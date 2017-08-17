|
Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police
.
Dead Cross, the supergroup featuring Slayer and Faith No More stars, were forced to make an unscheduled detour on their current tour when members of the band were detained by police on Tuesday (August 15th). The band reports that police in Houston searched their gear while on their current tour in support of their self-titled debut album and members of the band were temporarily placed in police custody during the inspection. The group says that they are not releasing any additional comments under the advice of legal counsel. The band features Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Justin Pearson (Retox/The Locust), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Tomahawk) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer). They returned to the road on Wednesday for their concert in Austin, TX at Emo's and the tour in support of the recently released album runs until September 23rd where it wraps up in Denver, CO at the Ogden Theatre. Remaining Dead Cross Tour Dates:
