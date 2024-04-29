Shallow Side Recruit Elias Soriano For 'Filters'

(TE) Cullman, AL rockers Shallow Side have released their new single "Filters". It is the band's first collaboration and they were excited to have Elias Soriano of NONPOINT not only help create parts of the song but be a part of the music video.
"Filters" is likely the heaviest song in Shallow Side's catalog, and with a brutally blistering bridge piece by NONPOINT's Elias Soriano, it should come as no surprise. This song embodies the essence of what the band wanted to achieve in a new album, both lyrically and compositionally.
"Filters" is the 3rd single to released from their forthcoming album RELFECTIONS due out on 7-19-2024 through Thermal Entertainment. It's the follow up to "You're The Reason" released in 2023 which brought Shallow Side more radio success. The song charted here in the United States at #30 on Billboard; #33 on Mediabase; #14 of SMR; #29 on Auxio charts.
