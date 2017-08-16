Graham Nash Extends North American Tour

Once again Graham Nash will be accompanied on guitar and vocals on this road trip by his longtime collaborator and This Path Tonight producer, Shane Fontayne.

Fans can expect songs spanning Nash's 50-year career, from his early days in the Hollies, to Crosby, Stills & Nash, to tracks from his new solo album. On September 13 he will make a stop at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where he will receive the Americana Music Association's Spirit of Americana: Free Speech in Music Award. See the dates here.