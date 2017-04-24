Kendrick Lamar Addresses New Music Rumors

One fan theory suggested Lamar would release a follow up to DAMN. on Easter. Then on Friday (April 21) fans got excited when Kendrick posted a video from a record signing saying he had "some more music."

Taking to twitter Lamar set the record straight, writing: "KenFolk. Thank 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho. #DAMN" Check out the post here.