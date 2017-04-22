|
Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift
.
(Radio.com) Harry Styles' self-titled debut solo album will hit on May 12, and the former One Directioner snagged the cover of Rolling Stone to announce his next chapter. In the cover story, Styles says his new music marks a sharp departure from the boy band material that made him famous: The new songs come from a truer place. "I didn't want to write 'stories,'" he said. "I wanted to write my stories, things that happened to me. The number-one thing was I wanted to be honest. I hadn't done that before." Though that may sound like a dig at One Direction's expense, Styles maintains a diplomatic disposition on the group that made him a star. "I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future," he said. "The band changed my life, gave me everything." When pressed about his relationship with Taylor Swift, he remembered a date on which they were stalked by paparazzi on a walk. "Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it - I just wanted it to be a normal date." And though he and Swift don't appear to be in touch, Styles knows that "Out of the Woods" and "Style" were reportedly written about him -- and they're inescapable. "I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not…" he said. "But the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere." See Harry's Rolling Stone cover here. Read more here.
"I didn't want to write 'stories,'" he said. "I wanted to write my stories, things that happened to me. The number-one thing was I wanted to be honest. I hadn't done that before."
Though that may sound like a dig at One Direction's expense, Styles maintains a diplomatic disposition on the group that made him a star. "I love the band, and would never rule out anything in the future," he said. "The band changed my life, gave me everything."
When pressed about his relationship with Taylor Swift, he remembered a date on which they were stalked by paparazzi on a walk. "Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it - I just wanted it to be a normal date."
And though he and Swift don't appear to be in touch, Styles knows that "Out of the Woods" and "Style" were reportedly written about him -- and they're inescapable.
"I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not…" he said. "But the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere."
See Harry's Rolling Stone cover here. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire
• Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album
• Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart
• Linkin Park Star Explains Band's Change In Musical Direction
• Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV
• Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album
• Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future
• Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy
• Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour
• Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke
• Jimmy Kimmel Shares Bonus Dreamcar Performance
• Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour
• Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'
• Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show
• Coldplay Battling Themselves For Songwriting Award
• Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift
• Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Teen Fan
• Shania Twain To Debut New Music At Festival
• Justin Bieber Goes Bilingual For 'Despacito' Remix
• Mac Miller And Ty Dolla Sign Release Epic 'Cinderella' Video
• Linkin Park Added To Expanded SPF Weekend Lineup
• Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'
• Did Luke Bryan Help Predators Score Playoff Sweep
• Migos Get Cultured With Mike Tyson In Vegas
• Tyler, The Creator Behind Bill Nye's New Theme Song
• Big Boi Confirms Album and Streams New Track 'Mic Jack'
• Anderson .Paak Performs 'Girl' Live With The Internet
• Shawn Mendes Streams New Song 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
• Gucci Mane Delivers New Song Called 'Coachella'
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.