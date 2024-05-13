Dirkschneider Launching Balls To The Wall 40th Anniversary

Udo Dirkschneider has announced that he will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of his former band Accept's classic album "Balls To The Wall" by launching a special U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER tour.
Reigning Phoenix Music sent over these details: Much-recognized German heavy metal act U.D.O. just completed a European run in support of their current hit album "Touchdown" (released on August 25, 2023), which was greatly crowded in many places and even saw the band perform at a number of sold out venues. While enjoying the well deserved laurels, the group are now preparing for this year's festival season as well as the North American leg of their current world tour. Two of the aforementioned summer dates will actually revive the name DIRKSCHNEIDER.
DIRKSCHNEIDER is a name that stands for far more than a simple second incarnation of U.D.O., the band with Udo Dirkschneider. In this form, the quintet pay tribute to the musical history of their legendary singer. As songwriter and even founder in the '70s, Udo was one of the main characters of the ACCEPT success story. Bass player Peter Baltes, the newest member of the U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER family, also contributed a lot to ACCEPT's scene defining works, and during their common time in Udo's band, a certain album titled "Balls To The Wall" came to be.
"Balls To The Wall" would be a fitting description for the stage presence of the band, which is completed by the drumming 'clockwork' of Sven Dirkschneider and a talented guitar duo built of Andrey Smirnov and Fabian "Dee" Dammers, too. What luck that the 40th anniversary of the mentioned studio album, which was originally released in late 1983 and which is the most sold and best known by ACCEPT, recently fell into the current U.D.O. / DIRKSCHNEIDER heyday. Of course the band don't want to leave this jubilee unnoticed: that's why DIRKSCHNEIDER are pleased to not only announce a full "Balls To The Wall" live performance but AN ENTIRE TOUR in belated celebration of the iconic album for spring 2025!
Udo looks forward to these prestigious dates: "I really can't wait to revisit the ultimate success album of my band ACCEPT. Topped by sharing the stage with Peter Baltes, performing "Balls To The Wall" in full for all of you out there will be one of my biggest career highlights for sure!"
As if 45 minutes of "Balls To The Wall" -- delivering cult tracks such as its title track, 'London Leatherboys,' 'Love Child,' or album closing ballad 'Winterdreams' -- aren't enough to celebrate, DIRKSCHNEIDER will also add additional musical surprises to the set list and even return with a fresh stage production. Everything is set to commemorate the 40th anniversary of this undeniable ACCEPT milestone and to ensure that these nights will be unforgettable celebrations for every metalhead.
Tickets for the German shows are exclusively available at eventim now; the general pre-sale for all 25 dates is set to be launched on Wednesday, May 15 @ 12PM CEST.
"Balls To The Wall" - 40th Anniversary Tour
26.02.2025 AT Vienna - SiMM City
27.02.2025 DE Munich - Backstage
28.02.2025 DE Leipzig - Haus Auensee
01.03.2025 CZ Prague - SaSaZu
02.03.2025 HU Budapest - Barba Negra
04.03.2025 RO Bucharest - Quantic Club
06.03.2025 PL Krakow - Klub Studio
07.03.2025 PL Warsaw - Progresja
08.03.2025 LT Vilnius - Kablys
10.03.2025 FI Helsinki - Kulttuuritalo
11.03.2025 FI Tampere - Tavara-asema
13.03.2025 NO Oslo - Rockefeller
14.03.2025 SE Gothenburg - Trädgår'n
16.03.2025 DE Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
17.03.2025 DE Frankfurt - Batschkapp
18.03.2025 BE Antwerp - Trix
19.03.2025 FR Paris - Le Trabendo
21.03.2025 ES Pamplona - Sala Totem
22.03.2025 ES Murcia - SaLa Gamma
23.03.2025 ES Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2
25.03.2025 CH Pratteln - Konzertfabrik Z7
26.03.2025 DE Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
27.03.2025 DE Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
28.03.2025 DE Hamburg - Grosse Freiheit 36
29.03.2025 DE Geiselwind - Eventhalle
More upcoming DIRKSCHNEIDER live dates:
03.07.2024 DE Ballenstedt - Rockharz Open Air *SOLD OUT*
