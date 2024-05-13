Singled Out: Mandoki Soulmates' Devil's Encyclopedia

Mandoki Soulmates just released their new album "A Memory Of Our Future", and to celebrate we asked bandleader Leslie Mandoki to tell us about single, "Devil's Encyclopedia". Here is the story:

"Devil's Encyclopedia" is a ProgRock soundscape that brings together the talents of Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Jesse Siebenberg (Supertramp), Tony Carey, fusion legend Mike Stern, Richard Bona, and myself. The song was born out of a reflection on the current state of the world. "When I see the division and radicalization accumulating today, especially through a feeding frenzy on endless crises with social media, I feel that my art must work toward a generationally just world," Mandoki says.

The song is a call to courage, a message to the grandchildren of Woodstock: "Courage is calling for people like us." It's a cry against totalitarianism and brutality, a response to the wounded hearts and the howling dogs of war that present a dilemma to those who wish to live peacefully in a free world. As the song says, "When words fail, music speaks."

The lyrics of "Devil's Encyclopedia" reflect this sentiment. The song begins with a sense of urgency and confusion: "Fire wind is blowing, shining stars are falling, we are moving faster, but where are we going?" It's a critique of the contrarian maniacs and the faked innocence that leads to cracks in society. The song points out the dangers of social media, which can become the "devil's encyclopedia", spreading misinformation and fueling division.

But amidst the chaos and confusion, the song offers a beacon of hope. "Courage is calling for people like us," it repeats, a mantra for those seeking to resist brutality and strive for a better reality. It's a reminder that even when both armies lie dead and there's no peace ahead, someone from the other side may rise from the ashes.

"Devil's Encyclopedia" is a song for our times, a call to action, and a reminder of the power of music to speak when words fail. It's a testament to the enduring spirit of the Mandoki Soulmates and their commitment to making art that strives for a generationally just world. As Mandoki says, "Courage is calling for people like us." And when words fail, their music speaks.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

