Migos' Offset Wants The Dancing Coachella Kid In Next Video

In the fan video, the kid is seen dancing, dabbing and mouthing all the words to the Migos song. TMZ caught up with Migos' Offset to ask him what he thought kid who rapped and danced along to their music.

"Ya'll need to find him. I want to meet the … little kid," Offset responded. He then rated the kid's dance moves an astounding 10 out of 10 and said he wanted the kid to show off his skills in a future music video. Check out the clip here.