Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift

"I didn't want to write 'stories,'" he said. "I wanted to write my stories, things that happened to me. The number-one thing was I wanted to be honest. I hadn't done that before."

Though that may sound like a dig at One Direction's expense, Styles maintains a diplomatic disposition on the group that made him a star. "I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future," he said. "The band changed my life, gave me everything."

When pressed about his relationship with Taylor Swift, he remembered a date on which they were stalked by paparazzi on a walk. "Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it - I just wanted it to be a normal date."

And though he and Swift don't appear to be in touch, Styles knows that "Out of the Woods" and "Style" were reportedly written about him -- and they're inescapable.

"I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not…" he said. "But the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere."

See Harry's Rolling Stone cover here. Read more here.