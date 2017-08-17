Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police
08-17-2017
Dead Cross

Dead Cross, the supergroup featuring Slayer and Faith No More stars, were forced to make an unscheduled detour on their current tour when members of the band were detained by police on Tuesday (August 15th).

The band reports that police in Houston searched their gear while on their current tour in support of their self-titled debut album and members of the band were temporarily placed in police custody during the inspection.

The group says that they are not releasing any additional comments under the advice of legal counsel. The band features Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Justin Pearson (Retox/The Locust), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Tomahawk) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer).

They returned to the road on Wednesday for their concert in Austin, TX at Emo's and the tour in support of the recently released album runs until September 23rd where it wraps up in Denver, CO at the Ogden Theatre.

Remaining Dead Cross Tour Dates:
August 18 Tucson, AZ The Rialto Theatre
August 19 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
August 21 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre
August 23 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre
August 25 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
August 26 Seattle, WA The Showbox
August 27 Portland Wonder Ballroom
August 29 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
September 8 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
September 10 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
September 11 Boston, MA Royale
September 12 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
September 13 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
September 15 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall
September 16 Chicago, IL Riot Fest
September 17 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
September 19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
September 20 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall
September 23 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

