|
Harry Styles Interviewed by Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood
.
(Radio.com) Harry Styles has been heavily promoting his new single "Sign of the Times" and in a recent radio interview, he received questions from some unlikely subjects including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay's Chris Martin, the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Rita Ora and Styles' mother, Anne Twist. BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw surprised Styles with pre-taped interview questions from Styles' famous friends and mother. While Martin's verged on the comical as he asked if he could be the president of Styles' fan club, his mother's was more serious. Sheeran also asked Styles more thought out questions. "What was the process of this album? How many songs did you write, where did you make it and how long have you been making it for and did you enjoy making it?" Styles said he worked on the album for three weeks early last year before stopping for five months to film the Christopher Nolan-directed movie Dunkirk. When he finished filming in July he continued to work on the record until the end of the year and wrote 30 songs for the project. His mother then asked what his favorite part of creating the album was, aside from performing and recording it. His response was the writing. He said he and his collaborators worked hard to create something they would want to listen to as music fans. "If you put out something that you don't stand behind and really love if it doesn't go well then you can regret not doing something that you really wanted to do," he said. "Whereas if nothing happens with it, I love it . . . we're all fans of music so we made it as the fan. What do I want to listen to and tried to write that. I really like the album so I hope people like it." Watch the collaborative interview here.
BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw surprised Styles with pre-taped interview questions from Styles' famous friends and mother. While Martin's verged on the comical as he asked if he could be the president of Styles' fan club, his mother's was more serious.
Sheeran also asked Styles more thought out questions. "What was the process of this album? How many songs did you write, where did you make it and how long have you been making it for and did you enjoy making it?"
Styles said he worked on the album for three weeks early last year before stopping for five months to film the Christopher Nolan-directed movie Dunkirk. When he finished filming in July he continued to work on the record until the end of the year and wrote 30 songs for the project.
His mother then asked what his favorite part of creating the album was, aside from performing and recording it. His response was the writing. He said he and his collaborators worked hard to create something they would want to listen to as music fans.
"If you put out something that you don't stand behind and really love if it doesn't go well then you can regret not doing something that you really wanted to do," he said. "Whereas if nothing happens with it, I love it . . . we're all fans of music so we made it as the fan. What do I want to listen to and tried to write that. I really like the album so I hope people like it." Watch the collaborative interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks
• Blink 182 Streaming Their 'Strangest Song' Yet
• Unearthed Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper' Outtake Streaming Online
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart
• Imagine Dragons Streaming New Song 'Thunder'
• Rolling Stones Win Album And Artist Of The Year Honors
• Korn Having Fun Touring With Metallica Star's Tween Son
• Phoenix Streaming New Single 'J-Boy'
• More Peter Gabriel Deluxe Vinyl Reissues Announced
• Dave Grohl Reflects On Loss Of Kurt Cobain During TV Appearance
• Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Long Time Coming,' Announce Album
• Chuck Berry's New Single Dedicated To Wife
• David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' Soundtrack Vinyl Reissue Coming
• Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2018 Ceremony Plans
• Iggy Pop's First Three Solo Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues
• John Lennon's Original 'Sgt. Pepper's' Sketch To Be Auctioned
• Madonna Not Happy About Biopic Plans
• Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Beat Was Intended for Gucci Mane
• Miley Cyrus Appears In 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2'
• Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Jonathan Demme
• Ringo Starr Giving Fans Chance To Help Him Celebrate His Birthday
• Usher, Hailee Steinfeld Help Raise Over $1 Million At Juvenile Diabetes Research Gala
• T-Pain Releases New Track 'See Me Comin'
• Chance the Rapper Covers Kanye West Songs At Tour Kick Off
• Harry Styles Interviewed by Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood
• Justin Bieber Looks Back On His 2014 DUI Arrest
• Selena Gomez Celebrates TV Brother's Wedding
• Clint Black Adds New Dates To 'On Purpose' Tour
• Bananarama Reuniting For Their Very First Tour
• Pentatonix Release 'Can't Help Falling In Love' Video
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.