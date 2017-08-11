|
2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair
.
(Radio.com) Ten days ago, 2 Chainz had surgery on a broken leg: The rapper opened up about the medical ordeal in an Instagram post. Despite the setback, 2 Chainz launched his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour at Tuscon, AZ's Rialto Theater Wednesday night (August 9), perched in a custom pink wheelchair with the word "TRAP" scrawled across the back. It's a creative solution that's sure to please fans--a slightly immobilized rapper certainly beats a no-show. Nevertheless, 2 Chainz thanked his fans for supporting him through the recuperation process. "After all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a 'pink wheelchair,'" he wrote. "I can't let my fans down besides I'm passionate about this s—!! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign!!" The rapper even boasted a bit about the triumphant show: "If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a f——show in a pink wheelchair !!" You can see the wheelchair (and 2 Chainz' message to fans) here.
It's a creative solution that's sure to please fans--a slightly immobilized rapper certainly beats a no-show. Nevertheless, 2 Chainz thanked his fans for supporting him through the recuperation process.
"After all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a 'pink wheelchair,'" he wrote. "I can't let my fans down besides I'm passionate about this s—!! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign!!"
The rapper even boasted a bit about the triumphant show: "If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a f——show in a pink wheelchair !!" You can see the wheelchair (and 2 Chainz' message to fans) here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview
• Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour
• New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online
• Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'
• Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile
• Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration
• John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell
• Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'
• Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo
• Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show
• Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers
• Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle
• Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl
• Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ
• 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair
• Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'
• Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'
• Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP
• Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role
• James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'
• Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues
• Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'
• Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby
• Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans
• Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting
• Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand
• Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced
• More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.