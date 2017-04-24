Posthumous Christina Grimmie 'Side B' EP Released Ahead Of Album

The first single, 'Invisible," came out in February and the anime-inspired music video and a lyric video garnered over 1 million YouTube views, while audio streams on Spotify surpassed 300,000 streams.

Side B is the follow-up to Grimmie's February 2016 release Side A. It features three previously unreleased songs plus a re-produced version of 'I Won't Give Up," which she initially performed on The Voice and dedicated to her mom.

The new tracks will be included on a 10-song LP, All Is Vanity, due out June 2. here.