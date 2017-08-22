Katy Perry Previews Celebrity Filled 'Swish Swish' Video

The setting for the video is a game between The Sheep and The Tigers and as Perry sings and plays, the action swirls around her. Guests including Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon, Stranger Things' Gaten Materazo, NBA legend Bill Walton and NFL announcer Rich Eisen.

Also appearing in the teaser: Terry Crews, Thor "The Mountain" Bjornsson, Jenna Ushkowitz and the promise of 'many other surprises.' Watch the clip for "Swish Swish" here.