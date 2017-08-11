Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair
08-11-2017
.
2 Chainz

(Radio.com) Ten days ago, 2 Chainz had surgery on a broken leg: The rapper opened up about the medical ordeal in an Instagram post. Despite the setback, 2 Chainz launched his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour at Tuscon, AZ's Rialto Theater Wednesday night (August 9), perched in a custom pink wheelchair with the word "TRAP" scrawled across the back.

It's a creative solution that's sure to please fans--a slightly immobilized rapper certainly beats a no-show. Nevertheless, 2 Chainz thanked his fans for supporting him through the recuperation process.

"After all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a 'pink wheelchair,'" he wrote. "I can't let my fans down besides I'm passionate about this s—!! Tucson, Arizona thank you for supporting me and rocking with the campaign!!"

The rapper even boasted a bit about the triumphant show: "If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it's gone be a picture of me rocking a f——show in a pink wheelchair !!" You can see the wheelchair (and 2 Chainz' message to fans) here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

