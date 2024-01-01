.

Kandace Springs - Run Your Race


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Springs is a pianist with a soulful voice, a combination that makes her perfectly suited to jazz and R&B, and jazz-tinged R&B like the album's title cut. "Run Your Race" is delicate in melody and with its sad but hopeful lyrics; the song is about Springs' late father and how Kandace knows he's free now and how she hopes to reunite with him one day. The song will resonate with many listeners who are feeling loss; they don't need to know how personal the song is to Springs to experience that; they will feel it. "Chasing Shadows" is an understated pop gem, bright and airy and not at all boisterous, with flute parts that flirt with Springs' carefree vocals. The cut is about being in the throes of love and the music conveys that feeling nicely. "We'll Find a Way" is pure jazz where the music and Kandace's vocals emulate what you might hear in a classy jazz club; its slinky and sexy vibe will have couples cuddling whether in the club or at home on the couch. "Wild is the Wind" is breathy and understated, reminding in ways of great singers like Sade. "Pulse" is gentle R&B/pop, the self-explanatory "I'm Still Lonely" is a heartfelt jazz confession that again will resonate with many listeners while closing cut "If I Had My Way" is a love note to a partner who might not yet realize the seriousness of the relationship they're in. Relaxing and very romantic, Run Your Race is easy to fall in love with.

Rating:

