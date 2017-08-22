Mystikal Has Arrest Warrant For Alleged Sexual Assault

The rapper's accomplice, 26-year-old Averweone Holman, has already been arrested in connection with the incident. The assault reportedly took place on October 22 when Mystikal was in town performing as part of the Legends of Southern Hip-Hop Tour, reports The Fadar.

Evidence gathered by the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit include a victim's statement, witness testimony and DNA evidence. In addition to Mystikal and Holman's arrest warrant, a 42-year-old woman has been charged with one count of Accessory to First Degree Rape After the Fact. Read more here.