Taylor Hicks' State Plate Season 2 New Episode Details Revealed
08-17-2017
.
Taylor Hicks

The INSP network have revealed additional states that will be featured in upcoming episodes of State Plate Season 2, the culinary travel series hosted by former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks.

The states that will now be featured in upcoming episodes include Alaska,
Montana, Rhode Island, North Dakota, Ohio, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, Connecticut, New Mexico and New Hampshire.

Although 11 of the new states to be featured were selected by the show's producers, the 12th State - North Carolina was chosen by the fans through a Facebook Fan Vote in June. At the conclusion of season two, State Plate will have documented the most popular foods from 36 states in America.

On INSP's award-winning original series, State Plate, entertainer and restaurateur Taylor Hicks tastes his way across the United States on a quest to assemble plates that represent each state's most historic, famous, and tastiest foods.

The additional episodes of State Plate will begin airing on Friday, January 26th at 8PM ET on INSP. To find out how to watch in your area, go to www.stateplatetv.com.

Upcoming Taylor Hicks On State Plate schedule:
Aug 18 Mississippi
Aug 25 Vermont
Sep 1 New York
Sep 8 Missouri
Sep 15 Iowa
Sep 22 Minnesota
Sep 29 South Dakota
Oct 6 Pennsylvania
Oct 13 Maryland
Oct 20 Oregon
Oct 27 Washington
*All episodes will air on INSP at 8p ET and feature a different state each week

