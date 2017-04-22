Big Boi Confirms Album and Streams New Track 'Mic Jack'

He first proclaimed that the album would be called "Boomiverse", in a teaser clip on social media. Captioning his video, the rapper wrote, "#New Album #BOOMIVERSE Coming Soon!"

The OutKast star then shared the first single, a track called "Mic Jack". Boomiverse will be released this June and also features guest slots from Jeezy and Run the Jewels' Killer Mike on a track called "Kill Jill." Stream the new track here.