Eazy-E's Widow Sues Eazy-E's Son Over 'Ruthless'

Tomica Woods-Wright, has the rights to Compton Records, the label founded by N.W.A.'s Eric 'Eazy-E" Wright. He started the company in 1986 in Compton, California under the name Ruthless Records.

That's why she has filed a trademark infringement suit against Arnold E. White (Bigg A) and Eric Darnel Wright, a.k.a. Lil Eazy-E (Eazy's son) for launching their own version of Ruthless Records, reports Billboard.

The suit claims that the defendants used the Ruthless Records trademark and ran http://www.ruthlessrecordsinc.com even though their application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark Ruthless Records was denied. The suit calls the actions, 'malicious, fraudulent, deliberate, and/or willful."

In their defense, the new Ruthless says they have the right to use the name because the roots of the are in their president's blood. Read more here.