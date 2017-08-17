Taylor Hicks' State Plate Season 2 New Episode Details Revealed

The states that will now be featured in upcoming episodes include Alaska,

Montana, Rhode Island, North Dakota, Ohio, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, Nevada, Connecticut, New Mexico and New Hampshire.

Although 11 of the new states to be featured were selected by the show's producers, the 12th State - North Carolina was chosen by the fans through a Facebook Fan Vote in June. At the conclusion of season two, State Plate will have documented the most popular foods from 36 states in America.

On INSP's award-winning original series, State Plate, entertainer and restaurateur Taylor Hicks tastes his way across the United States on a quest to assemble plates that represent each state's most historic, famous, and tastiest foods.

The additional episodes of State Plate will begin airing on Friday, January 26th at 8PM ET on INSP. To find out how to watch in your area, go to www.stateplatetv.com.

Upcoming Taylor Hicks On State Plate schedule:

Aug 18 Mississippi

Aug 25 Vermont

Sep 1 New York

Sep 8 Missouri

Sep 15 Iowa

Sep 22 Minnesota

Sep 29 South Dakota

Oct 6 Pennsylvania

Oct 13 Maryland

Oct 20 Oregon

Oct 27 Washington

*All episodes will air on INSP at 8p ET and feature a different state each week