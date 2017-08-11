2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair

It's a creative solution that's sure to please fans--a slightly immobilized rapper certainly beats a no-show. Nevertheless, 2 Chainz thanked his fans for supporting him through the recuperation process.

"After all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a 'pink wheelchair,'" he wrote. "I can't let my fans down besides I'm passionate about this s—!! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign!!"

The rapper even boasted a bit about the triumphant show: "If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a f——show in a pink wheelchair !!" You can see the wheelchair (and 2 Chainz' message to fans) here.