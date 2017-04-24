Cold War Kids Reveal Cover Of Rihanna's 'Love On The Brain'

"This might be the only way we get to meet Riri," vocalist Nathan Willett jokingly revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "I have stayed up all night watching a hundred YouTube live versions of Rihanna singing this song. There is nothing better," Willett explained.

"She has this way of being vulnerable in her words but protecting herself with so much attitude. The song feels like a modern pop standard. For this version, I felt like we needed to put a microscope on the vulnerable, aching side. Singing it with Bishop -- having that female-male dialogue back and forth is so powerful and classic." Watch the video here.