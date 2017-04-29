Clint Black Adds New Dates To 'On Purpose' Tour

The new U.S. Tour leg is scheduled to kick off on June 17 in Andover, KS and Black has announced dates that will run until December 15th in Santa Ynez, California.

"Performing live in concert is the most rewarding part of my career," said Black. "It's a chance every night, to connect with people through music and laughter in an exchange with the audience that goes beyond just playing music.

"For all of the travel and time away from our families, it's that connection with the audience that makes it all worthwhile." Check out Black's new dates here.