Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'

"Cake By the Ocean" was inspired by their Swedish producers, Mattman and Robin, who confused the term "sex on the beach" with "cake by the ocean." And "Kissing Strangers" sticks with similar subject matter, as Joe told us.

"'Kissing Strangers' is a song about having fun with a stranger, getting to know them a little better, [and then] they're no longer a stranger. Just finding yourself; finding who you want to be with."

If that wasn't sexy enough, they also invited a guest on the track as well. "We have the amazing, beautiful, talented Nicki Minaj on the track as well. We shot the music video in L.A. a week ago, and we can't wait to share that."

"We're huge fans of her work," Joe explained. "And it was an immediate thought to have her be a part of the song, so we sent her the track, she wrote her verse in like, five minutes, and came out exactly how we'd hopes and she kills it… in the best way." Read more here.