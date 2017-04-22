|
Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'
.
(Radio.com) DNCE, the band fronted by former Jonas Brother Joe Jonas, and which features drummer Jack Lawless, guitarist JinJoo Lee and bassist Cole Whittle, released a new stand-alone single, "Kissing Strangers." "Cake By the Ocean" was inspired by their Swedish producers, Mattman and Robin, who confused the term "sex on the beach" with "cake by the ocean." And "Kissing Strangers" sticks with similar subject matter, as Joe told us. "'Kissing Strangers' is a song about having fun with a stranger, getting to know them a little better, [and then] they're no longer a stranger. Just finding yourself; finding who you want to be with." If that wasn't sexy enough, they also invited a guest on the track as well. "We have the amazing, beautiful, talented Nicki Minaj on the track as well. We shot the music video in L.A. a week ago, and we can't wait to share that." "We're huge fans of her work," Joe explained. "And it was an immediate thought to have her be a part of the song, so we sent her the track, she wrote her verse in like, five minutes, and came out exactly how we'd hopes and she kills it… in the best way." Read more here.
"Cake By the Ocean" was inspired by their Swedish producers, Mattman and Robin, who confused the term "sex on the beach" with "cake by the ocean." And "Kissing Strangers" sticks with similar subject matter, as Joe told us.
"'Kissing Strangers' is a song about having fun with a stranger, getting to know them a little better, [and then] they're no longer a stranger. Just finding yourself; finding who you want to be with."
If that wasn't sexy enough, they also invited a guest on the track as well. "We have the amazing, beautiful, talented Nicki Minaj on the track as well. We shot the music video in L.A. a week ago, and we can't wait to share that."
"We're huge fans of her work," Joe explained. "And it was an immediate thought to have her be a part of the song, so we sent her the track, she wrote her verse in like, five minutes, and came out exactly how we'd hopes and she kills it… in the best way." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire
• Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album
• Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart
• Linkin Park Star Explains Band's Change In Musical Direction
• Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV
• Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album
• Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future
• Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy
• Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour
• Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke
• Jimmy Kimmel Shares Bonus Dreamcar Performance
• Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour
• Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'
• Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show
• Coldplay Battling Themselves For Songwriting Award
• Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift
• Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Teen Fan
• Shania Twain To Debut New Music At Festival
• Justin Bieber Goes Bilingual For 'Despacito' Remix
• Mac Miller And Ty Dolla Sign Release Epic 'Cinderella' Video
• Linkin Park Added To Expanded SPF Weekend Lineup
• Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'
• Did Luke Bryan Help Predators Score Playoff Sweep
• Migos Get Cultured With Mike Tyson In Vegas
• Tyler, The Creator Behind Bill Nye's New Theme Song
• Big Boi Confirms Album and Streams New Track 'Mic Jack'
• Anderson .Paak Performs 'Girl' Live With The Internet
• Shawn Mendes Streams New Song 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
• Gucci Mane Delivers New Song Called 'Coachella'
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.