Migos Get Cultured With Mike Tyson In Vegas

In the segment called "Migos Get Cultured with Mike Tyson," the former professional boxer let Quavo, Takeoff and Offset meet his pigeons. Apparently, Tyson only wants the best for his birds and gives them Fiji brand water to drink.

Migos also got to try on Tyson's championship belts and listen to Tyson's daughter play piano. Quavo even revealed he is trying to buy a white tiger just like Tyson. Watch the full video here.