D.R.A.M. Streams 'Gilligan' Featuring ASAP Rocky and Juicy J

Now the official record is on streaming services for fans to enjoy. D.R.A.M. drew inspiration from the 1960s TV series Gilligan's Island and the lyrics reference being lost on an island.

"Gilligan lost, turned trill again, need a vitamin, wait a min/ Better yet, a Ritalin for my adrenaline/ If I'm up in my feelings, better pay the man," he raps. Listen to "Gilligan" here.