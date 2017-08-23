Macklemore Announces New Album 'Gemini'

Gemini will arrive with a slew of features, including appearances by Kesha, Lil Yachty, Offset from Migos and more. Gemini is a solo effort made without longtime production partner Ryan Lewis, with the pair deciding to take an amicable break.

"After the last tour, Ryan and I agreed that some creative space would be good for the both of us," he explained. "Ryan Lewis is my brother forever. We have been working together damn near every day for 9 years and it felt like the right time. This decision came from a place of love for one another." Check out the full Gemini artwork and tracklist here.