Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Announces First U.S. Shows In Eight Years

Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour has announced that he will performing his first shows in the United States in eight years this fall in support of his forthcoming album, "Luck And Strange".

The limited U.S. shows will be taking place in Los Angeles and New York with Gilmour playing two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on October 29th and 30th, followed by Madison Square Garden on November 4th and 5th.

These special shows will mark Gilmour's only North American concert appearance and follow the September 6th release of the new album. Fran DeFeo PR advised: Fans will need to sign up at davidgilmour.com to get first access to tickets on Wednesday, May 15 at 10am local time. The general on sale for all shows will take place on Friday, May 17 at 10:00am local time.

The touring band includes: David Gilmour, guitar & vocals; Guy Pratt, bass and background vocals; Greg Phillinganes, keyboards; Rob Gentry, Keyboards; Adam Betts, drums; Ben Worsley, guitar; Louise Marshall, background vocals; Hattie Webb, background vocals and Charlie Webb, background vocals.

'Luck and Strange' was recorded over five months in Brighton and London and is Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years. The record was produced by David and Charlie Andrew, best known for his work with alt-J and Marika Hackman.

