace of heavy metal. This tour holds special significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking album "Youthanasia," platinum (USA) and gold (UK) a milestone in Ellefson's illustrious career.
"We are super thrilled to finally bring Kings Of Thrash to the UK, in many ways the origins of heavy metal," said David Ellefson. "Even more so, celebrating some highlights of the 30th anniversary of the 'Youthanasia' album. The UK has been such a fantastic supporter for more than 40 years of our music, so it'll be great to bring to our fans rare tracks and highlights of some of the most monumental albums in thrash metal history."
Says Jeff Young, "I can't wait to get back to the UK! The last time I played there was with Megadeth in 1988 at Castle Donington for the "Monsters of Rock" festival, so this return trip is long overdue!"
In addition to commemorating the "Youthanasia" anniversary, the tour will also showcase select cuts from "Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good", "So Far...So Good... So What!", and "Peace Sells...But Who's Buying?" promising an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.
The "Anarchy in the UK" tour will be a testament to Kings Of Thrash's enduring legacy and their unwavering commitment to delivering high-octane performances that captivate audiences worldwide. Dates are as follows:
THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER - THE CAMDEN UNDERWORLD, LONDON, ENGLAND
SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER - THE WATERLOO MUSIC BAR, BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER - OLD FIRE STATION, CARLISLE, ENGLAND
MONDAY 28 OCTOBER - LA BELLE ANGELE, EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND
TUESDAY 29 OCTOBER - OPIUM LIVE!, DUBLIN, IRELAND
WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER - LIMELIGHT 1, BELFAST, N.IRELAND
FRIDAY 01 NOVEMBER - CORPORATION, SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND SATURDAY 02 NOVEMBER - ACADEMY 3, MANCHESTER, ENGLAND
Limited edition VIP upgrades, Stage Used basses, Best of the West on CD DIGIPAK and LP will be available.
Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Announce Thrashin' USA Tour
Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour
Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour
Def Leppard Celebrate Pyromania's 40th Anniversary- Billy Idol Shares Previously Unreleased Song From Rebel Yell Sessions- more
Watch Motley Crue's 'Dogs Of War' Video- blink-182 Tour- Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs- more
Eric Church Surprised Fans With Soulful Stagecoach Performance- Kenny Chesney Joined By Kelsea Ballerini At Sun Goes Down Tour Stop- more
Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Shallow Side Recruit Elias Soriano For 'Filters'
Kings Of Thrash Announce Anarchy in the UK Tour
William Shatner Announces New Project With Animated 'Elephants And Termites' Lyric Video
Rush In The Studio For 'Grace Under Pressure' 40th Anniversary
Singled Out: Holly Lerski's Nepenthe
The Dead Daisies Preview 'Light 'Em Up'
Def Leppard Celebrate Pyromania's 40th Anniversary
Billy Idol Shares Previously Unreleased Song From Rebel Yell Sessions