Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police

The band reports that police in Houston searched their gear while on their current tour in support of their self-titled debut album and members of the band were temporarily placed in police custody during the inspection.

The group says that they are not releasing any additional comments under the advice of legal counsel. The band features Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Justin Pearson (Retox/The Locust), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Tomahawk) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer).

They returned to the road on Wednesday for their concert in Austin, TX at Emo's and the tour in support of the recently released album runs until September 23rd where it wraps up in Denver, CO at the Ogden Theatre.

Remaining Dead Cross Tour Dates:

August 18 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre

August 19 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

August 21 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

August 23 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

August 25 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

August 26 Seattle, WA The Showbox

August 27 Portland Wonder Ballroom

August 29 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

September 8 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

September 10 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

September 11 Boston, MA Royale

September 12 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

September 13 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

September 15 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

September 16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest

September 17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

September 19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

September 20 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

September 23 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre