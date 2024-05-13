Wolfgang Van Halen Helps Foo Fighters Prank Festival Crowd

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang made a surprise appearance at the Welcome To Rockville festival this past weekend during the Foo Fighter's headline set on Saturday night (May 11th).

The Mammoth WVH frontman and former Van Halen bassist helped the Foo Fighters prank the audience half-way through their performance at the festival. Frontman Dave Grohl told the audience that he never gets to solo and wanted to show off his guitar skills.

With his back to the audience, Grohl appeared to start off playing Eddie Van Halen's signature guitar solo "Eruption," from their self-titled debut album. Cameras then showed Wolfgang shredding a near perfect rendition of the solo from the stage's wings.

"Dude, I told you to keep that cool Wolfie, what the f*ck you doing right now?" Grohl joked., according to Rolling Stone. "Everybody, give it up for Wolfgang Van Halen."

Wolfgang then began plan the solo from Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher" before the Foo Fighters returned with their classic hit "My Hero". Check out video of the appearance here.

Related Stories

Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Scotch and Sofa'

Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards

Sammy Hagar To Rock Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Music Awards

News > Van Halen