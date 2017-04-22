Mac Miller And Ty Dolla Sign Release Epic 'Cinderella' Video

The visual includes shots of Dolla $ign performing from a club stage as Miller, audience members wearing 3D goggles and an angel. No glass slippers or stagecoaches, though.

"Cinderella" is featured on Miller's latest album The Divine Feminine, from which Miller has already released videos for "My Favorite Part," which featured Ariana Grande, 'Dang!" featuring Anderson .Paak and 'Stay." Watch 'Cinderella' here.