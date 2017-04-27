The Melvins Announce Massive North American Tour

The tour will span the summer into the fall and is scheduled to kick off on July 5th in San Diego, CA at the Casbah and will run until October 3rd where it will wrap up in Flagstaff, AZ at The Green Room.

The band has recruited Spotlights to support them on the trek and The Melvins will also be taking part in Tool's special one-off festival like show at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Ca on June 24th.

The Melvins are launching the tour in support of their forthcoming double album "A Walk With Love & Death" which is scheduled to be released on July 7th.

A Walk With Love & Death tour dates:

07/5 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

07/6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

07/7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

07/8 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

07/9 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

07/10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

07/12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

07/14 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

07/17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

07/18 - Calgary, AB - The Marquee

07/20 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

07/21 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

07/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Grumpy's Bash

07/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

07/25 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

07/26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

07/27 - Detroit, MI - El Club

07/28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

07/29 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

07/31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

08/1 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater

08/2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

08/3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

08/4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

08/5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

08/6 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

08/8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

08/9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

08/10 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

08/11 - Louisville, KY - Headliner's Music Hall

08/12 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

08/13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

08/15 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

08/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

08/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Fest

08/20 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

08/21 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

08/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

09/5 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

09/6 - Tucson, AX - 191 Toole

09/8 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

09/9 - Dallas, TX - Tree's

09/10 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

09/11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Studio)

09/13 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack's

09/14 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

09/15 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbit's

09/16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

09/17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

09/18 - Orlando, FL The Social

09/20 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

09/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell Stage)

09/22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

09/23 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

09/25 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

09/26 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.

09/27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

09/28 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

09/30 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

10/2 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

10/3 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room