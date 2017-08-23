Singled Out: Jackyl's Hot And Nasty

Jackyl recorded Back Oak Arkansas "Hot And Nasty" over 20 years ago. When compiling a collection of songs for Jackyl's 25th anniversary CD the band found the master recording, dusted it off, dressed it up and included it in the collection. In the beginning of the Jackyl's career everyone compared the band as AC/DC meets Black Oak Arkansas.

The band was already familiar with AD/DC but was excited to discover BOA. "Hot And Nasty" was a nature fit with the bands attitude so while in the studio the basic tracks were laid down. Now 25 years later it's out as part of JACKYL 25 as the band continues to celebrate the fundamentals of Rock 'n' Roll!!!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!