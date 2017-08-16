|
Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group
.
(Gibson) The new supergroup Sons of Apollo, featuring former members of Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater, will be releasing their debut album from Sons of Apollo, Psychotic Symphony, on October 20th. Sons of Apollo consists of former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big bass player Billy Sheehan and two former Dream Theater members: founding drummer Mike Portnoy and former keyboardist Derek Sherinian. If you're curious how Sons of Apollo sound, the guys have posted a preview of their upcoming album with a new song, "Signs of the Time," via YouTube. "This song has a little bit of everything that makes Sons of Apollo so special...great heavy riffs, amazing solos with individual instrumental virtuosity and a big, catchy chorus with more hooks than a tackle box!!" Portnoy said in a statement. "I figured this would be a great 'first taste' to introduce the world to this amazing new supergroup." Read more here.
Sons of Apollo consists of former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big bass player Billy Sheehan and two former Dream Theater members: founding drummer Mike Portnoy and former keyboardist Derek Sherinian.
If you're curious how Sons of Apollo sound, the guys have posted a preview of their upcoming album with a new song, "Signs of the Time," via YouTube. "This song has a little bit of everything that makes Sons of Apollo so special...great heavy riffs, amazing solos with individual instrumental virtuosity and a big, catchy chorus with more hooks than a tackle box!!" Portnoy said in a statement. "I figured this would be a great 'first taste' to introduce the world to this amazing new supergroup." Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Teases New Music
• Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video
• Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion
• Slash Is Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador
• Singled Out: Freddie Nelson's Light
• Papa Roach Release 'American Dreams' Video
• Flea Has Strong Reaction To Music Education Funding Cuts
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas
• Graham Nash Extends North American Tour
• Converge Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details
• Billy Idol To Rock Late Night TV This Week
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Volbeat Release 'For Evigt' Live Video Ahead Of Tour Dates
• David Crosby Claims Ted Nugent 'Not Good Enough' For Rock Hall
• The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows
• Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction
• Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests
• Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims
• Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression
• Kid Cudi Announces North American Tour
• Thomas Rhett Joins panel of judges For Miss America
• Blake Shelton Announces His New Live EP
• Pink To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at VMAs
• Deadmau5 Drops $15K on 'Rick and Morty' Favorite McDonald's Szechuan Sauce
• Luke Combs Releases 'When It Rains It Pours' Music Video
• Khalid Talks Mashmello Collaboration 'Silence'
• Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict
• Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short
• Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'
• Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.