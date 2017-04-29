Bananarama Reuniting For Their Very First Tour

Believe it or not, it's the band's first tour ever--despite their 80s hits like "Venus" and "I Heard a Rumour," the girl group never embarked on a formal tour. Since then, the women have affectionately reflected on their past lives as pop icons. What's it like to be an ex-member of Bananarama? It's cool as hell.

'Wherever I go, I'm Siobhan from Bananarama. People wet their knickers when they find that out," Siobhan Fahey told The Guardian. She recalled meeting Rick Ross: 'I forgot to tell you! He literally bowed. He said, 'Oh my God, you guys were so cool. I really want to do a dancehall remix of 'Cruel Summer.""

In addition to their November-December tour, Bananarama will hit the studio together. Though they can't promise an album, Sara Dallin says a single is in the works. Read more here.