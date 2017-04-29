Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Jonathan Demme

"Over here on E Street, we're deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jonathan Demme," Springsteen wrote on his website. 'He was an inspiration for me, a beautiful filmmaker and a great spirit. Always smiling, always involved with the world and always pushing you to go for your best. He'll be deeply missed."

Demme died from complications with esophageal cancer, according to Variety. The director had worked with Springsteen on the film 'Philadelphia," for which the singer won an Oscar for his original song 'Streets of Philadelphia." Read more here.