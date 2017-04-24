Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Posthumous Christina Grimmie 'Side B' EP Released Ahead Of Album
04-24-2017
Christina Grimmie

(Radio.com) Republic Records, ZXL Music, and the Grimmie Family have just released Christina Grimmie's EP Side B. The EP includes four songs from the late artist, who was tragically killed at a fan meet and greet on June 10, 2016.

The first single, 'Invisible," came out in February and the anime-inspired music video and a lyric video garnered over 1 million YouTube views, while audio streams on Spotify surpassed 300,000 streams.

Side B is the follow-up to Grimmie's February 2016 release Side A. It features three previously unreleased songs plus a re-produced version of 'I Won't Give Up," which she initially performed on The Voice and dedicated to her mom.

The new tracks will be included on a 10-song LP, All Is Vanity, due out June 2. here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

