Wiz Khalifa Releases Cameo Filled 'Something New' Video

08-15-2017

.

(Radio.com) Wiz Khalifa released the music video for his latest track "Something New" on Monday (August 14). The track features Ty Dolla $ign, but the video features a few more friends. The star-studded music video features cameos from Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, O.T. Genasis, Juicy J, Lil Dicky, G-Eazy, Chuck Liddell and Todd Gurley. This track is the first single from Khalifa's upcoming studio album, which is due out sometime this fall. Watch all of Wiz's famous friends join him in the "Something New" here.

