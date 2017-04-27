Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Melvins Announce Massive North American Tour
04-27-2017
.
Melvins

The Melvins are in an epic mood lately. Not only will they be releasing a new double album this summer, they are planning to hit the road for a massive North American tour.

The tour will span the summer into the fall and is scheduled to kick off on July 5th in San Diego, CA at the Casbah and will run until October 3rd where it will wrap up in Flagstaff, AZ at The Green Room.

The band has recruited Spotlights to support them on the trek and The Melvins will also be taking part in Tool's special one-off festival like show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Ca on June 24th.

The Melvins are launching the tour in support of their forthcoming double album "A Walk With Love & Death" which is scheduled to be released on July 7th.

A Walk With Love & Death tour dates:
07/5 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
07/6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
07/7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour
07/8 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
07/9 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
07/10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
07/12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
07/14 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
07/17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
07/18 - Calgary, AB - The Marquee
07/20 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
07/21 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
07/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Grumpy's Bash
07/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
07/25 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
07/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
07/27 - Detroit, MI - El Club
07/28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
07/29 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
07/31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
08/1 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater
08/2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
08/3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
08/4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
08/5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
08/6 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
08/8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
08/9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
08/10 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
08/11 - Louisville, KY - Headliner's Music Hall
08/12 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
08/13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
08/15 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
08/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
08/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Fest
08/20 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
08/21 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
08/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
09/5 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
09/6 - Tucson, AX - 191 Toole
09/8 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
09/9 - Dallas, TX - Tree's
09/10 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
09/11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Studio)
09/13 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's
09/14 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
09/15 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbit's
09/16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
09/17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room
09/18 - Orlando, FL The Social
09/20 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
09/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell Stage)
09/22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
09/23 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone
09/25 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
09/26 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.
09/27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
09/28 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
09/30 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
10/2 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
10/3 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

