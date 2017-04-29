Chance the Rapper Covers Kanye West Songs At Tour Kick Off

Chance performed three songs from West's The Life of Pablo, including his own gospel-like version of 'Waves," which inspired the crowd to jump along, as well as 'Ultralight Beam" and 'Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1."

Chance recently turned 24 and celebrated his birthday by giving back. On April 16 at Chicago's Studio Paris Nightclub, "Chance the Birthday" proceeds went to benefit SocialWorks, the volunteer organization he co-founded to promote arts, education and community engagement in his hometown. Watch three of his performances here.