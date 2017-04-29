Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Beat Was Intended for Gucci Mane

Produced by Mike, the producer explained he had originally created the beat in "HUMBLE" for Gucci Mane."I made that beat [last year] when Gucci Mane was getting out of jail. I made it with him in mind," Mike revealed.

"I was just thinking, damn, Gucci's about to come home; it's got to be something urgent that's just going to take over the radio. And I felt like that beat was that. I ended up not doing it with Gucci and I let Kendrick hear it." Read more here.