Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' Royalties Being Auctioned

Just this month, the song, which features a collaboration with Charlie Puth, beat out "Gangnam Style's" five-year track record as most viewed YouTube video of all time with $2.9 billion views.

Though Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" later surpassed this number, the song's popularity presents a temping offer for potential bidders. According to the listing, the winning bidder will receive "100% of the seller's interest in domestic sound recording performance royalties and 30% of the international royalties." Read more and watch "See You Again" here.